Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35520 on: Today at 08:50:30 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
I really like dogs but the reason I couldnt get one is the fact you have to get your hands on their hot (presumably) shit with just a very thin layer of plastic as protection. Just seems revolting. Though I appreciate its decent of most owners to do this.

go and change a few nappies - this'll seem like a breeze in comparison
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35521 on: Today at 09:09:00 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
I really like dogs but the reason I couldnt get one is the fact you have to get your hands on their hot (presumably) shit with just a very thin layer of plastic as protection. Just seems revolting. Though I appreciate its decent of most owners to do this.

Nice little hand warmer in the winter months, especially when its freshly steaming. :D

Got to be done, Im a responsible owner, and seeing dog shit lying around is grim.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35522 on: Today at 09:34:00 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
I really like dogs but the reason I couldnt get one is the fact you have to get your hands on their hot (presumably) shit with just a very thin layer of plastic as protection. Just seems revolting. Though I appreciate its decent of most owners to do this.

Its very hot and it usually stinks, especially if it breaks apart as you pick it up. Not got dogs now, mainly as I don't want one anymore and as we like to go away a few times a year, its not fair to keep leaving dogs alone. Missus wants one when we retire and I've said OK, but only once we stop travelling, as I intend to go away for weeks at a time, especially in winter

Get yourself one of these if you get a dog



Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:50:30 am
go and change a few nappies - this'll seem like a breeze in comparison


Is right, especially when they've squirmed in it and its right up their back ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35523 on: Today at 10:56:24 am »
I've bought my daughters a Thorntons advent calendar since they were tiny. Used to get them from a Thorntons shop with their name icinged on the big block. It's become a family tradition. They're 18 and 14 now.


When Thorntons closed their shops, I managed to get them from a supermarket that stocked Thorntons Xmas stuff.


This year? Not one supermarket stocks them. The only place you can get them is from Thorntons online. And pay 4 fecking quid for postage. The calendars are only £4 each to start with.  Oh, you can also get them from Amazon but it'll cost you £7.50 each (rip-off cnuts)


Why the hell they've stopped supplying these through supermarkets is a mystery. They always used to sell well, too.


Also used to buy a Thorntons Continental advent calendar for my mum's birthday on 30th November. Tesco and Morrisons at least used to stock them for about £12. They've stopped doing those altogether.


It's like Thorntons are intent on shrinking year on year until they go under. Used to be decent chocolate, too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35524 on: Today at 11:39:38 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:24 am

Have you tried B&M? A few times now I've found sweets there that don't seem to be available anywhere else any more.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35525 on: Today at 12:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:39:38 am
Have you tried B&M? A few times now I've found sweets there that don't seem to be available anywhere else any more.

Also try Home Bargains.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35526 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm »
Morons on the internet that use 'am' instead of 'i'm'.
E.g. "Am absolutely loving this new song". Instead of "I'm absolutely loving this new song".
See it all over twitter / social media and it annoys me!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35527 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
I really like dogs but the reason I couldnt get one is the fact you have to get your hands on their hot (presumably) shit with just a very thin layer of plastic as protection. Just seems revolting. Though I appreciate its decent of most owners to do this.
but some ppl like cats who shit in their house.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35528 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm »
Pisses me off when somebody sits next to you on public transport because its busy but then doesnt move even when double seats become available.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35529 on: Today at 04:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:58:11 pm
Pisses me off when somebody sits next to you on public transport because its busy but then doesnt move even when double seats become available.

why don't you move?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35530 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:38:11 pm
but some ppl like cats who shit in their house. other peoples gardens  :no

Fixed it for you
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35531 on: Today at 04:33:23 pm »
heard on jeremy vine this morning about the yoof nowadays wearing band t-shirts as a sign of irony

hate this - a band's t-shirt should only be worn by someone who likes them  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35532 on: Today at 04:35:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:33:23 pm
heard on jeremy vine this morning about the yoof nowadays wearing band t-shirts as a sign of irony

hate this - a band's t-shirt should only be worn by someone who likes them  :no

That makes no sense. Would young Liverpool fans wear Man United shirts?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35533 on: Today at 04:57:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:00 am
Its very hot and it usually stinks, especially if it breaks apart as you pick it up. Not got dogs now, mainly as I don't want one anymore and as we like to go away a few times a year, its not fair to keep leaving dogs alone. Missus wants one when we retire and I've said OK, but only once we stop travelling, as I intend to go away for weeks at a time, especially in winter

Get yourself one of these if you get a dog



Is right, especially when they've squirmed in it and its right up their back ;D

You big Jessie just get in there and pick it up. Disappointed in you Rob. You think you know someone
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35534 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:33:23 pm
heard on jeremy vine this morning about the yoof nowadays wearing band t-shirts as a sign of irony
Dunno about that but most of them don't show any signs of ironing, the malodorous scruffs
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35535 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:57:14 pm
You big Jessie just get in there and pick it up. Disappointed in you Rob. You think you know someone

I don't use them, hand in the bag, feel the heat from the turd as you pick it up and then catch a whiff of the stink ;D

You've not lived until you've picked a huge turd up out of the bath by hand, after a baby has done an unexpected shite.  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35536 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm »
I'm sure this annoyance has been done to death on here, but that fake/sarcastic cheery thing that people do around the office. You know where you say how's it going and they reply "You know, living the dream!" or some such shite. There's this one girl here who is now my nemesis because of this. "Hey Sunshine!", "There's my superstar!" etc.

What is it? You're happy so you're being...sarcastically over-happy? Actually don't even answer just FK OFF
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35537 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm »
Any TV programme that spends the first couple of minutes showing what's coming up before it starts. I hate it, just put the fucking show on and we'll see.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35538 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:01:30 pm
why don't you move?

If Im not in the window seat I will but Im not climbing over somebody to do so. It should be expected of whoever is in the aisle seat.
