Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1951536 times)

Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35160 on: October 20, 2022, 07:24:16 am »
Had a motorway camera flash me this morning. Gantry suddenly goes to 60mph for 2 gantries for no reason then back to 70mph. Pitch black, pissing down with rain, car behind me and i have to put my brakes on and didnt get down in time.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35161 on: October 20, 2022, 09:15:51 am »
driving behind someone on the motorway who suddenly brakes when it's pitch black and pissing down with rain - saved me a ticket though so not all bad

cheers nitramdorf  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online CaseRed

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35162 on: October 20, 2022, 03:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 19, 2022, 08:47:21 am
I was introduced to the term 'babymoon' yesterday and I can't stop being severely annoyed about it. Absolute c*nt of a term.

I heard someone refer to a "push present" as in a present after giving birth.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35163 on: October 20, 2022, 03:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 20, 2022, 07:24:16 am
Had a motorway camera flash me this morning. Gantry suddenly goes to 60mph for 2 gantries for no reason then back to 70mph. Pitch black, pissing down with rain, car behind me and i have to put my brakes on and didnt get down in time.


If the speed restriction to 60 only went up just before you reached it, you should be ok. There's a one minute timelag for them enforcing it.

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/cars/article-7942819/Motorists-ONE-MINUTE-react-smart-motorway-speed-limits.html


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35164 on: October 20, 2022, 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 03:23:25 pm

If the speed restriction to 60 only went up just before you reached it, you should be ok. There's a one minute timelag for them enforcing it.

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/cars/article-7942819/Motorists-ONE-MINUTE-react-smart-motorway-speed-limits.html

Thanks mate. I've probably had it.

Its more the fact theres no need whatsover to change it. 6 in the morning, no obstructions and bang, change the limit for a mile or so, then back. Its rare to go on the fucking thing without it saying something. They even tell everyone to go down to 40 sometimes when a slip road off might be a bit busy, its mad. You end up with lots of cars and lorries slamming their brakes on in the wet and spray. I just didnt slow down enough this morning.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35165 on: October 20, 2022, 04:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 20, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Thanks mate. I've probably had it.

Its more the fact theres no need whatsover to change it. 6 in the morning, no obstructions and bang, change the limit for a mile or so, then back. Its rare to go on the fucking thing without it saying something. They even tell everyone to go down to 40 sometimes when a slip road off might be a bit busy, its mad. You end up with lots of cars and lorries slamming their brakes on in the wet and spray. I just didnt slow down enough this morning.

I was driving towards one a while ago and it went from 70 to 60, then 50, then 40, all in the space of about 30 seconds. It's fucking absurd and way more dangerous than if they just didn't exist at all.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35166 on: October 20, 2022, 04:16:04 pm »
Yeah smart motorways are the absolute pits. A total folly that has come about via a host of shitshow decisions and lack of courage. And an eye on raising vast amounts of money from fines.

In years to come people will look back and shake their heads in wonder at some aspects of it that were signed off on by supposedly sane people.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35167 on: October 20, 2022, 04:41:07 pm »
I think I've broken a toe after a 6ft iron pole dropped on it end first 😥
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35168 on: October 20, 2022, 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 20, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Thanks mate. I've probably had it.

Its more the fact theres no need whatsover to change it. 6 in the morning, no obstructions and bang, change the limit for a mile or so, then back. Its rare to go on the fucking thing without it saying something. They even tell everyone to go down to 40 sometimes when a slip road off might be a bit busy, its mad. You end up with lots of cars and lorries slamming their brakes on in the wet and spray. I just didnt slow down enough this morning.

I got flashed twice on one journey home from Manc on the M62. First was when the 'smart' limit was cut to 60 and I was cruising at 65. Went under a gantry thinking "did that just say 50?" when it flashed. Next gantry said 50, so I figured it had indeed said 50. Restrictions lifted and I was doing almost 80 past near Birchwood to undertake two twats pootling along next to each other at around 65. Remembered the speed cam, braked, but it flashed. I was sure I was borderline anyway. Was oping only the first counted so I could do an awareness course. Got no letters, and that was about 6 months ago.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35169 on: October 20, 2022, 05:55:20 pm »
god almighty ... someone remind me to re-read the last few posts the next time I plan to rent a car in the UK, so I don't go ahead with it. 

what a weird system you guys have.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35170 on: October 20, 2022, 06:00:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 20, 2022, 05:55:20 pm
god almighty ... someone remind me to re-read the last few posts the next time I plan to rent a car in the UK, so I don't go ahead with it. 

what a weird system you guys have.

you think the system is weird - wait until you encounter the drivers  :wave
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35171 on: October 20, 2022, 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 20, 2022, 06:00:17 pm
you think the system is weird - wait until you encounter the drivers  :wave

 ;D
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35172 on: October 20, 2022, 06:05:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 20, 2022, 05:55:20 pm
god almighty ... someone remind me to re-read the last few posts the next time I plan to rent a car in the UK, so I don't go ahead with it. 

what a weird system you guys have.

Dropping a metal bar on your toe isn't a mandatory part of the highway code afaik though
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35173 on: October 20, 2022, 06:07:17 pm »
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)

Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35174 on: October 20, 2022, 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 20, 2022, 06:05:19 pm
Dropping a metal bar on your toe isn't a mandatory part of the highway code afaik though
ah, ok.  good to know ... I though that was the penalty for speeding.

:)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35175 on: October 20, 2022, 06:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)

Quit Twitter?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35176 on: October 20, 2022, 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)
Those creatures cannot be get at. I usually reply with something like "ah yes, the number of followers determines who can post on here. c*nt" But no matter how badly you burn them, they'll reply with some shit like "ratio" and think they've won.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35177 on: October 20, 2022, 06:48:22 pm »
I'm just amazed how we've reached a point in time where a person's worth is measured by how many Twatter followers they have.

