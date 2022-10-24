« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1954995 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35200 on: October 24, 2022, 04:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 24, 2022, 02:10:02 pm
You deserve everything you get for wearing white joggers. Who do you think you are, Brian Harvey?

Brian Harvey's white joggers are a bit torn and stained with blood, tarmac and bits of bone fragment
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35201 on: October 24, 2022, 04:52:31 pm »
loud whistlers at concerts - you now the type 2 fingers in their gobs and emitting a sound akin to a jet engine but fucking louder

had one behind me at the roxy music gig and i thought 'do i kill him or just put my fingers in my ears?' - i went with the latter

fair enough, he only did it between songs but why though? fucking why whistle like that? only because you can you meffy meff face
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35202 on: October 24, 2022, 07:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October 24, 2022, 02:09:16 pm
Hardly ever spill anything. Been working from home for 11 months now, never spilt a thing. The one day I spill my coffee, I'm sitting on a beige chair and wearing white joggers.

Probably deserves to go in the mundane thread, but I'm too slightly annoyed to find it.

When I was away in Bath the other month I was wearing a white t shirt and light grey shorts. My wife knocked a glass of red all over it and our hotel was a 20 minute walk away. Had some great stares on that walk.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35203 on: October 24, 2022, 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 24, 2022, 04:52:31 pm
loud whistlers at concerts - you now the type 2 fingers in their gobs and emitting a sound akin to a jet engine but fucking louder

had one behind me at the roxy music gig and i thought 'do i kill him or just put my fingers in my ears?' - i went with the latter

fair enough, he only did it between songs but why though? fucking why whistle like that? only because you can you meffy meff face
I'd always have one of those standing behind me on the Spion Kop back in the day.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35204 on: October 25, 2022, 08:01:09 am »
I dont get the thinking of some of the HR managers.

I applied to a managerial position thats literally 1 step above mine, with more responsibilities and at a bigger company. We had three rounds of interviews and then they send a reject. Thats fine.

But because they would like to have me, they proposed another position, that was something I did as an intern for 6 months in 2011. I just had a peek at their website, and I can see 5 positions that are more relevant to my 12 year experience.

I am obviously going to write back informing them of the same. But I just dont get it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35205 on: October 25, 2022, 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October 25, 2022, 08:01:09 am
I dont get the thinking of some of the HR managers.

I applied to a managerial position thats literally 1 step above mine, with more responsibilities and at a bigger company. We had three rounds of interviews and then they send a reject. Thats fine.

But because they would like to have me, they proposed another position, that was something I did as an intern for 6 months in 2011. I just had a peek at their website, and I can see 5 positions that are more relevant to my 12 year experience.

I am obviously going to write back informing them of the same. But I just dont get it

Possibly a position they are struggling to fill?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35206 on: October 25, 2022, 09:39:07 am »
I thought so as well. But logically, shouldnt it be based on merits and qualifications rather than what was done more than a decade earlier, as an intern, for 6 months? And this is not even considering the other 5 better suitable positions.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35207 on: October 25, 2022, 12:09:21 pm »
An engine malfunction message. Why cant it juts say whats wrong. Think this is the first time ive had it as just a message and not the little icon highlighted.

My first car was a Mark 1 Escort, none of that shit on there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35208 on: October 25, 2022, 03:25:48 pm »
Just had an email from our energy supplier saying that they're estimating our monthly dd based on the next 18 months of usage.
So that'll be two winters and one summer then.
And they are recommending we increase our dd by £67 ( which is the same amount as the money from the Government coincidently  ::) )

Are we fuck as like raising our dd to £250 you robbing bastards  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35209 on: October 25, 2022, 09:01:25 pm »
"Teamwork makes the dream work"

Is it some unwritten fucking law that this phrase has to be uttered in every single office on a daily basis?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35210 on: October 25, 2022, 09:20:13 pm »
This bleeding cold is driving me nuts, especially in the evening and my loss of appetite. It really feels similar to covid, except the tests keep saying I am clear. Anyone else down with this at the moment?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35211 on: October 25, 2022, 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October 25, 2022, 09:01:25 pm
"Teamwork makes the dream work"

Is it some unwritten fucking law that this phrase has to be uttered in every single office on a daily basis?
it is what it is, man.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35212 on: Yesterday at 09:04:55 am »
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2022, 09:20:13 pm
This bleeding cold is driving me nuts, especially in the evening and my loss of appetite. It really feels similar to covid, except the tests keep saying I am clear. Anyone else down with this at the moment?

i've had a cold on and off for 3 weeks now - i always test negative for covid and have recently had my booster in the middle of this which didn't make it any worse or better

i blame just mixing with other people and them all carrying colds and infections and passing it on to me - the masks certainly made a difference when they had to be used there is no doubt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35213 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 am »
Plastic dog shit bags.

