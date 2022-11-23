« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35760 on: Yesterday at 08:25:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm
Rightly so! No harm done.

One out the bum?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35761 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35762 on: Today at 09:35:04 am
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 08:00:36 pm
I always found her attractive too.

Anyway, her boyfriend cheated on her and she found out. So she had a shit in his cornflakes.

coco poops
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35763 on: Today at 09:37:19 am
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35764 on: Today at 09:57:31 am
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 06:31:54 pm
Headlights on new cars are too bright, why is this shit not regulated? Why do they need lights that are so bright they can see into next week??

Also annoys me that they don't put free shit in cereals anymore. Used to love opening up a box to find stickers or a small toy falling into the bowl.

I'm sick of being blinded at night. Did no c*nt think to check what its like for oncoming cars? I even get blinded when driving the truck, my eyes are about 9ft above the ground ffs :butt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35765 on: Today at 09:58:20 am
I hope Shirley did this shit first, then put his brekkie on top of it, so he got a nice big spoonful ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35766 on: Today at 11:27:48 am
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 06:31:54 pm
Headlights on new cars are too bright, why is this shit not regulated? Why do they need lights that are so bright they can see into next week??

The most annoying part is when you have vehicles behind you that are clearly new enough to have automatic shut off technology. Either the driver is a prick and knowingly turning this feature off, or the lights are far too bright at a base level. I shouldn't have to feel like I'm in an optometrist's office getting blinded by that little mirror while driving in the dark
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35767 on: Today at 11:40:55 am
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 06:31:54 pm
Headlights on new cars are too bright, why is this shit not regulated? Why do they need lights that are so bright they can see into next week??


Pity your additional comment about feacalbix distracted people because this is bob-on.

When some cars travel toward me at night, I literally have to avert my look away from the road in order not to become blinded. A few times I've flashed them, thinking they've left their full beam on - only for them to flash me back even brighter. It used to be retro-fitted xenons, but the new ones will all be LED. With LED especially, it's a flaw in the directioning.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35768 on: Today at 12:03:32 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 23, 2022, 02:16:38 pm
Happens all the time. Then the Highways fellas have to come and block lane 1, putting themselves at risk as they set up the lane closure as c*nt after c*nt ignores the red X on the gantries.

I was driving down to Daventry/Rugby on Saturday and used the M6. Got me thinking about how that stretch, along with the M42, were the first areas on the Mways to be converted to Smart. The way it was done there was they kept the hard shoulder and also built refuges and they only open the hard shoulder as an extra lane in heavy traffic. Got me wondering why they switched to 4 permanent running lanes and no hard shoulder? As the M62 from Croft to the Eccles Interchange proves, put in 4 lanes and wankers just do 60/70 in all 4 lanes, well 3 of the 4, as they stay out of lane one. Never should have been done that way. Opening the hard shoulder at peak is the better solution.
I have just drove back to Plymouth from Liverpool after a long weekend and travelling on the M5 with a 4 lane stretch the amount of lane hoggers who now travel in lane 3 is staggering .
I was doing 70 in lane two and so as not to break the law i was having to move from lane two to lane four to overtake these morons (the old centre lane hoggers  :duh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35769 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm
cold toast.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35770 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm
Goes the shop to get a couple of groceries, queuing up at the till, i then realize that i've left my cash card at home, have to ask the staff to put my groceries behind the till for a few minutes, whilst i leg it home & get my cash card, fortunately the shop is not far from my home. :-[
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35771 on: Today at 04:14:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 08:00:36 pm
I always found her attractive too.

Anyway, her boyfriend cheated on her and she found out. So she had a shit in his cornflakes.

And didnt Sharon Osborne piss in Lyndsey de Pauls handbag? Not women who take insults laying down.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35772 on: Today at 04:18:21 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 04:14:23 pm
And didnt Sharon Osborne piss in Lyndsey de Pauls handbag? Not women who take insults laying down.

