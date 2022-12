After the bizarre esperience of witnessing an HGV in the outside lane of the motorway yesterday today I've had the joy of, not a middle lane hogger but an outside lane hogger.



All the way from Anglesey to getting on the M6.



Some twat in a grey Mondeo with Irish plates sat in the outside lane of the A55 then the M56 doing between 60/65mph when there was lots of traffic then as soon as the road clears he pulls in but speeds up to nearly fucking 80mph!!!



What an absolute fucking gobshite!!