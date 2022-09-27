Cheeky gets aren't they, I get they need to use locations at time, but what happened to manners? The film crew are here already today and it looks like they are going to be filming right outside our front door.
Although if they feel the need to compensate me with some Adidas gear, I might play nice
I used to work in the Northern Quater, I parked in a bay with my blue badge which has no time limit on a Friday morning. Few of us decided stay out and watch us beat Southampton. So I have to get a taxi home.
Went to pick my car up next day and Ive got a ticket because at 8am Saturday morning they put up signs saying the bays are all suspended. Im not a clairvoyant.
Council couldn't give a fuck, as long as they get their fee from the TV company.