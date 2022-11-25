There's a new chippy near mine. They advertise "English, Chinese, Vegan". I'm a veggie, not fully vegan, but thought, it might be a good place to go to. Just had their leaflet through the door. Nothing vegan on the menu at all (bar maybe plain chips or rice). No mentioning of anything vegan. Barely anything veggie either, and no labelling as to which dishes are veggie (just a warning they might contain fish). Somehow think they haven't got a clue what "vegan" means, and that annoys me way more than the shite menu.