Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2009695 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36360 on: December 23, 2022, 10:09:16 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 23, 2022, 08:54:56 pm
Bitches be rulin'?

(I'm ashamed of myself for that one.......it's okay though, in 2 weeks' time, none of this will matter  ;D )

What's happening in two weeks? Will you stop speaking english? (I'm confused, ahh).
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36361 on: December 23, 2022, 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 23, 2022, 10:09:16 pm
What's happening in two weeks? Will you stop speaking english? (I'm confused, ahh).
I think you mean "start speaking English".  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36362 on: December 24, 2022, 09:13:21 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 23, 2022, 09:37:01 pm
I did wonder why you looked confused. I forgot to add that you still ain't paid me that 100 quid you owe me

;)

it was the sexy elf costume that you were wearing that threw me  :o


Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2022, 09:56:27 pm
chances are he doesn't know you, either - made a mistake and couldn't back out of it.  :)

which I did on the top deck of a 56 bus eons ago - gave a big yell to mate sitting near the back, walked down and as I plopped next to him I realized it wasn't who I thought.  he looked at me like I was a total nutcase. I just mumbled "oh, er, right" and moved on.

:)

oo yeh bit awkward that one but at least you owned it  ;D

reminds me of when we were kids/young teenagers we would play this game - nicked by dick and dom - where when walking in a crowded town with loads of busy people all going to and fro we would just shout out a random name like 'dave!' and would count how many people would look back at us

the 'rarer' the name - i.e. jeremy - the more points you would get per person

still do it now and again when i'm with my girl and she says 'is that karen over there?' and i just shout at the top of my voice 'KAAAREN!' and watch as a load of random people turn around and look at us - she always gets embarrassed and digs me in the ribs everytime  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36363 on: December 24, 2022, 01:23:19 pm »
Twats who vandalise stuff just for the crack with no thought whatsoever whether their actions will deprive somebody of much needed resources.

Fuck off you absolute twats!!

BBC News - Rob Burrow's wheelchair accessible van vandalised in Castleford

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-64086021
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36364 on: December 24, 2022, 01:29:58 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 24, 2022, 01:23:19 pm
Twats who vandalise stuff just for the crack with no thought whatsoever whether their actions will deprive somebody of much needed resources.

Fuck off you absolute twats!!

BBC News - Rob Burrow's wheelchair accessible van vandalised in Castleford

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-64086021

people are fukking sick.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36365 on: December 24, 2022, 01:30:25 pm »
People who use the phrase "session depression" to their friends who are clearly not in a good place, as in, "Hey you - hope you're not having a session depression today!". Yeah, cos this morning, I thought, "Ooooh, I'll schedule in a depresh sesh later between 4 and 6!"

It can last fucking decades, you ignorant c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36366 on: December 24, 2022, 01:55:41 pm »
Walking into some fucker's sickly sweet smelling vape cloud, that was swirling around their lungs a few seconds before. Cheers for that. 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36367 on: December 24, 2022, 05:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on December 22, 2022, 11:23:49 pm
The disappearance of Fairy Tale of New York from the airwaves.

It was way over played but heard it for the first time this xmas yesterday on WERS a college radio station and they played the censored version,which annoyed me more than i thought it would.'PC gone mad' as some say.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36368 on: December 24, 2022, 06:35:53 pm »
Coming home to see that my cat's done a nice steamy shit on the carpet after eating my chicken in the morning which I accidentally left out overnight.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36369 on: December 24, 2022, 09:15:19 pm »
Its ludicrously cold here. Just tried to go to the shop for some last minute stuff. The old 2005 Volvo wouldnt start, no surprise there. Took the 2007 Honda instead, struggled to start but did, drove the few minutes to the shop, got my stuff, come out and now its dead in the parking lot. Walk home get the battery jump starter out of the Volvo, its dead and all. Now waiting for the charger to charge so I can walk back and hopefully get the Honda going.

I mention the age of the cars because thats another annoying thing, they are now officially both too fucking old so I have to replace both. I cant even take the Volvo to get traded in until the weather warms up because itll just die at the dealership! FML
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36370 on: December 24, 2022, 09:30:24 pm »
Christmas this year to be honest

In fact, fuck christmas.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36371 on: December 24, 2022, 09:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on December 24, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Christmas this year to be honest

In fact, fuck christmas.
Amen.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36372 on: December 24, 2022, 09:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on December 24, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Christmas this year to be honest

In fact, fuck christmas.

