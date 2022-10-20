This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.



I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.



What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.



I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.



And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered (so any genius suggestions welcome)



