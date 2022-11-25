I've had one of those too. My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on .



Bloody hell.Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.