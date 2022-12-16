« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 902 903 904 905 906 [907]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2003343 times)

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36240 on: December 16, 2022, 07:27:53 pm »
Lorries that have 'solutions' written in their logo (see Culina).
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36241 on: December 16, 2022, 07:48:08 pm »
After the bizarre esperience of witnessing an HGV in the outside lane of the motorway yesterday today I've had the joy of, not a middle lane hogger but an outside lane hogger.

All the way from Anglesey to getting on the M6.

Some twat in a grey Mondeo with Irish plates sat in the outside lane of the A55 then the M56 doing between 60/65mph when there was lots of traffic then as soon as the road clears he pulls in but speeds up to nearly fucking 80mph!!!

What an absolute fucking gobshite!!
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36242 on: December 16, 2022, 08:52:06 pm »
Tuesday, an hour before the WC semi final, our tv wouldnt turn on so rushed down to Currys and spent £250 on a new one. This morning the heating wouldnt come on, luckily we have boiler insurance but still have to pay £60 for the plumber to come out and bang on the outside pipe to free a bit of ice.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36243 on: December 16, 2022, 08:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Lad on December 16, 2022, 07:27:53 pm
Lorries that have 'solutions' written in their logo (see Culina).

They've changed it on our refurbs from Distribution to Solutions



Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 16, 2022, 07:48:08 pm
After the bizarre esperience of witnessing an HGV in the outside lane of the motorway yesterday today I've had the joy of, not a middle lane hogger but an outside lane hogger.

All the way from Anglesey to getting on the M6.

Some twat in a grey Mondeo with Irish plates sat in the outside lane of the A55 then the M56 doing between 60/65mph when there was lots of traffic then as soon as the road clears he pulls in but speeds up to nearly fucking 80mph!!!

What an absolute fucking gobshite!!

I got that pissed off with two dopes doing 50 the other week I went into lane 3 to get past them :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36244 on: December 16, 2022, 09:32:37 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 16, 2022, 08:57:22 pm
They've changed it on our refurbs from Distribution to Solutions



I got that pissed off with two dopes doing 50 the other week I went into lane 3 to get past them :no

Oh this HGV wasn't overtaking as such mate, we were going through 50mph roadworks and barely moving as the motorway was chocker.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36245 on: December 16, 2022, 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December 16, 2022, 08:52:06 pm
This morning the heating wouldnt come on, luckily we have boiler insurance but still have to pay £60 for the plumber to come out and bang on the outside pipe to free a bit of ice.
Ouch and maybe you need to change plumbers. Mine came out, chucked a kettle of hot water over our outside pipe and no charge.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,422
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36246 on: December 17, 2022, 12:06:00 am »
Mentioned this earlier, but my tap has been dripping for weeks. I should have called Plus Dane sooner to get it fixed. I could/should be able to fix it myself, but I'm not familiar with replacing the valve(s) in a mixer tap and you have to unscrew the tap head (there's a screw located at the back).

Problem is if I turn the supply off via the tap beneath the sink, it starts leaking from there, and heavily. I can't get more than a large jug under the leak - not enough time to turn the water off, get the tap head off, take out the valve and head to the nearest hardware store to buy a replacement before water starts getting everywhere. I realise there are standard designs for mixer taps, but I'm kind of limited on DIY.

I'm having to use a dumbell to stop it dripping. I was too damned stubborn to get someone in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36247 on: December 17, 2022, 04:42:47 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 16, 2022, 09:32:37 pm
Oh this HGV wasn't overtaking as such mate, we were going through 50mph roadworks and barely moving as the motorway was chocker.

The absolute knobhead then. Probably some newly qualified numpty without a clue

It's what happens when you drive down wages, the decent staff leave, to be replaced by shite. One to thing of with the train and NHS staff....
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 04:44:18 am by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36248 on: December 17, 2022, 06:06:13 am »
I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36249 on: December 17, 2022, 06:35:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 17, 2022, 06:06:13 am
I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?

They're not, which is why I was so shocked to see it.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,422
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36250 on: December 17, 2022, 10:18:19 am »
Probably an Uber HGV  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36251 on: December 17, 2022, 10:41:21 am »
had a gas service check thingy done a few weeks back

got chatting to the guy and we go on to the subject of football

he said he was a blue and i said i won't hold that against you - we both laughed and carried on talking about footy

couple of days ago i could smell gas and so reported it - another guy came out and said i had a leak which he promptly fixed


...just sayin'...
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36252 on: December 17, 2022, 10:53:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 17, 2022, 06:06:13 am
I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?

