Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1962757 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35320 on: Yesterday at 02:11:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:37:43 pm
The absolute shite things instagram keep adding to my feed. I try not to look at it, because lingering on it make more of the same appear, but I wonder if that is what other people watch? I keep getting clips of accidents, like cars rolling off mountain roads, and also lots of manufacturing work from countries with seemingly no regard for health and safety at all. WTF.

I get inspiring quotes and memes. One the other day said 'You are stronger than everyone you know' it must think I'm the hulk.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35321 on: Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm »
The Indian cricket team
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35322 on: Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm »
People who indicate right on roundabouts when going straight on. Should be sent to prison.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35323 on: Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm
People who indicate right on roundabouts when going straight on. Should be sent to prison.
Normally going straight is the way to avoid prison ;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35324 on: Yesterday at 04:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm
People who indicate right on roundabouts when going straight on. Should be sent to prison.
This links nicely to roundabouts that have the right hand lane for going straight. Especially if youre not used to the road, so you approach in left lane as normal only to find out at the last minute its right lane to go straight. Pain in the ass of traffic is heavy and you cant see the road markings to late.
YNWA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35325 on: Yesterday at 06:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm
Normally going straight is the way to avoid prison ;)

in a roundabout way, you're right  ;D
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35326 on: Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 27, 2022, 05:41:37 pm
My nephew moved to America some years ago now. Started off in New York but eventually bought a Winnebago and put a trailer on the back to transport a Mini Cooper S all over the States. They'd find a place to stop off for a while then take the Cooper out and explore. He reckoned the driving in America is much worse than over here.

Last time he came back here to visit he hired a car, and some idiot almost wiped us out at the island by The Grapes pub in Formby, though.  ::)

Anyway, just avoid dickheads in black Audis and you should be ok. I empathise regarding the tight, winding roads though. We were over in Snowdonia a few weeks back and plenty of roads are very narrow as well as hilly. It's scary stuff when you turn a tight corner to see a motorhome coming towards you. 😲

Update : just had my maiden voyage, was a bit shaky and actually clipped the curb by the spar somehow going round this roundabout. Im way too close to everything on the passenger side, my poor mum was having palpitations
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35327 on: Yesterday at 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
Update : just had my maiden voyage, was a bit shaky and actually clipped the curb by the spar somehow going round this roundabout. Im way too close to everything on the passenger side, my poor mum was having palpitations
Well at least you both survived.  :D

Stay safe. It's a jungle out there.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35328 on: Today at 08:27:00 am »
Had a letter through the door to tell us they are filming an advert for Adidas (which they spelt as Addidas :butt) in our road tomorrow and how they will be having a stop/go for 15 minute periods during the day, from 11 until 3pm, as they film, which involves stopping anyone moving. Apparently the council has approved this, any chance of asking the fucking residents if we mind?
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35329 on: Today at 08:38:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:00 am
Had a letter through the door to tell us they are filming an advert for Adidas (which they spelt as Addidas :butt) in our road tomorrow and how they will be having a stop/go for 15 minute periods during the day, from 11 until 3pm, as they film, which involves stopping anyone moving. Apparently the council has approved this, any chance of asking the fucking residents if we mind?

My daughter used to live in Mann island, and there was filming going on there, that the residents were not even told about.  She was exiting the building and was told that she could not as they were filming.  She told them in no uncertain terms that she lived there and was going to continue with her journey.  So she just walked right through them and continued on her merry way.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35330 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:38:41 am
My daughter used to live in Mann island, and there was filming going on there, that the residents were not even told about.  She was exiting the building and was told that she could not as they were filming.  She told them in no uncertain terms that she lived there and was going to continue with her journey.  So she just walked right through them and continued on her merry way.

Cheeky gets aren't they, I get they need to use locations at time, but what happened to manners? The film crew are here already today and it looks like they are going to be filming right outside our front door.

Although if they feel the need to compensate me with some Adidas gear, I might play nice ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35331 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:53:48 am
Cheeky gets aren't they, I get they need to use locations at time, but what happened to manners? The film crew are here already today and it looks like they are going to be filming right outside our front door.

Although if they feel the need to compensate me with some Adidas gear, I might play nice ;)
"Fuck the oil cheats" on a sign in your window?  ;)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35332 on: Today at 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 10:02:46 am
"Fuck the oil cheats" on a sign in your window?  ;)

;D

Oh, I might put my Liverpool flag up.

