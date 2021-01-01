German Christmas markets. £8 for a turkey barm to be washed down by a £6 pint while you're stood in the cold wet rain listening to shite Christmas covers.



We go each year to the Manchester ones and you're right in saying it's overpriced - but generally things are in life. If you go the match for example it's about 6 quid for a shite lukewarm burger. The food and drink are generally better value at the markets if you pick wisely. We got a massive hot dog for a fiver which I thought was fair. A pint of German beer was 6 quid which again isn't too different to a lot of bars.We only go once a year so it's a nice way to spend the day if the weather is decent - we actually went on Wednesday this week as we were in Manchester for another event. I was surprised how quiet it was to be honest in comparison to other years, so close to Christmas but people are feeling the pinch so understandable.What annoys me more than the money at these things is the '3 quid deposit for cups' when you try and return them sometimes you're waiting ages as they aren't interested really in getting your cups back and giving you money back.