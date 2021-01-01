« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1985474 times)

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35800 on: Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 07:22:41 pm
Only teasing mate - a deal's a deal - you didn't post in the thread, so I'll change it back now. Just wanted to a little thing to hannoy you :D (I remember someone getting annoyed when I added the 'h' to the thread title - that cracked me up.)

Change it back ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35801 on: Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
hahahaha - I'm the user formerly know as Football Is Dead. Executed By FIFA :wave
I'd wave back but I'd probably click on the wanker emoji by mistake.

deffo don't want to piss you off.  :)
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35802 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm
I'd wave back but I'd probably click on the wanker emoji by mistake.

deffo don't want to piss you off.  :)

If you type : wanker (without the space) you get :wanker  and : wave gets you :wave

Ah he's alright is Jim, he won't ban you (much). You may end up with a fucker of a custom title though ;D

Mine started in about 07 when I started seeing the missus with Sleeping With The Enemy. The suddenly a few years ago, a shit load got added, inspired by chucking apples and banana peels out the truck window into the grass and when I got an X Type Jag for Christmas..

Its become an annual event getting the name changed, you should join in. :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35803 on: Yesterday at 07:57:23 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm
If you type : wanker (without the space) you get :wanker  and : wave gets you :wave

Ah he's alright is Jim, he won't ban you (much). You may end up with a fucker of a custom title though ;D

Mine started in about 07 when I started seeing the missus with Sleeping With The Enemy. The suddenly a few years ago, a shit load got added, inspired by chucking apples and banana peels out the truck window into the grass and when I got an X Type Jag for Christmas..

Its become an annual event getting the name changed, you should join in. :wave

3 Sams a Slamming?

Writes itself...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35804 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,399
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35805 on: Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm »
Sam deffo needs a name change ;D

Seriously, though, Sam, the Christmas name changing is very well-mannered. Only those who ask for an Xmas name get one...


...it's the non-Xmas name changes and CT changes you have to be wary of ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,011
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35806 on: Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm
Sam deffo needs a name change ;D

Seriously, though, Sam, the Christmas name changing is very well-mannered. Only those who ask for an Xmas name get one...


...it's the non-Xmas name changes and CT changes you have to be wary of ;)

Haa yep, one of the MODs favourite pastimes was changing Crosby Nick's username every 6 minutes not long ago, Crosby Nick has had more name changes than Prince . ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,675
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35807 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 06:25:53 pm
For example, this is Ghost Town. In Dickens' A Christmas Carol, most people forget that there are four ghosts. In previous years, I've used the ones from Past, Present and Future. That left only Jacob Marley - he's a Ghost - he's coming to Town.......

So... Howard Philips' name change should be one of the more obvious ones  ;D

Not just a name change, more a completely unjustified and illegal disclosure of confidential medical information. How else do you get rid of genital scabies without a complete shearing?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,454
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35808 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm
Haa yep, one of the MODs favourite pastimes was changing Crosby Nick's username every 6 minutes not long ago, Crosby Nick has had more name changes than Prince . ;D

I remember being Crispy Duck for quite a while. :D And Cheshire Dave. And then lots of places beginning with C. Was lumbered with Big Dick Nick for quite a while which was quite the cross to bear.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35809 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
I've been on RAWK for a bit more than a year and still so much to learn ....

so how does the name change thing work, anyway?

and wtf is a "CT"?
 ???
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35810 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
I remember being Crispy Duck for quite a while. :D And Cheshire Dave. And then lots of places beginning with C. Was lumbered with Big Dick Nick for quite a while which was quite the cross to bear.
see now I thought that was someone else entirely!!
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,980
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35811 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
I've been on RAWK for a bit more than a year and still so much to learn ....

so how does the name change thing work, anyway?

and wtf is a "CT"?
 ???

Mods/Staff change the username, a CT is a custom title. Also given by the mods/staff under your username.

I only just saw mine has been added to ... what's the Carabao club captain bit?
Logged

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35812 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
People standing up on planes as soon as it lands. You dont get of any quicker.
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35813 on: Today at 01:23:00 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 12:22:22 am
People standing up on planes as soon as it lands. You dont get of any quicker.
I do that, coz I'm 6ft 4in and need to stretch my legs asap.  Don't mind standing aand waiting at that point.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Up
« previous next »
 