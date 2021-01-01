The state the NHS has been allowed to decline into.



An elderly friend of my Mum had the doctor out recently and he said if she didn't go into hospital she'd die. She really didn't want to go in, but relented. She then spent 15 hours on a trolley in a corridor before being seen.



Today I was in town and came across a concerned group of people surrounding an elderly man who had tripped on a protruding metal pipe on the pavement of Williamson Square and cracked his head on the floor. He was bleeding from his head injury, in shock and flat out on the freezing ground. I took my fleece off and put it over him to keep him warm whilst a fella phoned for an ambulance.



Now I know the ambulance service is under pressure. A relation of ours is a paramedic so we know the score. But we had this poor 75 year-old man injured on the floor whilst they ummed and ahhed about whether or not they should allocate an ambulance to him. Asking absolutely ridiculous questions such as about the post code of where he lived. The poor fella is dazed and confused and they want to know everything apart from his shoe size from passing strangers.



They were told he was elderly, he was dazed and confused. He was bleeding from a head injury and in danger of hypothermia, but all they were interested in was the caller answering questions he couldn't answer, whilst still refusing to confirm if an ambulance would be sent or not. The fella who called 999 was absolutely furious and is putting a complaint in.



We were there trying to keep the poor fella warm and reassured for two hours before my partner phoned again for an update on the ambulance. Again, they went through the same infuriating questions before saying an ambulance would be at least another hour and a half. The elderly guy was crying his eyes out.



I used to work caring for the elderly so really didn't think it wise to move him before he'd been properly assessed but apart from the public, no fucker would help. One amazing young girl was there supporting him straight after she saw him fall. She was fantastic. Even running to the big stores and the precinct to see if she could source a wheelchair to move him to a taxi to get him to hospital. Precinct staff said as it wasn't inside the precinct itself, no can do.



One woman bagged a taxi from the rank and we all managed to get the old guy into it and the shoppers who saw him fall originally took him to the Royal.



Sorry for the rant, I just need it off my chest. It all felt so horribly hopeless when you simply cannot get help in a city centre when a pensioner falls and is laying flat out on the freezing, wet ground for hours on end and only passing shoppers will help.



Those who did help were a credit to this city, especially that fantastic young girl.



How on earth have we come to this? 🫤