One of the fellas is the spit of Alisson, thought it was him at first.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35333 on: Today at 01:58:40 pm »
Mars are removing Bounty from celebrations. c*nts.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35334 on: Today at 02:18:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:53:48 am
Cheeky gets aren't they, I get they need to use locations at time, but what happened to manners? The film crew are here already today and it looks like they are going to be filming right outside our front door.

Although if they feel the need to compensate me with some Adidas gear, I might play nice ;)

I used to work in the Northern Quater, I parked in a bay with my blue badge which has no time limit on a Friday morning.  Few of us decided stay out and watch us beat Southampton.  So I have to get a taxi home. 
Went to pick my car up next day and Ive got a ticket because at 8am Saturday morning they put up signs saying the bays are all suspended. Im not a clairvoyant.
Council couldn't give a fuck, as long as they get their fee from the TV company.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35335 on: Today at 02:20:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:00 am
Had a letter through the door to tell us they are filming an advert for Adidas (which they spelt as Addidas :butt) in our road tomorrow and how they will be having a stop/go for 15 minute periods during the day, from 11 until 3pm, as they film, which involves stopping anyone moving. Apparently the council has approved this, any chance of asking the fucking residents if we mind?

On the upside, you may get a glimpse of Salah.

If they are filming for Adidas in the area then chances are Salah is involved in the campaign.
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35336 on: Today at 02:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:20:34 pm
On the upside, you may get a glimpse of Salah.

If they are filming for Adidas in the area then chances are Salah is involved in the campaign.

I was wondering about there being players involved - if Mo is there he will be right outside our house and I'll be out with my 2020 NB Champions shirt and a black marker pen if he is ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35337 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:41:57 pm
I was wondering about there being players involved - if Mo is there he will be right outside our house and I'll be out with my 2020 NB Champions shirt and a black marker pen if he is ;D

He did a magazine interview a few years ago, for 442 I think, and for the photo shoot they took him to Edgeley Park, Stockport Countys ground. He's probably the most famous footballer to grace that pitch.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35338 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:10:47 pm
He did a magazine interview a few years ago, for 442 I think, and for the photo shoot they took him to Edgeley Park, Stockport Countys ground. He's probably the most famous footballer to grace that pitch.

If he turns up here tomorrow, he's getting dragged into our house ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35339 on: Today at 04:46:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:03:43 pm
If he turns up here tomorrow, he's getting dragged into our house ;D
Hope your missus is out then as can imagine meeting our Mo not on her bucket list.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35340 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:03:43 pm
If he turns up here tomorrow, he's getting dragged into our house ;D
Is right.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35341 on: Today at 05:37:02 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 04:46:12 pm
Hope your missus is out then as can imagine meeting our Mo not on her bucket list.

She had to sit in the Kenny Stand for the Legends game the other week, so she can bloody well meet Mo as well ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35342 on: Today at 06:02:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:37:02 pm
She had to sit in the Kenny Stand for the Legends game the other week, so she can bloody well meet Mo as well ;D

Just make sure doesn't drop anything on his foot, be wary....
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35343 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:02:11 pm
Just make sure doesn't drop anything on his foot, be wary....
She'll come into the living room with a cup of tea and a slice of cake for Mo, but in her footy boots with long studs. I'd be watching for a studs-up challenge under the table.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35344 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:05:29 pm
She'll come into the living room with a cup of tea and a slice of cake for Mo, but in her footy boots with long studs. I'd be watching for a studs-up challenge under the table.

That's what I am afraid of.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35345 on: Today at 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:58:40 pm
Mars are removing Bounty from celebrations. c*nts.
Getting rid of Bounty and leaving the disgusting shite Mars in there. Can't remember the last time I had it. Just cheap nougat and caramel made from factory floor scrapings.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35346 on: Today at 07:04:32 pm »
I love bountys.  Good news is, there will be celebrations with bountys. The no Bounty tins are limited editions
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35347 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:04:32 pm
I love bountys.  Good news is, there will be celebrations with bountys. The no Bounty tins are limited editions
Thank fuck for that; I love Bountys  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35348 on: Today at 09:54:08 pm »
Can't stand Bountys. One step up from coffee creams.

But I do recall a time in my childhood when I really liked them. I think I must have been possessed for a spell or something.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35349 on: Today at 10:45:34 pm »
I love coffee creams, and quite like Bountys

The vagaries of taste is such a strange thing
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
