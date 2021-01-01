Join the club. I don't even know what I have done to my right shoulder. I am presently chasing my computer mouse around the screen, because I have to rest my right arm. It's exhausting.



I'm currently the same but with my left shoulder. I don't know how I did it either. What's really annoying is I've only just recovered from painful tennis elbow in my right arm after many months. Now, I have what I think is a rotator cuff injury in my left shoulder. Something I've had before and which took months to clear up.Just as I was hoping to start back on the weights to get in some kind of shape for my holiday next March too. This ageing think isn't good.