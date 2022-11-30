yesterday I loaded a new app onto my phone, that gives discounts at the local supermarket. this morning I wanted to use it so I could get a "digital discount' (only available on the app) on a couple of items.



the bastard thing wouldn't accept my (valid!) password, so I hit "Forgot Password".



they emailed me some gibberish thing that was about 18 characters long ... upper case ... lower case ... special symbols ... several O's and 0's and 1's and l's mixed in which are hard to discern on a small screen.



three effing times I went through this, getting "invalid password" each time before giving up and going home.



wtf are these people thinking?!