Think I prefer dog shit on the ground that will decompose at some point rather than seeing these fucking things swinging from trees for the next 100 years.

If you cant be arse taking it home or putting in a bin why bother.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35214 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 am »
People who cant just enjoy football for the (supposed) leisure time fun activity its meant to be and seemingly have to over analyse every single aspect. The way some go on they should just walk away as it seems to be causing them more stress than its meant to alleviate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35215 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:26:29 am
People who cant just enjoy football for the (supposed) leisure time fun activity its meant to be and seemingly have to over analyse every single aspect. The way some go on they should just walk away as it seems to be causing them more stress than its meant to alleviate.

I think some (we know who, no-one needs to name names) actually just enjoy that aspect over the actual football. Its like transfers, there's some who are just obsessed with the signing of players over the actual games. Its very, very odd but we all enjoy different things I guess.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35216 on: Yesterday at 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2022, 09:20:13 pm
This bleeding cold is driving me nuts, especially in the evening and my loss of appetite. It really feels similar to covid, except the tests keep saying I am clear. Anyone else down with this at the moment?

Yes, been 18 days for me now. Nearly everyone in my factory has had it. Just will not go away.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35217 on: Yesterday at 01:00:33 pm »
Sightseeing drivers!

FFS I drove over Woodhead yesterday morning in a huge long train of cars behind one of them.

Seriously anyone who's driven that road, if you're not behind a wagon there is no need to change gears if you drive it properly.

This prick was slowing down to 20/30mph and barely doing 40mph on the straights.  Yes it's beautiful especially in the autumn light but if you want to gawp, pull over to do it!!

Then when I got the first chance to overtake where it splits to 2 to lanes the twat pulled into the 2nd lane then when he realised I'm up his arse pulled over and put his foot down 😡

Just fuck off!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35218 on: Yesterday at 02:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:01:06 pm
Yes, been 18 days for me now. Nearly everyone in my factory has had it. Just will not go away.

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:04:55 am
i've had a cold on and off for 3 weeks now - i always test negative for covid and have recently had my booster in the middle of this which didn't make it any worse or better

i blame just mixing with other people and them all carrying colds and infections and passing it on to me - the masks certainly made a difference when they had to be used there is no doubt

Yes, there seems to be a lot doing the rounds at the moment, I am using my mask still on the train and in supermarkets at least it gives others some protection.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35219 on: Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm »
I know its probably been posted a thousand times in this thread but still.....motorway driving in this country is appalling. Had a long weekend near Folkestone (not in thank god) and came back yesterday afternoon and my word. The amount of people absolutely terrified that they're going to miss an opportunity to overtake a lorry so they tootle along at 65 in the outside lane because they can see one on the horizon.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35220 on: Yesterday at 03:06:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:00:33 pm
Sightseeing drivers!

FFS I drove over Woodhead yesterday morning in a huge long train of cars behind one of them.

Seriously anyone who's driven that road, if you're not behind a wagon there is no need to change gears if you drive it properly.

This prick was slowing down to 20/30mph and barely doing 40mph on the straights.  Yes it's beautiful especially in the autumn light but if you want to gawp, pull over to do it!!

Then when I got the first chance to overtake where it splits to 2 to lanes the twat pulled into the 2nd lane then when he realised I'm up his arse pulled over and put his foot down 😡

Just fuck off!!

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
I know its probably been posted a thousand times in this thread but still.....motorway driving in this country is appalling. Had a long weekend near Folkestone (not in thank god) and came back yesterday afternoon and my word. The amount of people absolutely terrified that they're going to miss an opportunity to overtake a lorry so they tootle along at 65 in the outside lane because they can see one on the horizon.


Agree on both.

It's pure selfishness, a lack of consideration toward other drivers. On the second (motorway) issue, they're worse on 4-lane stretches as they the third lane is now for pottling along.

