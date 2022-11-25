« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35680 on: November 25, 2022, 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 25, 2022, 08:45:43 am
Never noticed before but it annoys me how big Micah Richards mouth is, especially when he's laughing he looks like a horse.


Think it's from sucking so much Abu Dhabi arse.

Mr Grieves

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35681 on: November 25, 2022, 11:35:24 am »
Portugals World Cup team.

A team choc  full of absolute cheats, every single one a cheating twat.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35682 on: November 25, 2022, 11:37:31 am »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on November 25, 2022, 11:35:24 am
Portugals World Cup team.

A team choc  full of absolute cheats, every single one a cheating twat.

Thank God Jotas injured then.
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35683 on: November 25, 2022, 04:54:26 pm »
There's a new chippy near mine. They advertise "English, Chinese, Vegan". I'm a veggie, not fully vegan, but thought, it might be a good place to go to. Just had their leaflet through the door. Nothing vegan on the menu at all (bar maybe plain chips or rice). No mentioning of anything vegan. Barely anything veggie either, and no labelling as to which dishes are veggie (just a warning they might contain fish). Somehow think they haven't got a clue what "vegan" means, and that annoys me way more than the shite menu.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35684 on: November 26, 2022, 11:22:04 am »
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt
haveamunchonlittlereddebbie'sxmastreecakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35685 on: November 26, 2022, 11:32:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

We had a leaky stop cock for years without realising as it was in such an awkward place to get to.

Cost us over £200 to get it replaced 😯
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35686 on: November 26, 2022, 11:55:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

Me. We had one in ours, luckily it was easy to get to.
Millie

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35687 on: November 26, 2022, 12:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

I've had one of those too.  My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on  ;D.
Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35688 on: November 26, 2022, 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November 26, 2022, 12:21:03 pm
I've had one of those too.  My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on  ;D.

I think Ive seen that film.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35689 on: November 26, 2022, 01:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November 26, 2022, 12:21:03 pm
I've had one of those too.  My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on  ;D.

Bloody hell. ;D

Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.

I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.

I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.  :-\
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35690 on: November 26, 2022, 02:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 26, 2022, 12:49:19 pm
I think Ive seen that film.

Starring Robin Askwith
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35691 on: November 26, 2022, 02:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 26, 2022, 12:49:19 pm
I think Ive seen that film.
Me too. I think it has a happy ending.
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35692 on: November 26, 2022, 04:40:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 26, 2022, 02:49:11 pm
Me too. I think it has a happy ending.

A gusher?
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35693 on: November 26, 2022, 06:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 01:10:56 pm
Bloody hell. ;D

Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.

I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.

I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.  :-\
If it's new build, wouldn't it be under warranty?
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35694 on: November 26, 2022, 06:53:26 pm »
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35695 on: November 26, 2022, 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 01:10:56 pm
Bloody hell. ;D

Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.

I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.

I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.  :-\

Fucking hell lad - one minute you're talking like a wool and now like a yank



 ;)
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35696 on: November 26, 2022, 07:28:10 pm »
tv news headlines that don't use spell-check or proofreaders.  it's getting worse and more frequent over the past few years.  lazy bastards!

in the last couple of days I've seen (on different channels):

anit-abortion
hypocracy
Lake Eerie
leaing the show
]into

Millie

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35697 on: November 26, 2022, 08:04:38 pm »
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35698 on: November 26, 2022, 08:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

A urologist?
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35699 on: November 26, 2022, 08:20:52 pm »
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35700 on: November 26, 2022, 08:23:04 pm »
When your cat waits for you to clean out all the trays before taking a fucking MASSIVE stinking  :shite:  in the one closest to you when you're trying to focus on something complicated, meaning you have to break your concentration and make a mad dash for the scooper - and some very strong incense.....
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35701 on: November 26, 2022, 10:07:11 pm »
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35702 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 26, 2022, 10:07:11 pm
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.

oo-er missus you can get a cream for that y'know  :wave
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35703 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 26, 2022, 10:07:11 pm
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.

Says Finbar Saunders.
Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35704 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 26, 2022, 06:13:23 pm
If it's new build, wouldn't it be under warranty?

2 years on fixtures and fittings, 10 on the building.
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35705 on: Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:16:39 am
2 years on fixtures and fittings, 10 on the building.

How about for the space bar?
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35706 on: Yesterday at 05:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 26, 2022, 08:23:04 pm
When your cat waits for you to clean out all the trays before taking a fucking MASSIVE stinking  :shite:  in the one closest to you when you're trying to focus on something complicated, meaning you have to break your concentration and make a mad dash for the scooper - and some very strong incense.....

They do it on purpose.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35707 on: Yesterday at 07:12:48 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35708 on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm »
you cat people ... jesus ....
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35709 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
you cat people ... jesus ....
We're not cat people. We're just people who happen to be owned by cats.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35710 on: Today at 06:30:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
you cat people ... jesus ....
Happens to be one my fave ever films that.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35711 on: Today at 07:39:08 am »
Recently was ill and spent a few weeks coughing my guts up. Now I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia. Isnt life a bowl of fucking cherries.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35712 on: Today at 10:53:43 am »
Just seen a report on Jeremy Vine that 50,000 people have failed their driving test at least 5 times.  Stop fucking putting them in for tests when they aren't ready :butt
Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35713 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:53:43 am
Just seen a report on Jeremy Vine that 50,000 people have failed their driving test at least 5 times.  Stop fucking putting them in for tests when they aren't ready :butt

i passed first time...



....and then crashed into a parked car 3 days later  ::)
Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35714 on: Today at 11:12:06 am »
people who when you are talking to them nod their heads and even mutter 'yeh' and 'mmm' only for when you ask them what they think about what you've just said - say 'sorry, what was that?'

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35715 on: Today at 11:17:45 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 26, 2022, 10:07:11 pm
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.


Blueberry pale ale?

WTF?

 :(
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35716 on: Today at 11:19:22 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 11:04:50 am
i passed first time...



....and then crashed into a parked car 3 days later  ::)

;D

Passed car test 3rd go - instructor said I was stitched up on my 2nd test. Part 1 bike 1st time, Part 2 second time, HGV Class 2 first time and HGV 1 second time - first test I failed before I got out of the test centre as I was going to hit a building with the trailer
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35717 on: Today at 11:29:03 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 11:19:22 am
;D

Passed car test 3rd go - instructor said I was stitched up on my 2nd test. Part 1 bike 1st time, Part 2 second time, HGV Class 2 first time and HGV 1 second time - first test I failed before I got out of the test centre as I was going to hit a building with the trailer
True story or urban myth, doesn't matter, but I love the anecdote of 'fastest ever test failure' where the lad was impatient for the examiner to get in the car so he beeped him - examiner says, "Fail - sound the horn in a stationary vehicle." <--- didn't even know that was a thing - so, small things that annoy me are people who beep the horn AFTER an incident - the horn is a warning, not a rebuke (I think it even says that in the Highway Code?)
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35718 on: Today at 11:32:49 am »
I failed my third one turning out of the test centre, I reckon thats got to be top hundred fastest fails ever.
