Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36320 on: Today at 09:12:23 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 09:01:12 am
How much is the welding costing you?


Not even priced it up yet. It needs a patch on the NSR outer sill to get it through the MOT, then I need to get the inner and outer sills from Ebay - I've been told its £800 to £1k for the inners and outers to be done, but I don't know if that includes the cost of the sills.

Managed to save £250 by sourcing refurbed lower arms, new ones are £200 each, got mine for £150 the pair. Waiting for the bolt set, that's another £60
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36321 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
Wrapping presents with the added bonus of the  last person to use sellotape leaving the end flat, leaving you to start a wrestling match with the damn thing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36322 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:12:23 am
Not even priced it up yet. It needs a patch on the NSR outer sill to get it through the MOT, then I need to get the inner and outer sills from Ebay - I've been told its £800 to £1k for the inners and outers to be done, but I don't know if that includes the cost of the sills.

Managed to save £250 by sourcing refurbed lower arms, new ones are £200 each, got mine for £150 the pair. Waiting for the bolt set, that's another £60
Thats dear,for what should be little over a days work.
The sills themselves shouldn't be that dear. Are they beyond repair?
I work for a firm 4 days a week and do mot and psv welding couple of days a week for myself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36323 on: Today at 11:04:36 am »
Just flicking through the TV mag and seeing there are two more Mrs. Browns Boys specials. When will it end?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36324 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm
The disappearance of Fairy Tale of New York from the airwaves.
This should be in the 'small things in life that make you happy' thread.  ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36325 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
At what point did people start saying cringe instead of cringey?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36326 on: Today at 12:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
German Christmas markets. £8 for a turkey barm to be washed down by a £6 pint while you're stood in the cold wet rain listening to shite Christmas covers.

We go each year to the Manchester ones and you're right in saying it's overpriced - but generally things are in life. If you go the match for example it's about 6 quid for a shite lukewarm burger. The food and drink are generally better value at the markets if you pick wisely. We got a massive hot dog for a fiver which I thought was fair. A pint of German beer was 6 quid which again isn't too different to a lot of bars.

We only go once a year so it's a nice way to spend the day if the weather is decent - we actually went on Wednesday this week as we were in Manchester for another event. I was surprised how quiet it was to be honest in comparison to other years, so close to Christmas but people are feeling the pinch so understandable.

What annoys me more than the money at these things is the '3 quid deposit for cups' when you try and return them sometimes you're waiting ages as they aren't interested really in getting your cups back and giving you money back.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36327 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 09:27:11 am
Thats dear,for what should be little over a days work.
The sills themselves shouldn't be that dear. Are they beyond repair?
I work for a firm 4 days a week and do mot and psv welding couple of days a week for myself.

Its the kind of figure I'm seeing quoted on the Jag forum from people who've had the work done. A sill kit on Ebay is £150, so I suppose its the hourly rate that's giving the large figures.

Theres an Indi in Rochdale I've been told are spot on, going to get a price from them and take it from there. My neighbour is ex Jag and can weld, but I don't know if he has the kit anymore, but he may know someone he trusts to do the work properly
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36328 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:02:41 pm
At what point did people start saying cringe instead of cringey?
around the same time those same people starting say "wait, what?"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36329 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:04:36 am
Just flicking through the TV mag and seeing there are two more Mrs. Browns Boys specials. When will it end?

Surely not new shows? I thought it had ended about five years ago.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36330 on: Today at 04:26:09 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:21:39 pm
Its the kind of figure I'm seeing quoted on the Jag forum from people who've had the work done. A sill kit on Ebay is £150, so I suppose its the hourly rate that's giving the large figures.

Theres an Indi in Rochdale I've been told are spot on, going to get a price from them and take it from there. My neighbour is ex Jag and can weld, but I don't know if he has the kit anymore, but he may know someone he trusts to do the work properly
It is probably about the rate a garage would charge but there robbing bastards.
You'd be cheaper to buy you're neighbour a hobbie welder and get him to do it  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36331 on: Today at 04:33:33 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 02:10:33 pm
Surely not new shows? I thought it had ended about five years ago.

I'm afraid its 2 new 'specials'. I think I might be allergic to it. If I see an ad I want to start shouting at the telly.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36332 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 04:26:09 pm
It is probably about the rate a garage would charge but there robbing bastards.
You'd be cheaper to buy you're neighbour a hobbie welder and get him to do it  ;D

I'll have to see if I can get one on a staff hire from work - that's if we still do welders that is.

Mate used to own a garage too and could weld, sold up now :butt
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36333 on: Today at 04:47:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:02:41 pm
At what point did people start saying cringe instead of cringey?
At what point did people start saying cringey instead of cringeworthy? :P
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36334 on: Today at 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:02:41 pm
At what point did people start saying cringe instead of cringey?
Not too long after people stopped saying the correct 'cringeworthy' and started saying 'cringey' ;)

EDIT: Ha! Jim-ed! ;D
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36335 on: Today at 04:53:28 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 07:55:04 am
is this true?

You're a bum
You're a punk
You're an old slut on junk
Lying there almost dead on a drip in that bed
You scumbag, you maggot
You cheap lousy faggot
Happy Christmas your arse
I pray God it's our last

i can see why - and did ol' kenny's jacket write these lyrics  :wave
I heard the NYPD didn't even have a choir, either.

Lying scumbags, maggots, faggots, sluts and arses!

 8)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36336 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:52:03 pm
Not too long after people stopped saying the correct 'cringeworthy' and started saying 'cringey' ;)

EDIT: Ha! Jim-ed! ;D
Bwahahahaha, get to the back of the line, bitch.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36337 on: Today at 04:57:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 04:54:47 pm
Bwahahahaha, get to the back of the line, bitch.
;D

Quote
bitch
Weren't you in Fairytale of New York?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36338 on: Today at 05:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:53:28 pm
I heard the NYPD didn't even have a choir, either.

