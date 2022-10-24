Don't like to stick the boot in, but Royal Mail are abysmal.



Youngest daughter ordered an item and needs it for this weekend. She ordered well in advance, and the tracking stated last Friday that it was delivered to the local Delivery Office. Next day, a new entry appeared saying it was sent to the Widnes DO in error, but will be forwarded on to the correct DO immediately.



Nothing since. No parcel, no tracking update.



This almost certainly means (from experience) that the couldn't-give-a-shite arseholes there have 'lost' it.



Trying to contact these wankers is next to impossible. Just one national 'customer service' line - no direct line to the local DO - who know nothing and just give insincere "sorry, there's cock-all me or you can do about it, so just fuck off and let me give no help to the next sucker in the phone queue". That's after I'd called, waited in a queue for 27 minutes before some piece of shit answered, didn't say anything, then just put the phone down to cut me off before I could say anything.



It's too late to order the item again (4-5 working days delivery) so that means that we'll need to scrabble round this Saturday trying to find an alternative, when we're both due to be really busy with other things anyway.



I hate them at this point more than I hate Tories. I can understand why people lose it.