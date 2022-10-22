« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36280 on: Today at 08:02:58 am
Cars just failed the MOT, rear wishbone and a sill needs welding. Going to need full inner and outer sills this year too.

About £1500 this is going to be. 😭
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36281 on: Today at 09:41:37 am
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 07:45:56 am
celebrities travelling around the world documentaries

here i am already a celebrity with lots and lots of money and now i'm here in this beautiful place and you're not so fuck you sucker!

Or even better 'celebrities travelling around the world documentaries....with their parents'.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36282 on: Today at 01:03:00 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 08:02:58 am
Cars just failed the MOT, rear wishbone and a sill needs welding. Going to need full inner and outer sills this year too.

About £1500 this is going to be. 😭
:duh   Painful.  :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36283 on: Today at 01:06:47 pm
I'm not sure if this a purely US thing, but anyhow ....

I can't stand media stating "relative measurements" in the negative. 

what I mean is, more often than not these days you hear/read something that (for example) weighs 25lbs in weight being described as "4 times lighter" than something 100lbs. 
[or 3 feet wide as "4 times thinner" than something 12 foot wide ... etc]. 

wtf happened to saying "it's one quarter the size of"?

do they think the audience is comprised of 6 year olds who don't understand what a "quarter" is?

do you see/read this in the UK?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36284 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm
The social media accounts which seem to be literally 'Look what they've got in Aldi/B&M/ASDA/any shop' and those same accounts probably having like 3 million followers and being set for life from making videos of them looking at special buys