Yeah it's a bit shite this year

Fuck the tories, die you c*nts
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36373 on: December 24, 2022, 10:15:03 pm »
I've had to visit a number of different towns and cities over the last few weeks. Never known it feel less Christmassy. A few straggly lights, meagre window displays, hardly any crowds, no Sally Army bands or carol singing. Just dull and grey and cold and sort of pinched.

The twats have outdone themselves ruining this country.

c*nts.

Edit c*nts
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36374 on: December 24, 2022, 10:45:22 pm »
Two new 4 pint of milk bottles in the fridge one out of date Boxing Day so I pulled the foil off under the cap and the other out of date on New Year's Day. Guess which one is 3/4 empty & the other still full 🤬
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36375 on: December 24, 2022, 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December 24, 2022, 09:15:19 pm
Its ludicrously cold here. Just tried to go to the shop for some last minute stuff. The old 2005 Volvo wouldnt start, no surprise there. Took the 2007 Honda instead, struggled to start but did, drove the few minutes to the shop, got my stuff, come out and now its dead in the parking lot. Walk home get the battery jump starter out of the Volvo, its dead and all. Now waiting for the charger to charge so I can walk back and hopefully get the Honda going.

I mention the age of the cars because thats another annoying thing, they are now officially both too fucking old so I have to replace both. I cant even take the Volvo to get traded in until the weather warms up because itll just die at the dealership! FML

Isnt that an understatement? ;D

Feel sorry for your trusty old vehicles having to endure those Blue Northers sweeping down from the arctic.

Anyway - buy at least one new battery , yer mingebag! : 8)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36376 on: December 25, 2022, 11:42:48 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 24, 2022, 10:15:03 pm
I've had to visit a number of different towns and cities over the last few weeks. Never known it feel less Christmassy. A few straggly lights, meagre window displays, hardly any crowds, no Sally Army bands or carol singing. Just dull and grey and cold and sort of pinched.

The twats have outdone themselves ruining this country.

c*nts.

Edit c*nts

Walked round by ours and hardly anyone has outside lights up or deccies.

Fucking Tory c*nts have killed the country. Welcome back to the 19th Century.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36377 on: Yesterday at 08:25:44 am »
Single parents posting videos on social media about how hard Christmas can be when you're "going it alone". Don't get me wrong, I get that this time of year can be hard for people in that situation. The bit I find attention-whorish is the idea that a grown adult would conceive such an idea, then actually act upon it, without seemingly caring about (a) how self absorbed it looks, (b) how much of a buzz kill it is, (c) how shitty it must be for the kids to see their parent openly revealing their domestic circumstances for all the world to see. Shove your sympathy likes up your holes you drips
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36378 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 am »
All the 50 somethings that go on about how great their childhoods were, being allowed out to play and to get dirty etc then moan about today's "sissy's".

Well didn't you fucking raise the parents of those sissy's? 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36379 on: Yesterday at 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:25:44 am
Single parents posting videos on social media about how hard Christmas can be when you're "going it alone". Don't get me wrong, I get that this time of year can be hard for people in that situation. The bit I find attention-whorish is the idea that a grown adult would conceive such an idea, then actually act upon it, without seemingly caring about (a) how self absorbed it looks, (b) how much of a buzz kill it is, (c) how shitty it must be for the kids to see their parent openly revealing their domestic circumstances for all the world to see. Shove your sympathy likes up your holes you drips
Yep. The whoe fucking world has become an attention whore. There are no words to adequately encompass my loathing of the trend
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36380 on: Yesterday at 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 02:00:15 pm
Yep. The whoe fucking world has become an attention whore. There are no words to adequately encompass my loathing of the trend
Yyyeesss!!! I have learnt new phrases today.

- attention whore
- attention-whorish (from Billy The Kid)

I think I could use this in the meeting to show off my vocabulary learning curve achievement as a non-native English speaker.

Lovely.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36381 on: Yesterday at 02:16:04 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:14:34 pm
Yyyeesss!!! I have learnt new phrases today.

- attention whore
- attention-whorish (from Billy The Kid)

I think I could use this in the meeting to show off my vocabulary learning curve achievement as a non-native English speaker.

