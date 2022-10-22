I'm not sure if this a purely US thing, but anyhow ....



I can't stand media stating "relative measurements" in the negative.



what I mean is, more often than not these days you hear/read something that (for example) weighs 25lbs in weight being described as "4 times lighter" than something 100lbs.

[or 3 feet wide as "4 times thinner" than something 12 foot wide ... etc].



wtf happened to saying "it's one quarter the size of"?



do they think the audience is comprised of 6 year olds who don't understand what a "quarter" is?



do you see/read this in the UK?



