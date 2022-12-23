I love your enthusiasm mate, how is your move here going? Has it lived up to your high expectations?



Owh, I'm not moving to UK, mate... Just during that time, boss required me to work in our parent company in the middle of London.It was that time, I was able to step my feet on the Holy Land of Liverpool for the first time in my whole life.I went to Anfield for the Stadium Tours and Liverpool FC Museum package. What amazed me was aaaallll of the paintings / posters inside.Still remember there's a giant red background (I'm not sure it's called wallpaper or not) inside Anfield, it's a hallway, pics of Bill Shankly witha wording of "The men who built a global empire" (yes, it's spelled "men"), and the quote of, "For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side"-- Bill Shankly -- What a great moment for mmmeeee hahahhahaaa!!!Liverpool City is awesome!!!Owh, I have another great experience in Liverpool. When I first reached Liverpool's Lime Street Station from London... My train was Avanti West Coast. Awesome journey that with a fast train.Then I felt like I wanted to pee. I asked a woman dressed like a policeman and kindly she was pointing me where's the restroom (is it "bathroom" in British? Nevermind, you know what I mean).How to story this as what it is aaa... Okay, so when I was in the toilet in Lime Street Station, if I looked down, of course things that I was going see were only the toilet bowl, and my penis.But when I was looking up straight facing the wall, there was a poster, an advert of Liverpool John Moores University. I was like aa... WTF???!!!I felt really really good and astounded by how the good people of Liverpool truly value a higher tertiary education. That was the first time, in my whole life, seeing a university advert in the public toilet.I hope my country would emulate that for our future generation (lazier c*nts). What a developed city, what a developed nation you all are. I have faith in humanity again after beholding that poster.10 years more and I'll make sure my grandchildren to know about this and becoming a Red.