Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1970970 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35440 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 am »
Yes I try and claim the DGAS cell.

The proliferation of cheap allen keys when you buy furniture or fittings, especially if you buy multiple of the same thing and get a key in each.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35441 on: Yesterday at 10:56:28 am »
Car lease deals.

Find what looks like a reasonable deal, then realise that the deposit is ungodly (9 months rental), you can drive 50yards a year and its over 4 years.

Change the details to suit what people really drive a year and find out the monthly charge has all but doubled.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35442 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:56:28 am
Car lease deals.

Find what looks like a reasonable deal, then realise that the deposit is ungodly (9 months rental), you can drive 50yards a year and its over 4 years.

Change the details to suit what people really drive a year and find out the monthly charge has all but doubled.


There's no good deals in car leasing right now. They only came about when there were big discounts on new cars (due to having too much stock, for instance)

Now there's huge backlogs on cars, manufacturers only making them to order, and then with months of delays.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35443 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 am »
When you have a busy road where for years people have only parked on one side so the flow of traffic isn't impeded, as the road's wide enough for vehicles to pass

Then all it takes is for one selfish, arrogant wanker to start parking on the other side (cos he lives on that side and has a 'right') and others join. Before long, you've got traffic jams and near-accidents as people try to force their way through thinking they have right of way over vehicles from the opposite direction.

Or, similar, a busy road with a wide pavement where everyone pulls part onto the pavement so as not to create a bottle neck on the road (and the pavement is still more than wide enough to get a double-pram at least through). But one twat always parks totally on the road, so their car sticks out and causes a block.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35444 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 am »
The house opposite do that parking on the road not the verge thing. If we did it as well no one would be able to drive past.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35445 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 am »
I know the BBC comments sections are a cesspit, but I do occasionally get sucked in.

And most of my comments are deleted because someone hates the message. You can appeal, but by the time the message is reinstated, everyone's moved on.

Most of the time, it's just using the phrase "sportwashing oil dictatorships" when talking about the Abu Dhabi or Saudi shitheads. Nearly all of these are deleted. But also some political stuff. There was an article about the train strikes and the comments were overwhelmingly people saying "Greedy train drivers already get £60k a year and this is just typical unions and Labour" I wrote:

"Comments make depressing reading. RIP solidarity.
We know rail fares will increase by at least 10%. Why should that money go to parasite shareholders and not to the people who do the work?
Besides, the pay rise is secondary; the workers would accept below-inflation if the Govt stopped insisting on the slashing of T&Cs in the name of 'modernisation' (which is always a euphemism for shafting workers)"

There is no way that breaks any of the house rules. Yet it was deleted.

All it takes is some wanker with an agenda - getting criticism of the sportwashing oil dictatorships airbrushed or being a Tory c*nt - to complain and the moderators just unthinkingly acquiesce and delete it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35446 on: Yesterday at 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:25:00 am
When you have a busy road where for years people have only parked on one side so the flow of traffic isn't impeded, as the road's wide enough for vehicles to pass

Then all it takes is for one selfish, arrogant wanker to start parking on the other side (cos he lives on that side and has a 'right') and others join. Before long, you've got traffic jams and near-accidents as people try to force their way through thinking they have right of way over vehicles from the opposite direction.

Or, similar, a busy road with a wide pavement where everyone pulls part onto the pavement so as not to create a bottle neck on the road (and the pavement is still more than wide enough to get a double-pram at least through). But one twat always parks totally on the road, so their car sticks out and causes a block.
Some arsehole does that on Southport road despite having a driveway they can pull into; causes fucking chaos in the morning rush hour  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35447 on: Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:56:28 am
Car lease deals.

Find what looks like a reasonable deal, then realise that the deposit is ungodly (9 months rental), you can drive 50yards a year and its over 4 years.

Change the details to suit what people really drive a year and find out the monthly charge has all but doubled.
I get a few emails from leasing co's into my work email clutter and every now and then I'll have a quick look.

One in September for a Tesla over 4 years. £4415 plus VAT then £490 plus VAT for.................5,000 miles per year.
So a gross outlay of just under £33,000 for 20,000 miles of driving. £1.65 per mile before any fuel costs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35448 on: Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm
I get a few emails from leasing co's into my work email clutter and every now and then I'll have a quick look.

