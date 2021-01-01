Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.



Yeah I went to an event hosted by Bolt and they were quick to re-emphasise the fact that their drivers are not employed by them, the drivers are self-employed. I'm sick of hearing this shit, like it's some kind of Get-Out-Of-A-PR-Nightmare-Free card or something. No, you gonks, these people drive cars with your branding on them - you are still responsible in the eyes of the public!!!! Fuck's sake.......I wonder if they do have a clause in their commercial agreements about not bringing the Bolt brand into disrepute...?