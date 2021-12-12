Heathrow managing to not get my bag onto my flight despite having 5hours to do it.



24 hours later BA still don't have a fucking clue. According to their baggage tracing website they are still serching for my bag, but when I phone them they insist it is in Heathrow but can't tell me when it will be flown out to Budapest where I am. Had to go out and buy clothes and tools for the job I am here to do which were in my hold luggage (the only reason I used hold luggage because I can't take my tools in cabin baggage).