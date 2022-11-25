« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 888 889 890 891 892 [893]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1982387 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35680 on: November 25, 2022, 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 25, 2022, 08:45:43 am
Never noticed before but it annoys me how big Micah Richards mouth is, especially when he's laughing he looks like a horse.


Think it's from sucking so much Abu Dhabi arse.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 405
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35681 on: November 25, 2022, 11:35:24 am »
Portugals World Cup team.

A team choc  full of absolute cheats, every single one a cheating twat.
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35682 on: November 25, 2022, 11:37:31 am »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on November 25, 2022, 11:35:24 am
Portugals World Cup team.

A team choc  full of absolute cheats, every single one a cheating twat.

Thank God Jotas injured then.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,087
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35683 on: November 25, 2022, 04:54:26 pm »
There's a new chippy near mine. They advertise "English, Chinese, Vegan". I'm a veggie, not fully vegan, but thought, it might be a good place to go to. Just had their leaflet through the door. Nothing vegan on the menu at all (bar maybe plain chips or rice). No mentioning of anything vegan. Barely anything veggie either, and no labelling as to which dishes are veggie (just a warning they might contain fish). Somehow think they haven't got a clue what "vegan" means, and that annoys me way more than the shite menu.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,148
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35684 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 am »
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35685 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

We had a leaky stop cock for years without realising as it was in such an awkward place to get to.

Cost us over £200 to get it replaced 😯
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,669
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35686 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

Me. We had one in ours, luckily it was easy to get to.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,739
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35687 on: Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

I've had one of those too.  My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on  ;D.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,348
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35688 on: Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
I've had one of those too.  My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on  ;D.

I think Ive seen that film.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,148
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35689 on: Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
I've had one of those too.  My mate, who is a plumber could't find the main switch to turn off the water (I lived in a flat at the time), so he sent me out of the kitchen, stripped down to his underwear, and, at the speed of light, took the old tap off and the new one on  ;D.

Bloody hell. ;D

Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.

I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.

I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.  :-\
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,669
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35690 on: Yesterday at 02:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm
I think Ive seen that film.

Starring Robin Askwith
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35691 on: Yesterday at 02:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm
I think Ive seen that film.
Me too. I think it has a happy ending.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35692 on: Yesterday at 04:40:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:49:11 pm
Me too. I think it has a happy ending.

A gusher?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35693 on: Yesterday at 06:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
Bloody hell. ;D

Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.

I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.

I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.  :-\
If it's new build, wouldn't it be under warranty?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35694 on: Yesterday at 06:53:26 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,669
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35695 on: Yesterday at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
Bloody hell. ;D

Well I seem to have figured things out at least. This flat I'm in was new build when I moved in four years ago, so I was surprised that the mixer tap in the kitchen had started dripping.

I was experimenting turning the stop cock off to see about replacing the valve inside the tap and noticed that the tap under the sink was open really wide - took a good six turns to close it. I noticed I could get full water pressure by having it open by only 3/4 to a single turn, but that's when the stop cock started dripping, and quite heavily.

I've opened it up by about three or four turns and it seems to be okay. The faucet is still dripping mind.  :-\

Fucking hell lad - one minute you're talking like a wool and now like a yank



 ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35696 on: Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm »
tv news headlines that don't use spell-check or proofreaders.  it's getting worse and more frequent over the past few years.  lazy bastards!

in the last couple of days I've seen (on different channels):

anit-abortion
hypocracy
Lake Eerie
leaing the show
]into

Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,739
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35697 on: Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm
I think Ive seen that film.

FFS  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35698 on: Yesterday at 08:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:04 am
The leak that started in my tap has spread to the stop cock. Whoever heard of a leaky stop cock?  :butt

A urologist?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,148
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35699 on: Yesterday at 08:20:52 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,853
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35700 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm »
When your cat waits for you to clean out all the trays before taking a fucking MASSIVE stinking  :shite:  in the one closest to you when you're trying to focus on something complicated, meaning you have to break your concentration and make a mad dash for the scooper - and some very strong incense.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35701 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm »
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35702 on: Today at 09:25:56 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.

oo-er missus you can get a cream for that y'know  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35703 on: Today at 11:12:22 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
My can of blueberry pale ale had been in the cupboard for a while and had fermented so spouted everywhere when I opened it last night and now my space bar is irritatingly stiff.

Says Finbar Saunders.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 888 889 890 891 892 [893]   Go Up
« previous next »
 