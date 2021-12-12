« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,675
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37280 on: Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm »
"Is your fridge running? Well go catch it!!"

Ahhhh the stupid days of prank calls.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37281 on: Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm »
Even though I'm posting in here I've just had a right laugh at one of my clients using what Piers Moron has said in something as being the actual truth!!

No she couldn't confirm it's an actual law now but "it's not just him saying it, check the American news'

Now I don't really follow this type of scaremongering news but apparently I'm no longer allowed to say I'm a woman because transgender people don't like it 🤷
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,189
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37282 on: Yesterday at 12:56:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
Even though I'm posting in here I've just had a right laugh at one of my clients using what Piers Moron has said in something as being the actual truth!!

No she couldn't confirm it's an actual law now but "it's not just him saying it, check the American news'

Now I don't really follow this type of scaremongering news but apparently I'm no longer allowed to say I'm a woman because transgender people don't like it 🤷

c*nts like Piers Moron have too much influence on people's opinion.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,675
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37283 on: Yesterday at 12:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:56:00 pm
c*nts like Piers Moron have too much influence on stupid people's opinion.

It's same with trumpsters, just ask them direct questions about what they have said and they usually end up getting flustered and saying "I don't  know, you google it to see!!"

Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37284 on: Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:57:13 pm
It's same with trumpsters, just ask them direct questions about what they have said and they usually end up getting flustered and saying "I don't  know, you google it to see!!"

Is exactly what happened when I questioned her and then googled "what is a woman" to prove her point but nothing confirming her views were there.

She used wokists, Starmer and Sunaks reaction to being asked that question as proof she's right 🤷

Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,048
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37285 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:14:45 pm
^^ Ha ha, very true about telephone voices. Never knew that about phoney either.
It's almost certainly not true. You can never be 100% sure about etymologies but the current accepted standard is that the word 'phoney' is derived from the Irish word fáinne, a brass ring that was used by swindlers to cheat people, making them thing it was gold.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:07:54 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37286 on: Yesterday at 01:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
It's almost certainly not true. You can never be 100% sure about etymologies but the current accepted standard is that the word 'phoney' is derived from the Irish word fáinne, a brass ring that was used by swindlers to cheat people, making them thing it was gold.

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,675
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37287 on: Yesterday at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm
Is exactly what happened when I questioned her and then googled "what is a woman" to prove her point but nothing confirming her views were there.

She used wokists, Starmer and Sunaks reaction to being asked that question as proof she's right 🤷

Jordan Klepper has a whole series on this, by just asking logical questions about a statement they make, you get the most confused, abrupt people on earth.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,048
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37288 on: Yesterday at 01:15:30 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,763
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37289 on: Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:44:33 am
I still remember those little locks your parents would put on the dial so you couldn't use the phone while they were out.

Then the push button trimphone came in and wrecked that ;D

Then the push button trimphone came in and wrecked that ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37290 on: Yesterday at 01:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:13:52 pm
Jordan Klepper has a whole series on this, by just asking logical questions about a statement they make, you get the most confused, abrupt people on earth.

Yep it was funny seeing her squirm 😂

Yep it was funny seeing her squirm 😂
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37291 on: Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
It's almost certainly not true. You can never be 100% sure about etymologies but the current accepted standard is that the word 'phoney' is derived from the Irish word fáinne, a brass ring that was used by swindlers to cheat people, making them thing it was gold.


It did sound like someone on a wind up.

I'm still not sure if I should let on to my 12 year old that the line "Jules Rimmet still gleaming" isn't about a bald headed England legend.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37292 on: Yesterday at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:15:30 pm
;D


Soz bro !
When people take a really long, steamy, stinking, great big piss on your anecdote......  :wanker :lickin :-*
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37293 on: Yesterday at 03:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
It's almost certainly not true. You can never be 100% sure about etymologies but the current accepted standard is that the word 'phoney' is derived from the Irish word fáinne, a brass ring that was used by swindlers to cheat people, making them thing it was gold.
Fuckinell Ghost.

