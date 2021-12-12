Talk talk. Only been waiting since September for fibre to be installed and now have about 5 different appointments with no new equipment. Yes I'll take all the time you need off work to be in for your lucky dip anyday visit.
Talk Talk long regarded as one of the worst companies to deal with, their appalling reaction to the data breach scandal a few years back put me off them permanently, Talk Talk are cheap for a reason.
Shit IT providers but excellent 80s band.
Restaurants going to a set menu in December.Fuck off Christmas
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
There was a time where with all the different works and group Christmas parties you could easily end up having 6 or 7 Christmas dinners so I'd make a point of ordering something else.I'm old and stuffy so I only want a traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.
see this quite alot,lazy bastards riding a bike with a dog on a lead running like fuck trying to keep up wtf.
My wife is doing some work experience in a local primary with a view to becoming a teacher.Don't want to go all Yer Da, but what the frig is the Bar Method? Kids have to draw boxes to work out 3x2 now? Bring back long multiplication and the birch.
Heathrow managing to not get my bag onto my flight despite having 5hours to do it.
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]