One in September for a Tesla over 4 years. £4415 plus VAT then £490 plus VAT for.................5,000 miles per year.
So a gross outlay of just under £33,000 for 20,000 miles of driving. £1.65 per mile before any fuel costs.

Thats my issue, my wife and i are looking at going electric for her - i've already got an EV so we have charge point at home and want to use it while i'm away through the week instead of her paying over £100 every 10 days for diesel.

I'm looking at cars with 200 mile range so that is more than what she needs but cost of charging overnight would currently be a couple of quid.  Thought the e208 looked quite nice and the deals coming up around £300/month  - so cost neutral monthly but a new car and going in a direction we want to go.  as you mention 5k miles and 9 months deposit over 4 years.  She needs at least 12k a year for her job, which isn't unreasonable for any new car to do and once you change those few details (i'll pay 3 months deposit) and i prefer a 3 year deal at the most, the monthly cost goes north of £500 a month, which then just becomes unjustifiable!

Harumph!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35449 on: Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm »
People in parked cars not looking before opening their car doors.

I may have just witnessed a fatality due to this. Cyclist knocked off, sent flying over the car door.

Police have just phoned from outside the hospital, apparently it's not looking good.

Obviously not a "small thing", but there's no appropriate thread.

Drivers need to be more aware of cyclists.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35450 on: Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
People in parked cars not looking before opening their car doors.

I may have just witnessed a fatality due to this. Cyclist knocked off, sent flying over the car door.

Police have just phoned from outside the hospital, apparently it's not looking good.

Obviously not a "small thing", but there's no appropriate thread.

Drivers need to be more aware of cyclists.

Sad to hear that, and sorry you had to witness it.

Seems a good opportunity to tell people about the "Dutch reach" (the Dutch won't know it's called that). Open a car door with the hand further away from the door (from the inside). For example, as the driver of a British car in the UK, open the door with your left hand. This does two things: it forces you to turn your body towards the door, which makes you look out to the traffic, and it reduces your reach, so you can't open the door as wide initially. It is a simple habit that can prevent accidents and save lives (and prevent damage to your car door).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35451 on: Yesterday at 04:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
People in parked cars not looking before opening their car doors.

I may have just witnessed a fatality due to this. Cyclist knocked off, sent flying over the car door.

Police have just phoned from outside the hospital, apparently it's not looking good.

Obviously not a "small thing", but there's no appropriate thread.

Drivers need to be more aware of cyclists.

Sorry to hear about that. Shows how small things can have serious consequences doens't it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35452 on: Yesterday at 04:10:14 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm
Thats my issue, my wife and i are looking at going electric for her - i've already got an EV so we have charge point at home and want to use it while i'm away through the week instead of her paying over £100 every 10 days for diesel.

I'm looking at cars with 200 mile range so that is more than what she needs but cost of charging overnight would currently be a couple of quid.  Thought the e208 looked quite nice and the deals coming up around £300/month  - so cost neutral monthly but a new car and going in a direction we want to go.  as you mention 5k miles and 9 months deposit over 4 years.  She needs at least 12k a year for her job, which isn't unreasonable for any new car to do and once you change those few details (i'll pay 3 months deposit) and i prefer a 3 year deal at the most, the monthly cost goes north of £500 a month, which then just becomes unjustifiable!

Harumph!
Im with you. Im not in the car business, but I cant understand why anyone would do a 5k lease. Id have thought if mileage was that low theres far better options than handing a car back with 20k miles that youd poured £33, 000 into.
They should be advertising on the basis of their most common lease length and mileage combo rather than coming up with a ridiculously false monthly headline.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35453 on: Yesterday at 04:12:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm
Sad to hear that, and sorry you had to witness it.

Seems a good opportunity to tell people about the "Dutch reach" (the Dutch won't know it's called that). Open a car door with the hand further away from the door (from the inside). For example, as the driver of a British car in the UK, open the door with your left hand. This does two things: it forces you to turn your body towards the door, which makes you look out to the traffic, and it reduces your reach, so you can't open the door as wide initially. It is a simple habit that can prevent accidents and save lives (and prevent damage to your car door).

Every time I hear about the Dutch Reach I automatically mix it up in my head with a Dutch Rudder, which has a VERY different meaning.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35454 on: Yesterday at 04:58:46 pm »
I think Dutch reach is in the latest highway code.
I'm not sure though. Definitely was something on the news. If it's in the code and you don't do it, can you be prosecuted.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35455 on: Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:58:46 pm
I think Dutch reach is in the latest highway code.
I'm not sure though. Definitely was something on the news. If it's in the code and you don't do it, can you be prosecuted.

