About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway codei'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them upyee-ha!
Twice already this week ive been walking on the pavement and someone in a car has been waving their hand in anger at me as they tried to drive on to the pavement and I was apparently in their way. I dont drive because I dont trust other people enough in cars, Im going to have to stop walking too
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....
Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