I still don't get the attitude of drivers who go slower than I want to go but see their arse if I overtake them - flashing their lights and gesticulating.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35221 on: Yesterday at 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
I know its probably been posted a thousand times in this thread but still.....motorway driving in this country is appalling. Had a long weekend near Folkestone (not in thank god) and came back yesterday afternoon and my word. The amount of people absolutely terrified that they're going to miss an opportunity to overtake a lorry so they tootle along at 65 in the outside lane because they can see one on the horizon.
It's dreadful. As a regular moaner about this I'm glad someone else has brought it up.

I hate the M42 when it goes to 2 lanes. Nearly got wiped out by a small flatbed truck who swung out to overtake a lorry. But after that it was a procession of lorries overtaking one another and taking ages to do it. They even have a stretch where lorries are banned from the second lane, it works well and I'd love to see it expanded.

But overall, there's an increasing number of drivers that have no idea on how to drive on the motorway. Just sitting in lanes on fairly empty motorways oblivious to their surroundings.

As well as being annoying, they're also dangerous because unless you end up undertaking them, they force you into the outside lane which after/during rain can be more likely to collect standing water. In the dark on an unlit stretch, it's easy to be caught out by it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35222 on: Yesterday at 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:35:51 pm
It's dreadful. As a regular moaner about this I'm glad someone else has brought it up.

I hate the M42 when it goes to 2 lanes. Nearly got wiped out by a small flatbed truck who swung out to overtake a lorry. But after that it was a procession of lorries overtaking one another and taking ages to do it. They even have a stretch where lorries are banned from the second lane, it works well and I'd love to see it expanded.

But overall, there's an increasing number of drivers that have no idea on how to drive on the motorway. Just sitting in lanes on fairly empty motorways oblivious to their surroundings.

As well as being annoying, they're also dangerous because unless you end up undertaking them, they force you into the outside lane which after/during rain can be more likely to collect standing water. In the dark on an unlit stretch, it's easy to be caught out by it.

Aye overtaking lorries usually annoy me but it wasn't even them yesterday. There was one point, think it was the M11 where it becomes two lanes, where there must have been a good quarter of a mile between two lorries in the 'slow' lane, absolutely nothing in between them, and then a good thirty cars in the 'fast' lane going ever so slightly faster because the one at the front had decided he didn't want to sit between two lorries and miss his chance.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35223 on: Yesterday at 05:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:35:51 pm
It's dreadful. As a regular moaner about this I'm glad someone else has brought it up.

I hate the M42 when it goes to 2 lanes. Nearly got wiped out by a small flatbed truck who swung out to overtake a lorry. But after that it was a procession of lorries overtaking one another and taking ages to do it. They even have a stretch where lorries are banned from the second lane, it works well and I'd love to see it expanded.

But overall, there's an increasing number of drivers that have no idea on how to drive on the motorway. Just sitting in lanes on fairly empty motorways oblivious to their surroundings.

As well as being annoying, they're also dangerous because unless you end up undertaking them, they force you into the outside lane which after/during rain can be more likely to collect standing water. In the dark on an unlit stretch, it's easy to be caught out by it.

When I finish work on a Saturday I either avoid the M62 going home or just stay in lanes 1 and 2 and undertake every c*nt doing 65 in 3 and 4. Fucking hate it between croft and the M60 junction

Big annoyance of mine is the amounts doing 50 in Lane 1 and having to overtake them all the time in the truck. Winter will be worse with the shitty EV drivers plodding along trying not to flatten their batteries.

The Tesla drivers cheer me up though when they are sitting in a big queue at Gretna Services as all the charge points are full, no so fucking smarmy now are you eh fuckers? 🤣
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35224 on: Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:09:02 pm
When I finish work on a Saturday I either avoid the M62 going home or just stay in lanes 1 and 2 and undertake every c*nt doing 65 in 3 and 4. Fucking hate it between croft and the M60 junction

Big annoyance of mine is the amounts doing 50 in Lane 1 and having to overtake them all the time in the truck. Winter will be worse with the shitty EV drivers plodding along trying not to flatten their batteries.

