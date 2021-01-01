« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1959553 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35280 on: Yesterday at 03:40:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:37:18 pm
The majority are USB3, pain if you have a USB-C lead.

Seen lots of new ones with both in. No doubt be utterly pointless when bring in a newer one!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35281 on: Yesterday at 05:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:29:56 pm
;D

Brexit means pounds, shillings, pence, inches, ounces, yards and USB-A!!!
and stones, don't forget stones.

aside:
I've never understood -- if you're gonna use stones, why not "he weighs 10 stones, 5 bricks, a boulder and 3 pebbles"?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35282 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
Lost my voice thanks to a cold. I've not tested for Covid as I'm not experiencing any other symptoms, but I'll keep to myself as much as possible as a precaution.

Doesn't stop me from spouting inane drivel in here though, so you guys are stuck with me  😁
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35283 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Having a sore shoulder due to a pinched nerve. :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35284 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:13:51 am
Having a sore shoulder due to a pinched nerve. :(

Join the club. I don't even know what I have done to my right shoulder. I am presently chasing my computer mouse around the screen, because I have to rest my right arm. It's exhausting.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35285 on: Today at 12:10:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:23:34 am
Join the club. I don't even know what I have done to my right shoulder. I am presently chasing my computer mouse around the screen, because I have to rest my right arm. It's exhausting.

 
I think i got my pinched nerve from sleeping in the wrong position, as my shoulder was fine the night before, then aching the next morning, i've got a pack of ibuprofen tablets, which do work in taking the pain away, i just make sure i take a couple before going to bed at night.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35286 on: Today at 12:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:10:06 pm
I think i got my pinched nerve from sleeping in the wrong position, as my shoulder was fine the night before, then aching the next morning, i've got a pack of ibuprofen tablets, which do work in taking the pain away, i just make sure i take a couple before going to bed at night.

That sounds very similar to me, it came from nowhere. The ibuprofen doesn't seem to be having much effect for me though, at the moment.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35287 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:13:00 pm
That sounds very similar to me, it came from nowhere. The ibuprofen doesn't seem to be having much effect for me though, at the moment.

Depends on how recent the sore shoulder has been, mine happened the other week, but still feeling sore now, but ibuprofen does help, but you might want to try naproxen
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35288 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:17:25 pm
Depends on how recent the sore shoulder has been, mine happened the other week, but still feeling sore now, but ibuprofen does help, but you might want to try naproxen

It only happened on Sunday, that's probably why I am feeling it more. At least, I know it does fade though, so thanks for that. I will see if I can find some naproxen.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35289 on: Today at 12:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:13:51 am
Having a sore shoulder due to a pinched nerve. :(

I had something similar last week. Had a dull ache in my right shoulder blade, the next day it was worse but a heat pad helped but that night I woke up in agony, and was nearly in tears trying to get out of bed. I took two zapain and slept on my back which seemed to do the trick. Took a couple of days for the pain to go.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35290 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:23:34 am
Join the club. I don't even know what I have done to my right shoulder. I am presently chasing my computer mouse around the screen, because I have to rest my right arm. It's exhausting.
I'm currently the same but with my left shoulder. I don't know how I did it either. What's really annoying is I've only just recovered from painful tennis elbow in my right arm after many months. Now, I have what I think is a rotator cuff injury in my left shoulder. Something I've had before and which took months to clear up.  :butt

Just as I was hoping to start back on the weights to get in some kind of shape for my holiday next March too. This ageing think isn't good.  :-\
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35291 on: Today at 12:58:34 pm »
Aww, we have our own support group here, guys. :D  I am sorry to hear of all the various problems, I hope everyone is on the mend soon. As you say, SoS getting older is meh and double meh. It's going to be the shortest commentary ever tonight.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35292 on: Today at 01:03:17 pm »
what are you guys all doing before you fall asleep?

eh?  eh?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35293 on: Today at 01:09:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:58:34 pm
Aww, we have our own support group here, guys. :D  I am sorry to hear of all the various problems, I hope everyone is on the mend soon. As you say, SoS getting older is meh and double meh. It's going to be the shortest commentary ever tonight.  ;D
I'm creaking like a rusty gate these days. 🫤

Would you believe I got tennis elbow due to overuse of my computer mouse.

This rotator cuff thing is a mystery though. My assumption is that I did it in my sleep, somehow.

The worrying thing for me is that I'm becoming that guy on the bus who sees his mate and all they talk about all the way into town are their ailments. 😲
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35294 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:03:17 pm
what are you guys all doing before you fall asleep?

eh?  eh?
Wouldn't you like to know, Samuel. 🤗
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35295 on: Today at 01:13:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:03:17 pm
what are you guys all doing before you fall asleep?

eh?  eh?

I wish I could say something exciting, but I can't.  ;D

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:09:24 pm
I'm creaking like a rusty gate these days. 🫤

Would you believe I got tennis elbow due to overuse of my computer mouse.

This rotator cuff thing is a mystery though. My assumption is that I did it in my sleep, somehow.

The worrying thing for me is that I'm becoming that guy on the bus who sees his mate and all they talk about all the way into town are their ailments. 😲

I feel your pain and tennis elbow is painful when you have it. The worse thing for me is having to put my bag over my left shoulder, I just cannot get used to it! I continually going over to my right side and then remember it's not there. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35296 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:09:24 pm
I'm creaking like a rusty gate these days. 🫤

Would you believe I got tennis elbow due to overuse of my computer mouse.

This rotator cuff thing is a mystery though. My assumption is that I did it in my sleep, somehow.

The worrying thing for me is that I'm becoming that guy on the bus who sees his mate and all they talk about all the way into town are their ailments. 😲

this you spion?

https://twitter.com/martin_byrne67/status/1155519371046981633
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35297 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:03:50 pm
this you spion?

https://twitter.com/martin_byrne67/status/1155519371046981633
🤣

Unfortunately, my creaks are not as musical as those.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35298 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:10:10 pm
Wouldn't you like to know, Samuel. 🤗
Absolutely not !! :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35299 on: Today at 05:30:09 pm »
Did my back in on holiday ten pin bowling, kicked off a touch of sciatica, could hardly bloody walk, kids moaning like mad at me to play football, so just got on with it. Its mainly sorted now thankfully.

I've been suffering from all kinds of aches and pains due to the jobs I do, so started Pilates in September. Missed a few sessions due to other commitments, but can already feel it starting to have an effect. I'm trying to fix my posture, I slouch when stood so I'm about 5ft 11, when I stand straight I'm 6ft 1 :butt
