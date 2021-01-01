« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35840 on: Yesterday at 08:07:59 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm
That's me ;D

It's every normal person who doesn't have an auto-erotic asphyxiation fetish, imo
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,772
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35841 on: Yesterday at 08:14:19 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:07:59 pm
It's every normal person who doesn't have an auto-erotic asphyxiation fetish, imo

Non Torys then
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35842 on: Today at 09:03:57 am
Toasters in hotels.
First time you put the bread through it'll come out barely toasted and warm at best. Put it through again and it's solid black and burned.
24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35843 on: Today at 09:05:35 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:03:57 am
Toasters in hotels.
First time you put the bread through it'll come out barely toasted and warm at best. Put it through again and it's solid black and burned.
They have a dial to adjust speed usually...
Snow

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35844 on: Today at 10:00:11 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:05:35 am
They have a dial to adjust speed usually...

Which you learn how to use on the last day. :D
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35845 on: Today at 11:10:36 am
you but a packet of crisps in the pub and your mate/s say 'well, open them up on the table then'

i think to myself - no they're mine buy yer own ffs i'm peckish

but actually i smile and open them up (i'm too nice that's my problem)
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35846 on: Today at 11:22:22 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:05:35 am
They have a dial to adjust speed usually...

With a sign that says "don't adjust toaster controls" that accompanies it :P
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35847 on: Today at 11:25:56 am
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 11:10:36 am
you but a packet of crisps in the pub and your mate/s say 'well, open them up on the table then'

i think to myself - no they're mine buy yer own ffs i'm peckish

but actually i smile and open them up (i'm too nice that's my problem)
Mate will always buy one packet and open them up like that, if I want crisps Ill either buy some myself or ask you to get an actual pack for me, so were not sharing.
24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35848 on: Today at 11:31:29 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:22:22 am
With a sign that says "don't adjust toaster controls" that accompanies it :P
I used to just set it back to what it was after ;)
Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35849 on: Today at 11:52:55 am
Top cashback. Did some online shopping through these a few weeks ago. It said the money is usually in your account within 24 hours, no sign of it and no record of my purchase so I went to make a claim, have to wait seven days to make a claim. Waited over a week to make a claim and now it says it can take up to four months to hear back if a claim has been successful.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35850 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
guys on tv who wear a shirt and tie but leave a gap between the knot of the tie and their neck.  why wear the tie if you're not gonna wear it properly?

or even worse, the ones who don't fasten the shirt top button and have the tie loose just a bit.
They could be fat bastards though. Have you tried wearing a tie properly when you've got more chins than a chinese phone book? I haven't worn a tie for over 10 years because I dont want to look like a trussed up fat git. It's bad enough the rest of you looking like 10 pound of spuds in a 5 pound bag without the humiliation of putting a tie on too.
All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35851 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm
My glorious partners inability to think more than 1 step ahead.... :butt :butt

Towels need washing, put them all in, before everybody has had a shower for the day....

Tea towels need washing - same as above around an hour before I start cooking!, don't leave one out....or have a rotation system, just launch them all in the wash.

Slap dishwasher on before cooking commences, so if there's a knife I may need well gonna have a nice water splash in the face, rather than waiting until after I've cooked.

Love her really.  ::)

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35852 on: Today at 01:29:22 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:23:31 pm
I get that, but I see it all the time with guys who have no weight problem at all.

reminds me of a court case in Liverpool years back.  my cousin worked in the courts and told me about a cop being questioned about how he could possibly see some bad goings-on in a Chinese restaurant.

"there was a chink in the curtains, your honour""  :)

(apologies to our chinese pals !!)
Fair enough then. Scruffy gets.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35853 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm
need to replace the battery in my smoke alarm. Just got home to find the little fecker bleating. I wouldn't mind, but I was just in a shop where I could have bought a battery if it had let me know sooner. Fun times.

 :butt
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35854 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm
yesterday I loaded a new app onto my phone, that gives discounts at the local supermarket.  this morning I wanted to use it so I could get a "digital discount' (only available on the app)  on a couple of items.

the bastard thing wouldn't accept my (valid!) password, so I hit "Forgot Password". 

they emailed me some gibberish thing that was about 18 characters long ... upper case ... lower case ... special symbols ... several O's and 0's and 1's and l's mixed in which are hard to discern on a small screen.

three effing times I went through this, getting "invalid password" each time before giving up and going home.

wtf are these people thinking?!
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35855 on: Today at 06:31:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:52:32 pm
yesterday I loaded a new app onto my phone, that gives discounts at the local supermarket.  this morning I wanted to use it so I could get a "digital discount' (only available on the app)  on a couple of items.

the bastard thing wouldn't accept my (valid!) password, so I hit "Forgot Password". 

they emailed me some gibberish thing that was about 18 characters long ... upper case ... lower case ... special symbols ... several O's and 0's and 1's and l's mixed in which are hard to discern on a small screen.

three effing times I went through this, getting "invalid password" each time before giving up and going home.

wtf are these people thinking?!

honestly, I think a lot of these "apps" are just scams to get personal data off your phone. Not bank numbers or stuff like that, but more like cookies that can identify your shopping trends and stuff.