I'd imagine it would be pretty difficult to piss in a handbag or shit in a cereal bowl whilst lying down.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35773 on: Today at 04:20:45 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 04:18:21 pm
I'd imagine it would be pretty difficult to piss in a handbag or shit in a cereal bowl whilst lying down.
He said 'laying down'. I assumed it was something to do with spreading feathers everywhere ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35774 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 04:18:21 pm
I'd imagine it would be pretty difficult to piss in a handbag or shit in a cereal bowl whilst lying down.

Speaking from experience? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35775 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:03:32 pm
I have just drove back to Plymouth from Liverpool after a long weekend and travelling on the M5 with a 4 lane stretch the amount of lane hoggers who now travel in lane 3 is staggering .
I was doing 70 in lane two and so as not to break the law i was having to move from lane two to lane four to overtake these morons (the old centre lane hoggers  :duh
Not what you need on a long drive. Don't know about you, but lane hoggers just make the journey more stressful and tiring. There's a 4 lane bit near Worcester that's rife with them. It's getting worse because there's a growing core of drivers that just have absolutely no idea of how to drive on the motorways and they're fucking them up for the rest of us. The motorways are busy enough without lane hoggers blocking causing bunching of traffic.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35776 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm
people who blow their nose at the table when you're eating

or blow their nose at the table when you're out having a pint with them

or blow their nose as you are talking to them

ugh!

now it's a lot better than a docker's hanky (think how footballers do it) but it looks horrible, it sounds horrible and what you are expelling is horrible

excuse yourself and go outside or to the toilet or go fucking home - just don't do it in front of me  :wave

tell yer what - i'll just get up a 'greenie' and spit it out into a tissue in front of you whilst you're tucking into your pasty
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35777 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 04:24:46 pm
tell yer what - i'll just get up a 'greenie' and spit it out into a tissue in front of you whilst you're tucking into your pasty
:lmao pix or stfu :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35778 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35779 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:03:32 pm
I have just drove back to Plymouth from Liverpool after a long weekend and travelling on the M5 with a 4 lane stretch the amount of lane hoggers who now travel in lane 3 is staggering .
I was doing 70 in lane two and so as not to break the law i was having to move from lane two to lane four to overtake these morons (the old centre lane hoggers  :duh


Was thinking the very same thing last night on my commute back from Manchester. When it's a 3-lane motorway, they trundle along doing thir 60-65 in the 2nd lane; yet on a 4-lane motorway, they en masse choose the 3rd lane. It's nuts. I just stayed in lane 2 and undertook them all (unless my progress in lane 2 was being blocked by some other slow c*nt doing 50-60. The knock-on effect is that the semi-slowies doing 65-70 move into lane 4, slowing the whole thing down.

Maybe that's what the snurges in charge want to happen  :-X

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35780 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm
Can we have a separate thread for motorway driving annoyances? Stay in your lane!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35781 on: Today at 05:53:31 pm
My friend is visiting me from Israel for Christmas and New Year. She was planning to fly home from Gatwick on January 6th, after us spending a few days in London. I didn't realise there are train strikes for most of that week. :butt

Now maybe they get called off, but if they don't it's likely going to be a six hour freaking bus journey, which is essentially my worst travel nightmare with my anxiety. She can't cancel or rebook the flight.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35782 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm
Property shows. There was one on the other morning and a guy had just bought a house in Liverpool to do up and rent out, the host asked him was it his first house, no it was his 19th!

Another one on yesterday after the match, young couple in London were selling up and moving to Kent and needed help finding a house with at least five bedrooms and an annex for her parents when they come and visit, they only had £1.2m to spend. Show off c*nts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35783 on: Today at 06:00:20 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 04:14:23 pm
And didnt Sharon Osborne piss in Lyndsey de Pauls handbag? Not women who take insults laying down.
they take insults squatting, apparently.
