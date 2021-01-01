I know the BBC comments sections are a cesspit, but I do occasionally get sucked in.



And most of my comments are deleted because someone hates the message. You can appeal, but by the time the message is reinstated, everyone's moved on.



Most of the time, it's just using the phrase "sportwashing oil dictatorships" when talking about the Abu Dhabi or Saudi shitheads. Nearly all of these are deleted. But also some political stuff. There was an article about the train strikes and the comments were overwhelmingly people saying "Greedy train drivers already get £60k a year and this is just typical unions and Labour" I wrote:



"Comments make depressing reading. RIP solidarity.

We know rail fares will increase by at least 10%. Why should that money go to parasite shareholders and not to the people who do the work?

Besides, the pay rise is secondary; the workers would accept below-inflation if the Govt stopped insisting on the slashing of T&Cs in the name of 'modernisation' (which is always a euphemism for shafting workers)"



There is no way that breaks any of the house rules. Yet it was deleted.



All it takes is some wanker with an agenda - getting criticism of the sportwashing oil dictatorships airbrushed or being a Tory c*nt - to complain and the moderators just unthinkingly acquiesce and delete it.

