« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 901 902 903 904 905 [906]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1999675 times)

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36200 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 07:52:18 am
About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.

maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars

...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway code

i'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them up

yee-ha!
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,106
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36201 on: Today at 08:17:55 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 08:11:28 am
maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars

...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway code

i'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them up

yee-ha!

Yes - I'd love to put bull bars on the truck and go on a rampage. 13ltrs and 8500kg vs a puny car  ;D

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,170
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36202 on: Today at 09:09:04 am »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
Twice already this week ive been walking on the pavement and someone in a car has been waving their hand in anger at me as they tried to drive on to the pavement and I was apparently in their way.

I dont drive because I dont trust other people enough in cars, Im going to have to stop walking too
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,106
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36203 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:09:04 am
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....

Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,170
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36204 on: Today at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:24:24 am
Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
Yeah I went to an event hosted by Bolt and they were quick to re-emphasise the fact that their drivers are not employed by them, the drivers are self-employed. I'm sick of hearing this shit, like it's some kind of Get-Out-Of-A-PR-Nightmare-Free card or something. No, you gonks, these people drive cars with your branding on them - you are still responsible in the eyes of the public!!!! Fuck's sake.......I wonder if they do have a clause in their commercial agreements about not bringing the Bolt brand into disrepute...?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36205 on: Today at 09:47:41 am »
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 901 902 903 904 905 [906]   Go Up
« previous next »
 