Talk about a dumbed down society.   :rollseyes
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35178 on: October 20, 2022, 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)


Just point out to them that this is a side account you only use for interacting with arseholes and gobshites as you would never wish to besmirch your true account through contact with them, or expose your many thousands of friends and followers, including loads of fit birds, to their level of shitty, braindead squaler.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35179 on: October 20, 2022, 06:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 20, 2022, 06:50:50 pm
Just point out to them that this is a side account you only use for interacting with arseholes and gobshites as you would never wish to besmirch your true account through contact with them, or expose your many thousands of friends and followers, including loads of fit birds, to their level of shitty, braindead squaler.


I like this.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35180 on: October 20, 2022, 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 20, 2022, 06:50:50 pm
Just point out to them that this is a side account you only use for interacting with arseholes and gobshites as you would never wish to besmirch your true account through contact with them...
That a pretty good approach.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35181 on: October 20, 2022, 07:28:11 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 20, 2022, 06:00:17 pm
you think the system is weird - wait until you encounter the drivers  :wave

Lets not get ahead of ourselves. Wait til he sees a roundabout.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35182 on: October 20, 2022, 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 20, 2022, 07:28:11 pm
Lets not get ahead of ourselves. Wait til he sees a roundabout.
nah, I grew up in Liverpool. actually love roundabouts.

it's all this motorway shit ppl post about that has me shaking me head.  seems ludicrous.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35183 on: October 20, 2022, 10:38:45 pm »
Celebs or mildly famous people tweeting blatant bullshit. Saw Chris Eubank Jr posting something like "got loads of messages from fans asking where they can buy my merch, follow this link."

I can guarantee no-one is messaging him to buy a shitty Fruit of the Loom t-shirt that says "60% BABY" or some other shit that has no meaning.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35184 on: October 20, 2022, 10:55:00 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October 20, 2022, 10:38:45 pm
Celebs or mildly famous people tweeting blatant bullshit. Saw Chris Eubank Jr posting something like "got loads of messages from fans asking where they can buy my merch, follow this link."

I can guarantee no-one is messaging him to buy a shitty Fruit of the Loom t-shirt that says "60% BABY" or some other shit that has no meaning.

Fruit of the Loom. Havent heard of that brand for donkeys years.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35185 on: October 20, 2022, 10:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)
First reply... One brain cell...
Second reply... Two brain cells...
Third reply... Three brains cells... Keep it up lads; soon have a whole half a brain between the lot of yous  ::)
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35186 on: October 21, 2022, 07:39:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2022, 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)



You've made an account with the purpose of winding other people up, but get annoyed when they wind you up?
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35187 on: October 22, 2022, 01:17:33 pm »
I can't find the pundits thread but Jermaine fucking gobshite Jenas is doing my head in today.

Your English buddies aren't going to give you that spark of magic no matter how many times you say it in commentary.
Online Brain Potter

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35188 on: October 22, 2022, 02:46:55 pm »
Those hats/hoodies/headwear that have Arctic explorer goggles built into them. They look shit.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35189 on: October 22, 2022, 05:40:18 pm »
I'm listening to Radcliffe and Macconie on delay and they just played the theme to Emmerdale farm...gonna have that rattling around in my head now!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35190 on: October 22, 2022, 10:04:44 pm »
Bar staff who only ever serve who is at the till when they've finished the customer before.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35191 on: Yesterday at 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on October 22, 2022, 02:46:55 pm
Those hats/hoodies/headwear that have Arctic explorer goggles built into them. They look shit.
CP company. Go check the price of that shite  :o

I hate c*nts at the gym who use 2/3 different machines at once or build themselves a circuit in the middle of the floor. these people also tend to stand and chat for 5 mins between sets increasing the time they've taken up half the gym
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35192 on: Yesterday at 02:58:54 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:30:35 pm
CP company. Go check the price of that shite  :o

I hate c*nts at the gym who use 2/3 different machines at once or build themselves a circuit in the middle of the floor. these people also tend to stand and chat for 5 mins between sets increasing the time they've taken up half the gym

worse is people who sit at a machine, yakking for ages with their mate.

use the thing, or get the fukk off.
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35193 on: Today at 10:36:46 am »
Audiences clapping along with a song, usually out of rhythm.

I dont watch Strictly Come Dancing but thats a prime example.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35194 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:36:46 am
Audiences clapping along with a song, usually out of rhythm.

I dont watch Strictly Come Dancing but thats a prime example.
On a quiz show or game show, usually with celebrities on it, when they play a short music clip as part of a question, and some of the celebs start dancing in their chairs for what is often a 10-20 second clip.

Not sure why it annoys me, it just does. It's as if they have to act like they think a celeb should act.
Online Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35195 on: Today at 02:09:16 pm »
Hardly ever spill anything. Been working from home for 11 months now, never spilt a thing. The one day I spill my coffee, I'm sitting on a beige chair and wearing white joggers.

Probably deserves to go in the mundane thread, but I'm too slightly annoyed to find it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35196 on: Today at 02:10:02 pm »
You deserve everything you get for wearing white joggers. Who do you think you are, Brian Harvey?
Online Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35197 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:10:02 pm
You deserve everything you get for wearing white joggers. Who do you think you are, Brian Harvey?

You keep replying to me referencing things I'm too young to understand. Can you update your post with a member of Westlife or something?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35198 on: Today at 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:12:21 pm
You keep replying to me referencing things I'm too young to understand. Can you update your post with a member of Westlife or something?

Go fuck yourself.