Lovely.
Did you already have "cuntnugget", "thundercunting" and "cockwomble" in that vocab list? NB - NONE of these terms applies to Billy the Kid ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36382 on: Yesterday at 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:14:34 pm
Yyyeesss!!! I have learnt new phrases today.

- attention whore
- attention-whorish (from Billy The Kid)

I think I could use this in the meeting to show off my vocabulary learning curve achievement as a non-native English speaker.

Lovely.
;D

If your manager talks too much in the meeting, you know what to call them  8)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36383 on: Yesterday at 02:18:56 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 02:16:04 pm
Did you already have "cuntnugget", "thundercunting" and "cockwomble" in that vocab list? NB - NONE of these terms applies to Billy the Kid ;D
Hmm, I note you only exculpated Billy there...

Mind you, all those terms do apply to me, so carry on ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36384 on: Yesterday at 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 02:16:04 pm
Did you already have "cuntnugget", "thundercunting" and "cockwomble" in that vocab list? NB - NONE of these terms applies to Billy the Kid ;D
Bloody hell!! Thunderc*nting? I'm dead... :butt  :butt My superior is a blue Manc, British. I would try that but NOT in the meeting.

I'll find a way on how to use it but not appearing too c*ntish.

p/s: Never being used in my country but I'll try it in appropriate manner. Jesus, all the lads here!!!  ;D  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36385 on: Yesterday at 02:27:53 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:23:28 pm
Bloody hell!! Thunderc*nting? I'm dead... :butt  :butt My superior is a blue Manc, British. I would try that but NOT in the meeting.

I'll find a way on how to use it but not appearing too c*ntish.

p/s: Never being used in my country but I'll try it in appropriate manner. Jesus, all the lads here!!!  ;D  ;D

DO NOT call him/her a thundercunt to their face if you want to keep your job :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36386 on: Yesterday at 02:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 02:17:47 pm
If your manager talks too much in the meeting, you know what to call them  8)
I always troll him as a "Hickory dickory dick". He was just smiling. I love British boss.

I do that to my Asian boss and they'll stretch my cock before kicking me out of the company.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36387 on: Yesterday at 02:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 02:18:56 pm
Hmm, I note you only exculpated Billy there...

Mind you, all those terms do apply to me, so carry on ;)
Harsh.......but, well......... ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36388 on: Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 02:27:53 pm
DO NOT call him/her a thundercunt to their face if you want to keep your job :lmao
I'll keep that in mind, Rob brother. Hahahahah!!!  ;D  Of course.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36389 on: Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm
I'll keep that in mind, Rob brother. Hahahahah!!!  ;D  Of course.

I love your enthusiasm mate, how is your move here going?  Has it lived up to your high expectations?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36390 on: Today at 08:16:08 am »
Scurryfunge is my favourite word if 2022. Quite tricky to use in a business context.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36391 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:16:08 am
Scurryfunge is my favourite word if 2022. Quite tricky to use in a business context.
Is it particularly a 2022 word? 1822, maybe.

Or maybe I've misunderstood. or it's a social media thing, in which case I wouldn't know
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36392 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm
I love your enthusiasm mate, how is your move here going?  Has it lived up to your high expectations?
Owh, I'm not moving to UK, mate... Just during that time, boss required me to work in our parent company in the middle of London.

It was that time, I was able to step my feet on the Holy Land of Liverpool for the first time in my whole life.

I went to Anfield for the Stadium Tours and Liverpool FC Museum package. What amazed me was aaaallll of the paintings / posters inside.

Still remember there's a giant red background (I'm not sure it's called wallpaper or not) inside Anfield, it's a hallway, pics of Bill Shankly with

a wording of "The men who built a global empire" (yes, it's spelled "men"), and the quote of, "For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side"

-- Bill Shankly -- What a great moment for mmmeeee hahahhahaaa!!!  ;D  ;D  Liverpool City is awesome!!!  ;D  ;D

Owh, I have another great experience in Liverpool. When I first reached Liverpool's Lime Street Station from London... My train was Avanti West Coast. Awesome journey that with a fast train.

Then I felt like I wanted to pee. I asked a woman dressed like a policeman and kindly she was pointing me where's the restroom (is it "bathroom" in British? Nevermind, you know what I mean).