I really wanted that to be true. Purely as a tribute to all those Liverpool mums in the 60's/70's that put on posh voices for the phone.
The lady who played Hyacinth Bucket, she was from Liverpool - she knew about the posh phone voice.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37294 on: Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm »
dancing

well, the fact that i will have to dance

just got an invite to a party in march and i know i'll be expected to get up and strut my totally unfunky stuff with everyone else

kin el - why can't i just go to a party and not dance pleeeeeaaasssseeee

and yes - i've tried the old 'leg in plaster' 'hurt ankle playing football' sort of thing but you can only use those excuses so many times

...and it'll be dancing to all the bimmin party songs dancing queen, macarena, time warp - wish i was in a fuckin time warp i'd go back to when there wasn't dancing
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,863
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37295 on: Yesterday at 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm

...and it'll be dancing to all the bimmin party songs dancing queen, macarena, time warp - wish i was in a fuckin time warp i'd go back to when there wasn't dancing

I enjoy dancing, but not to a load of shite like that

that's torture

I enjoy dancing, but not to a load of shite like that

that's torture
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,763
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37296 on: Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm
dancing

well, the fact that i will have to dance

just got an invite to a party in march and i know i'll be expected to get up and strut my totally unfunky stuff with everyone else

kin el - why can't i just go to a party and not dance pleeeeeaaasssseeee

and yes - i've tried the old 'leg in plaster' 'hurt ankle playing football' sort of thing but you can only use those excuses so many times

...and it'll be dancing to all the bimmin party songs dancing queen, macarena, time warp - wish i was in a fuckin time warp i'd go back to when there wasn't dancing

Feel your pain, I hate dancing. Missus hates it when I'm pissed and dance with her, she says I don't dance, I bounce ;D

I have done the YMCA at an 80's Rewind concert.

Much prefered my headbanging days..
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,666
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37297 on: Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm »
Dancing is something I find both bizarre and ridiculous. I say that even though I've done the Time Warp when pissed.  :odd

I always think if aliens came down and saw humans dancing they'd piss themselves laughing and leave, believing that no intelligent life existed on Earth. 👽

These days, I'm not dancing. End of. Regardless of peer pressure. 🙃

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37298 on: Yesterday at 06:49:46 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm
dancing

well, the fact that i will have to dance

just got an invite to a party in march and i know i'll be expected to get up and strut my totally unfunky stuff with everyone else

kin el - why can't i just go to a party and not dance pleeeeeaaasssseeee

and yes - i've tried the old 'leg in plaster' 'hurt ankle playing football' sort of thing but you can only use those excuses so many times

...and it'll be dancing to all the bimmin party songs dancing queen, macarena, time warp - wish i was in a fuckin time warp i'd go back to when there wasn't dancing
At least you will be self conscious. I suspect, given that list of tunes, there will be ladies reliving their younger days with far less grace .

--edit-- I'm not sure if I'm the only person on the planet, with four working limbs that can't do they macarena. I actually feel quite left out.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37299 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Dancing is something I find both bizarre and ridiculous. I say that even though I've done the Time Warp when pissed.  :odd

I always think if aliens came down and saw humans dancing they'd piss themselves laughing and leave, believing that no intelligent life existed on Earth. 👽

These days, I'm not dancing. End of. Regardless of peer pressure. 🙃

Is this the old arses thread?  ;) ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37300 on: Yesterday at 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
Is this the old arses thread?  ;) ;D
Expecting to see you do a perfect flamenco on the next rawk night out 😃😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37301 on: Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:52:02 pm
Expecting to see you do a perfect flamenco on the next rawk night out 😃😃

Meh, not sure about that as I'm presently listening to Shack.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,666
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37302 on: Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm
Feel your pain, I hate dancing. Missus hates it when I'm pissed and dance with her, she says I don't dance, I bounce ;D

I have done the YMCA at an 80's Rewind concert.

Much prefered my headbanging days..
I preferred the old Numan days. You could just cross your arms across your chest and give an icy sideways stare. Or, you could go all Mr Bean like Ian Curtis.

Even earlier, Punk was a doddle. Just pogo like a loon whilst looking aggressive.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,763
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37303 on: Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm
I preferred the old Numan days. You could just cross your arms across your chest and give an icy sideways stare. Or, you could go all Mr Bean like Ian Curtis.

Even earlier, Punk was a doddle. Just pogo like a loon whilst looking aggressive.

In my Floral Hall days it was long hair that hadn't been cut for 3 years, strike the pose, air guitar and headbang until you got brain damage



Mosh pits were chaos
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,666
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37304 on: Yesterday at 07:10:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
Is this the old arses thread?  ;) ;D
;D

To be honest, I was always the same. Being highly social phobic I'd be mortified if expected to dance. I could only do it when absolutely hammered. I've also always though it looked utterly ridiculous too, for some reason.