Nah, load of bollocks that. Agencies were chucking huge salaries about while they had the country by the balls, that's all gone now, I can get £20 an hour Sundays but it's shit work doing tail lift frozen food deliveries to horrendous drops. I get £17 an hour if I do a 9am to 10pm Saturday run to Scotland .

To give you an example, our kid did his class 1 in 1995 as he was working the back door at Tesco and he saw a driver wearing a Rolex, asked how much he was on, £36k. You'll get £27k for that now. I did an MCSE in 2000, one of the other lads drove fuel tankers for shell, but was sick of towing a bomb about, he was pulling around £64 k, you're lucky to get £36k for the same job now.

You can earn £50k if you want to do permanent nights, be away from home 5 days a week, have no social life, watch your marriage fall apart and sleep in the truck in laybys.

And no, trucks are not allowed in the outside lane.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 10:55:47 am by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,911
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36253 on: December 17, 2022, 10:55:38 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 15, 2022, 10:01:44 pm
Cos he made a shitload of money after retiring from refereeing so he decided to invest in logistics firms?

Dont tell the Bitters. Theyll draw the obvious conclusion. ::)
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36254 on: December 17, 2022, 11:55:06 am »
Quote from: Lad on December 16, 2022, 07:27:53 pm
Lorries that have 'solutions' written in their logo (see Culina).
Any business that has 'Solutions' in their name really grates on me. It's one of those annoying buzzwords that everyone seemed to think sounded clever.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36255 on: December 17, 2022, 11:56:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 11:55:06 am
Any business that has 'Solutions' in their name really grates on me. It's one of those annoying buzzwords that everyone seemed to think sounded clever.

What's the solution to this?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36256 on: December 17, 2022, 12:04:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 17, 2022, 06:06:13 am
... Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?
A while back on the motorway I was behind three HGVs that were side-by-side across lanes one, two and three.  :no
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36257 on: December 17, 2022, 12:04:47 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36258 on: December 17, 2022, 06:58:31 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 17, 2022, 10:53:09 am
Nah, load of bollocks that. Agencies were chucking huge salaries about while they had the country by the balls, that's all gone now, I can get £20 an hour Sundays but it's shit work doing tail lift frozen food deliveries to horrendous drops. I get £17 an hour if I do a 9am to 10pm Saturday run to Scotland .

To give you an example, our kid did his class 1 in 1995 as he was working the back door at Tesco and he saw a driver wearing a Rolex, asked how much he was on, £36k. You'll get £27k for that now. I did an MCSE in 2000, one of the other lads drove fuel tankers for shell, but was sick of towing a bomb about, he was pulling around £64 k, you're lucky to get £36k for the same job now.

You can earn £50k if you want to do permanent nights, be away from home 5 days a week, have no social life, watch your marriage fall apart and sleep in the truck in laybys.

And no, trucks are not allowed in the outside lane.
Wow. That was short lived. I would have thought the demand for drivers would be there for some considerable time.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36259 on: December 17, 2022, 07:10:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 17, 2022, 06:58:31 pm
Wow. That was short lived. I would have thought the demand for drivers would be there for some considerable time.
It's amazing how we are all worth our weight in gold when there's a crisis ... then not worth a carrot shortly afterwards.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36260 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm »
Omg the weird mentality of Tory Brexiteers about nationalistic shite.

My sister's just arrived and declared she's not bothered who wins the WC cos we've been at war with both of them!!

What the actual fuck!!

It's been around 600yrs since we were at war with France and we were allies in the most recent one 🤷
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36261 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
Omg the weird mentality of Tory Brexiteers about nationalistic shite.

My sister's just arrived and declared she's not bothered who wins the WC cos we've been at war with both of them!!

What the actual fuck!!

It's been around 600yrs since we were at war with France and we were allies in the most recent one 🤷
god almighty.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36262 on: Yesterday at 07:05:50 pm »
My wife was hating on the French because of the way mbappe smirked when kane skied his pen .
I've been avoiding it as much as I can. For me the team with the most 'pool players would be the one I back .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36263 on: Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
Omg the weird mentality of Tory Brexiteers about nationalistic shite.

My sister's just arrived and declared she's not bothered who wins the WC cos we've been at war with both of them!!

What the actual fuck!!

It's been around 600yrs since we were at war with France and we were allies in the most recent one 🤷
Sums up England now really, just a bunch of racist, xenophobic Tory c*nts.
Logged

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36264 on: Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
Omg the weird mentality of Tory Brexiteers about nationalistic shite.

My sister's just arrived and declared she's not bothered who wins the WC cos we've been at war with both of them!!

What the actual fuck!!