How to story this as what it is aaa... Okay, so when I was in the toilet in Lime Street Station, if I looked down, of course things that I was going see were only the toilet bowl, and my penis.

But when I was looking up straight facing the wall, there was a poster, an advert of Liverpool John Moores University. I was like aa... WTF???!!!

I felt really really good and astounded by how the good people of Liverpool truly value a higher tertiary education. That was the first time, in my whole life, seeing a university advert in the public toilet.

I hope my country would emulate that for our future generation (lazier c*nts). What a developed city, what a developed nation you all are. I have faith in humanity again after beholding that poster.

10 years more and I'll make sure my grandchildren to know about this and becoming a Red.   8)  8)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36393 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm »
Why does every PL game have to have a light show and flame cannons beforehand? I really pray it never comes to Anfield.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36394 on: Today at 05:38:58 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:22:32 pm
Owh, I'm not moving to UK, mate... Just during that time, boss required me to work in our parent company in the middle of London.

It was that time, I was able to step my feet on the Holy Land of Liverpool for the first time in my whole life.

I went to Anfield for the Stadium Tours and Liverpool FC Museum package. What amazed me was aaaallll of the paintings / posters inside.

Still remember there's a giant red background (I'm not sure it's called wallpaper or not) inside Anfield, it's a hallway, pics of Bill Shankly with

a wording of "The men who built a global empire" (yes, it's spelled "men"), and the quote of, "For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side"

-- Bill Shankly -- What a great moment for mmmeeee hahahhahaaa!!!  ;D  ;D  Liverpool City is awesome!!!  ;D  ;D

Owh, I have another great experience in Liverpool. When I first reached Liverpool's Lime Street Station from London... My train was Avanti West Coast. Awesome journey that with a fast train.

Then I felt like I wanted to pee. I asked a woman dressed like a policeman and kindly she was pointing me where's the restroom (is it "bathroom" in British? Nevermind, you know what I mean).

How to story this as what it is aaa... Okay, so when I was in the toilet in Lime Street Station, if I looked down, of course things that I was going see were only the toilet bowl, and my penis.

But when I was looking up straight facing the wall, there was a poster, an advert of Liverpool John Moores University. I was like aa... WTF???!!!

I felt really really good and astounded by how the good people of Liverpool truly value a higher tertiary education. That was the first time, in my whole life, seeing a university advert in the public toilet.

I hope my country would emulate that for our future generation (lazier c*nts). What a developed city, what a developed nation you all are. I have faith in humanity again after beholding that poster.

10 years more and I'll make sure my grandchildren to know about this and becoming a Red.   8)  8)

Sorry mate I thought you were moving for a longer period of work but at least you got to see Liverpool the city and of course visit Anfield 👌
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36395 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December 24, 2022, 09:15:19 pm
Its ludicrously cold here. Just tried to go to the shop for some last minute stuff. The old 2005 Volvo wouldnt start, no surprise there. Took the 2007 Honda instead, struggled to start but did, drove the few minutes to the shop, got my stuff, come out and now its dead in the parking lot. Walk home get the battery jump starter out of the Volvo, its dead and all. Now waiting for the charger to charge so I can walk back and hopefully get the Honda going.

I mention the age of the cars because thats another annoying thing, they are now officially both too fucking old so I have to replace both. I cant even take the Volvo to get traded in until the weather warms up because itll just die at the dealership! FML


Update. I charged up the portable jump starter and took it the parking lot. Got the Honda going, was driving home and it conked out again mid drive. I then tried to jump it again, several times, very unsuccessfully to the point where I fried the jump starter, melted plastic, the lot. Got the car towed on Christmas Day, got it back last night. The alternator had gone and I also destroyed the starter with my ill-advised hardcore jump starting attempt. $1225 bill at the mechanics, approximately 700 of which was self inflicted. Merry Christmas!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36396 on: Today at 06:52:26 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 05:38:58 pm
Sorry mate I thought you were moving for a longer period of work but at least you got to see Liverpool the city and of course visit Anfield 👌
But did he get his sixome in? Also, I know he's lying, cos he said what a great train trip he had with Avanti ;D (seriously mate, glad you had a good time - the museum just gets better under Stephen Done's stewardship, nice fella too).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36397 on: Today at 06:53:08 pm »
