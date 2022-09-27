Had a letter through the door to tell us they are filming an advert for Adidas (which they spelt as Addidas ) in our road tomorrow and how they will be having a stop/go for 15 minute periods during the day, from 11 until 3pm, as they film, which involves stopping anyone moving. Apparently the council has approved this, any chance of asking the fucking residents if we mind?



My daughter used to live in Mann island, and there was filming going on there, that the residents were not even told about. She was exiting the building and was told that she could not as they were filming. She told them in no uncertain terms that she lived there and was going to continue with her journey. So she just walked right through them and continued on her merry way.