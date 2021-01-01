My glorious partners inability to think more than 1 step ahead....Towels need washing, put them all in, before everybody has had a shower for the day....Tea towels need washing - same as above around an hour before I start cooking!, don't leave one out....or have a rotation system, just launch them all in the wash.Slap dishwasher on before cooking commences, so if there's a knife I may need well gonna have a nice water splash in the face, rather than waiting until after I've cooked.Love her really.