I gave up on them years ago. Once upon a time I would appease people by going, now I don't give a shit. Too many dickheads and theres usually trouble because people cant handle a free bar.



Used to go when it was just IT, we'd go to a restaurant and have a good meal and drinks, no-one acted the twat even though most got pissed. Then some stupid woman director decided we had to have a building one, fuck knows why, in some shitty club in Manc with a poxy finger buffet. I stopped going as as you'd expect, the young can't handle their ale kids started fighting.We're supposed to be doing a Department only one again, but as most will want to go into Manc, I can't be fucking arsed, so won't be going.