It's been around 600yrs since we were at war with France and we were allies in the most recent one 🤷

England have invaded every nation that competed in the World Cup, even England if you include civil wars
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36265 on: Yesterday at 08:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm
Sums up England now really, just a bunch of racist, xenophobic Tory c*nts.

Yep and I'm surrounded by them unfortunately.

Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm
England have invaded every nation that competed in the World Cup, even England if you include civil wars

Yes but England can do that because they're English and superior to everyone else is the world 🤷
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36266 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
It's been around 600yrs since we were at war with France and we were allies in the most recent one 🤷

Britain nearly went to war with France in 1898 over East Africa. It wasn't all arm-in-arm against the rising Germans before 1914. We also fought them between 1793 and 1815, something to do with Sean Bean.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36267 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
c*nts who think they know everything. Manchester Airport put up a post about Swissport not performing, which in fairness is bang on the money. The comments underneath are a bunch of helmets with no idea about aviation, telling the airport to stop outsourcing.
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36268 on: Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm »
Also empty-headed individuals still playing on frozen lakes after what happened to those boys last week. Now I know why this country is fucked, because people like that are allowed to vote.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36269 on: Today at 07:31:06 am »
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm
England have invaded every nation that competed in the World Cup, even England if you include civil wars

Is that actually true?
I'm historically ignorant, but would be suprised to hear we invaded, Qatar, Brazil Argentina or Japan for starters.
Some European nations are so young, we probably lost our invading abilities before they were even formed (though I concede that's nit picking)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36270 on: Today at 07:50:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:31:06 am
Is that actually true?
I'm historically ignorant, but would be suprised to hear we invaded, Qatar, Brazil Argentina or Japan for starters.
Some European nations are so young, we probably lost our invading abilities before they were even formed (though I concede that's nit picking)

According to the book All the countries we never invaded, there are only 22 countries in the world Britain hasn't invaded, and everyone on your list isn't in the 22.

I suppose it's what you class an invasion as. We did land Marines in Japan at some point in ports, so I suppose you could stretch that to an invasion

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36271 on: Today at 09:59:02 am »
one 'small thing' - messi
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36272 on: Today at 12:30:34 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:50:58 am
According to the book All the countries we never invaded, there are only 22 countries in the world Britain hasn't invaded, and everyone on your list isn't in the 22.

I suppose it's what you class an invasion as. We did land Marines in Japan at some point in ports, so I suppose you could stretch that to an invasion


Sounds like an interesting read!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,505
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36273 on: Today at 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:30:34 pm
Sounds like an interesting read!
The book is by Stuart Laycock, for anyone interested. It's called All the Countries We've Ever Invaded: And the Few We Never Got Round To. It takes a relatively loose definition of 'invaded' compared to what most people would assume is meant by an invasion. For example it takes briefly breaching the territorial waters of a nation to count as an invasion.

Very interesting nevertheless and shows just what an invasive nation the UK has been. To which I would also add that, of course, the English language has pretty much invaded every country's linguosphere like a weed, although the USA are just as much, if not more, responsible for that than we are.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,911
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36274 on: Today at 07:07:31 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
Omg the weird mentality of Tory Brexiteers about nationalistic shite.

My sister's just arrived and declared she's not bothered who wins the WC cos we've been at war with both of them!!

What the actual fuck!!

It's been around 600yrs since we were at war with France and we were allies in the most recent one 🤷

600 years! Youve obviously forgotten about the magnificent victory at Waterloo only 200 years ago. ;D
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36275 on: Today at 07:13:08 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:07:31 pm
600 years! Youve obviously forgotten about the magnificent victory at Waterloo only 200 years ago. ;D

True but I was meaning actual boots on actual French soil and purely England v France rather than on foreign soil with a conglomerate of allies.

I had Agincourt in my mind with my comments 👍
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:40 pm by have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes »
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36276 on: Today at 11:12:18 pm »
Was cooking with my wife and we heard two very loud bangs, thought maybe someone's doing fireworks. Turns out someone in my street was shot in the face with their young daughter in the car :o Fucking cowards, we live in such a quiet peaceful area and they have to bring that shit round here the dickheads
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,328
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36277 on: Today at 11:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 11:12:18 pm
Was cooking with my wife and we heard two very loud bangs, thought maybe someone's doing fireworks. Turns out someone in my street was shot in the face with their young daughter in the car :o Fucking cowards, we live in such a quiet peaceful area and they have to bring that shit round here the dickheads

Bloody hell! Where was that?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36278 on: Today at 11:22:23 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:13:42 pm
Bloody hell! Where was that?
Outskirts of Leeds. Another day in paradise
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 902 903 904 905 906 [907]   Go Up
« previous next »
 