I believe you are correct in that.

I don't use it, but I use the mirror, look over my shoulder and also look out of the door as I open it. Being a biker, you appreciate 2 wheel vehicles more than car drivers.

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
People in parked cars not looking before opening their car doors.

I may have just witnessed a fatality due to this. Cyclist knocked off, sent flying over the car door.

Police have just phoned from outside the hospital, apparently it's not looking good.

Obviously not a "small thing", but there's no appropriate thread.

Drivers need to be more aware of cyclists.

Awful that, hope the cyclist pulls through.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35456 on: Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:58:46 pm
I think Dutch reach is in the latest highway code.
I'm not sure though. Definitely was something on the news. If it's in the code and you don't do it, can you be prosecuted.

If this turns out to be a fatality, I guess there will be a prosecution.

Has shaken me up more than I thought a first.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35457 on: Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 link=topic=238850.msg18588519#msg18588519 date=1668186151

I don't use it,[b
but I use the mirror, look over my shoulder and also look out of the door as I open it.[/b] Being a biker, you appreciate 2 wheel vehicles more than car drivers.


Same here.

As a cyclist I'm very aware of 2 wheel vehicles.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35458 on: Yesterday at 05:49:04 pm »
People just generally have no awareness or common sense, the roads are a fucking death trap. Before if there was a car parked on their side of the road, they would give way to oncoming traffic. Now people just drive straight through like they own the road. Going to trigger my road rage one day.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35459 on: Yesterday at 06:51:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:49:04 pm
People just generally have no awareness or common sense, the roads are a fucking death trap. Before if there was a car parked on their side of the road, they would give way to oncoming traffic. Now people just drive straight through like they own the road. Going to trigger my road rage one day.

They do it to me in the truck, fucking pricks

This bellend didn't expect the car in front to give way to an HGV  :wanker ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2p4JKRmCS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2p4JKRmCS8</a>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35460 on: Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
People in parked cars not looking before opening their car doors.

I may have just witnessed a fatality due to this. Cyclist knocked off, sent flying over the car door.

Police have just phoned from outside the hospital, apparently it's not looking good.

Obviously not a "small thing", but there's no appropriate thread.

Drivers need to be more aware of cyclists.

It's horrible to have witnessed something like that, I really hope they pull through. When I was cycling back in the summer, I had awful problems with drivers parked up using their phones and then coming straight out into the road without checking first. It happened to me in the same place twice, once I was seconds away from being hit. The second time, I guessed he hadn't seen me, so I stopped the bike. It's a lack of concentration on the part of the driver.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35461 on: Yesterday at 09:00:42 pm »
Getting my normal start time of 6am tomorrow and then getting a text, "oh can you come in for 5am instead" 4am wake up for me :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35462 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:00:42 pm
Getting my normal start time of 6am tomorrow and then getting a text, "oh can you come in for 5am instead" 4am wake up for me :butt

Rather you then me, bad enough getting up at 6am.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35463 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:49:04 pm
People just generally have no awareness or common sense, the roads are a fucking death trap. Before if there was a car parked on their side of the road, they would give way to oncoming traffic. Now people just drive straight through like they own the road. Going to trigger my road rage one day.


Spot on. Like you say, the rule has always been that if the obstruction is on your side of the road, you give way.

Now it seems to be with some people a case of 'I got there just before you so you should stop and let me through' if their side is obstructed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35464 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Rather you then me, bad enough getting up at 6am.

And its getting colder, foggier and darker.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35465 on: Yesterday at 11:00:11 pm »
Had to bite my tongue big time today  >:(
Fucking arsehole parked on the yellow zigzag lines outside my daughters school today.
He got out, and as I went to say something to him, a child got out of the other door.
I just stopped dead in the middle of the pavement and stared at him.
He glanced at me, then put his head down and started talking to his daughter.

Fucking gobshite  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35466 on: Today at 03:35:59 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
And its getting colder, foggier and darker.

It's clear and quite warm right now thankfully,but yeah, getting to where its minus temps when I go out, still dark at near 9am and goes dark again around 4pm.


And the only biscuits in the biscuit barrel this morning are Rich Tea :no