Lying scumbags, maggots, faggots, sluts and arses!

 8)

But the NYPD have an Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lB_CQBi-H4
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36339 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:57:30 pm
;D
Weren't you in Fairytale of New York?
That's one of the censored lines, isn't it.......?
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36340 on: Today at 06:33:19 pm »
Don't know what it's called but it's more of a London thing, people talking in questions. Fucking drives me up the wall.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36341 on: Today at 06:40:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:43:27 pm
I'll have to see if I can get one on a staff hire from work - that's if we still do welders that is.

Mate used to own a garage too and could weld, sold up now :butt
Is it hss you work for?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36342 on: Today at 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 06:33:19 pm
Don't know what it's called but it's more of a London thing, people talking in questions. Fucking drives me up the wall.
I know, right? Doesn't it piss you right off, right?
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36343 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 06:42:02 pm
I know, right? Doesn't it piss you right off, right?
It does, but I went to the shop right? That one near the garage? I got myself some earphones ya know? So I don't have to hear it anymore?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36344 on: Today at 06:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 06:52:17 pm
It does, but I went to the shop right? That one near the garage? I got myself some earphones ya know? So I don't have to hear it anymore?
Cos like I spent that gap year in Perth and learnt so much, yeah?
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36345 on: Today at 07:25:09 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 06:58:52 pm
Cos like I spent that gap year in Perth and learnt so much, yeah?

Upspeak. Didnt it start late 80s with Neighbours and Home and Away?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36346 on: Today at 07:30:05 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:25:09 pm
Upspeak. Didnt it start late 80s with Neighbours and Home and Away?
Okay you clearly want a serious answer. Yes. It's influence on the English language is similar to how Estuary English spread out of the East End of London mainly due to the effect of Eastenders.

Upward inflection at the end of any sentence, regardless of its grammatical structure, always has, and always will, imply a question. In the 'Aussie Effect' sense, that last word is pronounced "quis-CHIN?".
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36347 on: Today at 07:32:55 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 07:30:05 pm
Okay you clearly want a serious answer. Yes. It's influence on the English language is similar to how Estuary English spread out of the East End of London mainly due to the effect of Eastenders.

Upward inflection at the end of any sentence, regardless of its grammatical structure, always has, and always will, imply a question. In the 'Aussie Effect' sense, that last word is pronounced "quis-CHIN?".

But traditionally the upward inflection was only used for a genuine question. The trend now seems to make very statement into and upended question. ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36348 on: Today at 07:37:27 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:32:55 pm
But traditionally the upward inflection was only used for a genuine question. The trend now seems to make very statement into and upended question. ;D
Which underlines the exact point being made. This unconscious absorption of the upspeak tendency creates a contradiction in generally accepted communication modality. Yes, conscious upward inflection implies a question - in fact, it's not so much implicit as explicit - when you blur the lines between those two concepts, shit gets confusing, yo! Innit. Fam. It's not just Aussie upspeak either - there are all sorts of communication subtleties that have entered the norm which are not always clear to everyone on the receiving end.

This is why people like me have the careers we have - I sometimes joke that my job is to translate English to English-speakers ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36349 on: Today at 08:18:11 pm »
dunno about it "starting" in Australia -- I think it started as "Valley Girl" speak in California about 30-ish (?) years ago.  referred to as "uptalk".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valley_girl

either way, it is very very very annoying.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36350 on: Today at 08:25:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:18:11 pm
dunno about it "starting" in Australia -- I think it started as "Valley Girl" speak in California about 30-ish (?) years ago.  referred to as "uptalk".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valley_girl

either way, it is very very very annoying.
Wikipedia can fuck off?

(By the way, I'm familiar with "valley talk?" but 'starting' something is not the same as 'popularising' it ;D )

[/mode smugprick]
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36351 on: Today at 08:39:48 pm »
The linguistic analysis and research has been done on upspeak, tracing its origins back to young women first in the US and later Australia. There was an intriguing study a few years ago which posited that most new trends and developments in speech - in the English speaking world at least - tend to originate not only among the young, but specifically among young women. Vocal fry is another example of such a trend.

Actually the researcher claimed that all new spoken trends begin among young women, but I'm not convinced that that's proven yet.

I've got some papers on the subject knocking about somewhere
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36352 on: Today at 08:54:56 pm »
Bitches be rulin'?

(I'm ashamed of myself for that one.......it's okay though, in 2 weeks' time, none of this will matter  ;D )
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36353 on: Today at 09:29:47 pm »
meeting people that know you but you can't remember them at all:

just met someone in the pub who came up to me and said - how you doin' liverbloke (obviously he didn't say 'liverbloke' but you get my drift)? still playin the football?

taken aback i said - hey, how are you? what have you been up to?

he said - this and that y'know

i said - riiiiiiight, then mate you havin a drink?

he said - nah just leaving for town but give me a bell soon

i said - okay mate speak soon


no fucking idea who this fella was
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36354 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:29:47 pm
meeting people that know you but you can't remember them at all:

just met someone in the pub who came up to me and said - how you doin' liverbloke (obviously he didn't say 'liverbloke' but you get my drift)? still playin the football?

taken aback i said - hey, how are you? what have you been up to?

he said - this and that y'know

i said - riiiiiiight, then mate you havin a drink?

he said - nah just leaving for town but give me a bell soon

i said - okay mate speak soon


no fucking idea who this fella was
I did wonder why you looked confused. I forgot to add that you still ain't paid me that 100 quid you owe me

;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
