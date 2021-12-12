« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Onlyfans is absurd. Girls earning in a month what I won't even make in two years, no effort or skill involved.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 01:35:30 pm
Onlyfans is absurd. Girls earning in a month what I won't even make in two years, no effort or skill involved.

So make an onlyfans

Sex sells.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36162 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm »
Speaking of people getting work done on their face, has anyone seen the state of Simon Cowell lately, he looks like hes melting!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 01:35:30 pm
Onlyfans is absurd. Girls earning in a month what I won't even make in two years, no effort or skill involved.

I've tried getting my missus to make one to sell feet pics and bath water but she's not having it  ;D

Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:41:08 am
The human race is fucked

It's basically men are dirty bastards really.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:41:08 am
The human race is fucked

I dunno mate, selling sex/yourself is the oldest job on the planet, it's just digitally more available now. For every kink there's a page dedicated to it.

It's been that way for thousands of years.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:01:02 pm
I dunno mate, selling sex/yourself is the oldest job on the planet, it's just digitally more available now. For every kink there's a page dedicated to it.

It's been that way for thousands of years.



It was more the fact that someone will mutilate their body for money
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:02:31 pm
It was more the fact that someone will mutilate their body for money

See you see it as mutilation, she probably sees it as an enhancement or accentuation of her features, or maybe she just sees it as a business expense.

I mean are you ok with breast augmentation?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:07:19 pm
See you see it as mutilation, she probably sees it as an enhancement or accentuation of her features, or maybe she just sees it as a business expense.

I mean are you ok with breast augmentation?

No, I hate fake tits, unless its been done on someone so flat chested it causes mental health issues and mastectomy patients.

I hate women taking risks with their health and undergoing any cosmetic surgery for no reason other than vanity/peer pressure/financial gain..
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
I have no idea what OnlyFans is

I sometimes wonder if I live on a different planet
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:18:34 pm
No, I hate fake tits, unless its been done on someone so flat chested it causes mental health issues and mastectomy patients.

I hate women taking risks with their health and undergoing any cosmetic surgery for no reason other than vanity/peer pressure/financial gain..

But you're open to the idea of it right? I mean if some girl has massive massive tits and wants them reduced she can do that, or someone else has really tiny breasts and wants fuller tits she can do that. At the end of the day it really comes down to personal preference. What you find ugly and a mutilation someone else will find the most beautiful thing in the world.

As long as the person doing it feels better that's their choice.

But again that's your perception of it. Vanity/peer pressure/financial gain, and yes sometimes that is the reason, but other times it's just to make themselves feel better. Would be better if we lived in a utopian society where everyone is just accepted for who they are, but we are light years away from ever getting there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:21:42 pm
But you're open to the idea of it right? I mean if some girl has massive massive tits and wants them reduced she can do that, or someone else is a skateboard with bolts and wants fuller tits she can do that. At the end of the day it really comes down to personal preference. What you find ugly and a mutilation someone else will find the most beautiful thing in the world.

As long as the person doing it feels better that's their choice.

You replied while I was editing.

Yes, for medical reasons, then I have no issues, but due to a societal pressure then I do have an issue.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:23:37 pm
You replied while I was editing.

Yes, for medical reasons, then I have no issues, but due to a societal pressure then I do have an issue.

Yeah I added on while you were replying ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:21:17 pm
I have no idea what OnlyFans is

I sometimes wonder if I live on a different planet

Onlyfans is usually run of the mill women making sexual or sexy content for men to subscribe to.

I mean it's not only sex and stuff but it's mainly that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:24:01 pm
Yeah I added on while you were replying ;)

;D

My missus watches that botched and the amount of damage done to womens bodies by so called surgeons is disgraceful, plus the risks from other things. Colin Hendries wife died after cosmetic surgery. My attitude is don't have surgery unless you need it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:24:32 pm
Onlyfans is usually run of the mill women making sexual or sexy content for men to subscribe to.

I mean it's not only sex and stuff but it's mainly that.
I see. Sort of "Readers' Wives goes digital"?



;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:21:17 pm
I have no idea what OnlyFans is

I sometimes wonder if I live on a different planet

Porn. Normally an individual that owns the content rather than the free stuff you can get anywhere. You can pay for private shows or requests and buy their bath water, used underwear etc. Fair chance they're just filling jars direct from the tap and never have the underwear on them but there are perverted fucks out there that believe it and are willing to pay.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:26:15 pm
;D

My missus watches that botched and the amount of damage done to womens bodies by so called surgeons is disgraceful, plus the risks from other things. Colin Hendries wife died after cosmetic surgery. My attitude is don't have surgery unless you need it.

Oh yeah I mean botched and shows like that go to the extreme though, so I don't think it's an accurate depiction of how it really is. I mean it can get to that, but I think that's more where mental disorders come into play, with addiction and cases like that.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 02:29:01 pm
Porn. Normally an individual that owns the content rather than the free stuff you can get anywhere. You can pay for private shows or requests and buy their bath water, used underwear etc. Fair chance they're just filling jars direct from the tap and never have the underwear on them but there are perverted fucks out there that believe it and are willing to pay.
what we need is a bunch of women getting money from the perverts, and quietly donating it to charity.  now that's a good use of technology.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 02:29:01 pm
Porn. Normally an individual that owns the content rather than the free stuff you can get anywhere. You can pay for private shows or requests and buy their bath water, used underwear etc. Fair chance they're just filling jars direct from the tap and never have the underwear on them but there are perverted fucks out there that believe it and are willing to pay.

The Japanese used to have vending machines that sold knickers that had been worn, for the knicker sniffers out there. Always one step ahead of the game those fellas - their porn must be so much more advanced, I bet they have scratch and sniff on their laptops already ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:50:49 pm
The Japanese used to have vending machines that sold knickers that had been worn, for the knicker sniffers out there. Always one step ahead of the game those fellas - their porn must be so much more advanced, I bet they have scratch and sniff on their laptops already ;)

The woman who was taking requests for what she should eat and then sold the farts in a jar was one step ahead of the game....until she ruptured her bowels.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:53:04 pm
The woman who was taking requests for what she should eat and then sold the farts in a jar was one step ahead of the game....until she ruptured her bowels.

Fucking hell.

My missus farts like no fucker I've heard and they fucking stink, I might have a business opportunity here ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:56:28 pm
Fucking hell.

My missus farts like no fucker I've heard and they fucking stink, I might have a business opportunity here ;D

She was making hundreds of thousands. They weren't even that good either, lobster and marmite didn't smell any different to tuna sweetcorn to me
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:58:03 pm
She was making hundreds of thousands. They weren't even that good either, lobster and marmite didn't smell any different to tuna sweetcorn to me

;D