The Tesla drivers cheer me up though when they are sitting in a big queue at Gretna Services as all the charge points are full, no so fucking smarmy now are you eh fuckers? 🤣

Good to see you back on form and fighting the good fight for Teamsters everywhere. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35225 on: Today at 01:06:54 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 24, 2022, 04:52:31 pm
loud whistlers at concerts - you now the type 2 fingers in their gobs and emitting a sound akin to a jet engine but fucking louder

Yep. Fucking hate whistlers. Whistlers and woo-ers are the worst types of people to be sat next to at a concert. There's an absolute no need to emit an ear piercing whistle or yell "woo" after a member of band mentions how they got to the venue or what city they're playing in. I'd love to see the Venn Diagram between whistlers, woo-ers and the idiots that chuck pints of beer in the air after their national team scores.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35226 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Energy suppliers and their shit customer services.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35227 on: Today at 11:37:49 am »
The Nunez thread 🤬
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35228 on: Today at 11:39:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:49 am
The Nunez thread 🤬

Its certainly attracting the odd balls.

One even made SOS lose his usual Roger Moore levels of sangfroid.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35229 on: Today at 11:40:28 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:06:54 am
Yep. Fucking hate whistlers. Whistlers and woo-ers are the worst types of people to be sat next to at a concert. There's an absolute no need to emit an ear piercing whistle or yell "woo" after a member of band mentions how they got to the venue or what city they're playing in. I'd love to see the Venn Diagram between whistlers, woo-ers and the idiots that chuck pints of beer in the air after their national team scores.


As a total irrelevance, I've long lost the ability to do a high-pitched 'woo' (or indeed a high-pitched anything). Dont know if that's normal for a middle-aged bloke, or if it's a signal I've got something medical to worry about.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35230 on: Today at 11:54:14 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:39:49 am
Its certainly attracting the odd balls.

One even made SOS lose his usual Roger Moore levels of sangfroid.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35231 on: Today at 12:35:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:39:49 am
Its certainly attracting the odd balls.

One even made SOS lose his usual Roger Moore levels of sangfroid.

SOS seems to be a bit on edge at the moment. Maybe he needs to Roger Moore.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35232 on: Today at 12:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:35:41 pm
SOS seems to be a bit on edge at the moment. Maybe he needs to Roger Moore.
Are you free?  :-*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35233 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:42:08 pm
Are you free?  :-*

Nick your wallet off you when you're done...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35234 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:47:47 pm
Nick your wallet off you when you're done...
:-\
Why am I always attracted to wrong'uns?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35235 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
This is very grinchybut people secretly passing a cheap birthday card round the office. Ooh dont want to ruin the surprise of a generic 59p card from Card Factory, Karen will be so chuffed when she sees this!. Literally trying to lure said victim out of the way so everyone can sign it like its a military operation.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35236 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm »
And when its for you you have to keep acting like you havent noticed it being passed around everyone who sits right by you.

That said, didnt even get a message in the WhatsApp group with work bastards last year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35237 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm »
Don't like to stick the boot in, but Royal Mail are abysmal.

Youngest daughter ordered an item and needs it for this weekend. She ordered well in advance, and the tracking stated last Friday that it was delivered to the local Delivery Office. Next day, a new entry appeared saying it was sent to the Widnes DO in error, but will be forwarded on to the correct DO immediately.

Nothing since. No parcel, no tracking update.

This almost certainly means (from experience) that the couldn't-give-a-shite arseholes there have 'lost' it.

Trying to contact these wankers is next to impossible. Just one national 'customer service' line - no direct line to the local DO - who know nothing and just give insincere "sorry, there's cock-all me or you can do about it, so just fuck off and let me give no help to the next sucker in the phone queue". That's after I'd called, waited in a queue for 27 minutes before some piece of shit answered, didn't say anything, then just put the phone down to cut me off before I could say anything.

It's too late to order the item again (4-5 working days delivery) so that means that we'll need to scrabble round this Saturday trying to find an alternative, when we're both due to be really busy with other things anyway.

I hate them at this point more than I hate Tories. I can understand why people lose it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35238 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Absolute chaos on the roads this weekend between Manchester and Anglesey.

The M56 is closed from 9pm  Friday to 6am Monday in both directions from J11 and J14 whilst they lift the new bridge into place, this will also effect the A533?

They also had to close the Menai Suspension Bridge last Friday due to structural faults which will be closed to all traffic until the new year meaning only the Brittania is open.

It's the last weekend for touring caravans to be on-site as they close for the winter, it's the end of half term and with high winds forecast from tomorrow they might have to close the bridge for high sided vehicles and caravans.

Oh the joys 😂