It's almost got me into trouble in the past. Of course, girlfriends weren't impressed that I wouldn't dance with them. Also, one time in Tenerife years ago we went on a galleon ship cruise. I was there for the scenery, the food, the wine and to just relax, but some fella who was tasked with whipping up the atmosphere tried to pull me into the dancing on deck once the music started.

I was stood by the rail with my back to the crowd and looking at the cliffs of Los Gigantes, giving clear 'leave me out of this' body language. Despite that, he made a real gesture of trying to get me involved. I stiffened up and told him to 'go away' in no uncertain terms. I've had a few 'leave me the hell alone' moments when people have tried to get me up on the dancefloor over the years.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,763
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37305 on: Yesterday at 07:14:55 pm »
The worst one is the first dance at your wedding.

Missus chose Amazed by Lone Star, I felt like a right twat having to dance in front of everyone  :-[

Why couldn't she have been into Rock or Metal??
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,666
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37306 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm
In my Floral Hall days it was long hair that hadn't been cut for 3 years, strike the pose, air guitar and headbang until you got brain damage



Mosh pits were chaos
My brother was like that. Hair down his back. Headbanging like a loon. 😃

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37307 on: Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:55 pm
The worst one is the first dance at your wedding.

Missus chose Amazed by Lone Star, I felt like a right twat having to dance in front of everyone  :-[

Why couldn't she have been into Rock or Metal??

Haha we had Massive Attack Unfinished Sympathy and Orbital Belfast as our wedding tunes ☺️
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,666
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37308 on: Yesterday at 07:34:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm
Haha we had Massive Attack Unfinished Sympathy ...

Did you both walk out of the reception then do a Shara Nelson through the local neighbourhood?  :D

Amazing song, by the way.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,763
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37309 on: Yesterday at 07:38:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm
Haha we had Massive Attack Unfinished Sympathy and Orbital Belfast as our wedding tunes ☺️

Walked back down the aisle to We've only just begun.

Joke with one of my ex's was if we ever got married, ours would be Guns N Roses - I used to love her.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,607
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37310 on: Yesterday at 09:08:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm
In my Floral Hall days it was long hair that hadn't been cut for 3 years, strike the pose, air guitar and headbang until you got brain damage



Mosh pits were chaos

Is it possible for chaos to be boss?

Boss chaos in the mosh?

Surely... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,429
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37311 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm
dancing

well, the fact that i will have to dance

just got an invite to a party in march and i know i'll be expected to get up and strut my totally unfunky stuff with everyone else

kin el - why can't i just go to a party and not dance pleeeeeaaasssseeee

and yes - i've tried the old 'leg in plaster' 'hurt ankle playing football' sort of thing but you can only use those excuses so many times

...and it'll be dancing to all the bimmin party songs dancing queen, macarena, time warp - wish i was in a fuckin time warp i'd go back to when there wasn't dancing

I try and use the 'I'm not feeling so great'. I hate the idea have people just cos you don't like dancing, you're uptight and boring. I mean am those things but it's not cos I don't like dancing.

Also parties, this sums up my opinion on them:

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37312 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm
Haha we had Massive Attack Unfinished Sympathy and Orbital Belfast as our wedding tunes ☺️

I love unfinished Sympathy, I can't imagine dancing to it though.
Then again, nor can I imagine dancing to anything by Michael Buble, but somehow managed to pull it off.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,071
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37313 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Dancing is something I find both bizarre and ridiculous. I say that even though I've done the Time Warp when pissed.  :odd

I always think if aliens came down and saw humans dancing they'd piss themselves laughing and leave, believing that no intelligent life existed on Earth. 👽

These days, I'm not dancing. End of. Regardless of peer pressure. 🙃



I remember being at a family wedding when I was about 18 and other cousins were trying to get me to dance with them. A wise old uncle said I never dance while the bar is open and I tried to live by that for as long as possible. :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37314 on: Today at 02:35:02 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
Even though I'm posting in here I've just had a right laugh at one of my clients using what Piers Moron has said in something as being the actual truth!!

No she couldn't confirm it's an actual law now but "it's not just him saying it, check the American news'

Now I don't really follow this type of scaremongering news but apparently I'm no longer allowed to say I'm a woman because transgender people don't like it 🤷

the other day I read something that mentioned "the birthing parent".

the world is going insane.
Logged
