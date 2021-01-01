« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 875 876 877 878 879 [880]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1949105 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35160 on: Today at 07:24:16 am »
Had a motorway camera flash me this morning. Gantry suddenly goes to 60mph for 2 gantries for no reason then back to 70mph. Pitch black, pissing down with rain, car behind me and i have to put my brakes on and didnt get down in time.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35161 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
driving behind someone on the motorway who suddenly brakes when it's pitch black and pissing down with rain - saved me a ticket though so not all bad

cheers nitramdorf  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35162 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:47:21 am
I was introduced to the term 'babymoon' yesterday and I can't stop being severely annoyed about it. Absolute c*nt of a term.

I heard someone refer to a "push present" as in a present after giving birth.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35163 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:24:16 am
Had a motorway camera flash me this morning. Gantry suddenly goes to 60mph for 2 gantries for no reason then back to 70mph. Pitch black, pissing down with rain, car behind me and i have to put my brakes on and didnt get down in time.


If the speed restriction to 60 only went up just before you reached it, you should be ok. There's a one minute timelag for them enforcing it.

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/cars/article-7942819/Motorists-ONE-MINUTE-react-smart-motorway-speed-limits.html


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35164 on: Today at 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:23:25 pm

If the speed restriction to 60 only went up just before you reached it, you should be ok. There's a one minute timelag for them enforcing it.

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/cars/article-7942819/Motorists-ONE-MINUTE-react-smart-motorway-speed-limits.html

Thanks mate. I've probably had it.

Its more the fact theres no need whatsover to change it. 6 in the morning, no obstructions and bang, change the limit for a mile or so, then back. Its rare to go on the fucking thing without it saying something. They even tell everyone to go down to 40 sometimes when a slip road off might be a bit busy, its mad. You end up with lots of cars and lorries slamming their brakes on in the wet and spray. I just didnt slow down enough this morning.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35165 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:35:32 pm
Thanks mate. I've probably had it.

Its more the fact theres no need whatsover to change it. 6 in the morning, no obstructions and bang, change the limit for a mile or so, then back. Its rare to go on the fucking thing without it saying something. They even tell everyone to go down to 40 sometimes when a slip road off might be a bit busy, its mad. You end up with lots of cars and lorries slamming their brakes on in the wet and spray. I just didnt slow down enough this morning.

I was driving towards one a while ago and it went from 70 to 60, then 50, then 40, all in the space of about 30 seconds. It's fucking absurd and way more dangerous than if they just didn't exist at all.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35166 on: Today at 04:16:04 pm »
Yeah smart motorways are the absolute pits. A total folly that has come about via a host of shitshow decisions and lack of courage. And an eye on raising vast amounts of money from fines.

In years to come people will look back and shake their heads in wonder at some aspects of it that were signed off on by supposedly sane people.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35167 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm »
I think I've broken a toe after a 6ft iron pole dropped on it end first 😥
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35168 on: Today at 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:35:32 pm
Thanks mate. I've probably had it.

Its more the fact theres no need whatsover to change it. 6 in the morning, no obstructions and bang, change the limit for a mile or so, then back. Its rare to go on the fucking thing without it saying something. They even tell everyone to go down to 40 sometimes when a slip road off might be a bit busy, its mad. You end up with lots of cars and lorries slamming their brakes on in the wet and spray. I just didnt slow down enough this morning.

I got flashed twice on one journey home from Manc on the M62. First was when the 'smart' limit was cut to 60 and I was cruising at 65. Went under a gantry thinking "did that just say 50?" when it flashed. Next gantry said 50, so I figured it had indeed said 50. Restrictions lifted and I was doing almost 80 past near Birchwood to undertake two twats pootling along next to each other at around 65. Remembered the speed cam, braked, but it flashed. I was sure I was borderline anyway. Was oping only the first counted so I could do an awareness course. Got no letters, and that was about 6 months ago.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:19 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35169 on: Today at 05:55:20 pm »
god almighty ... someone remind me to re-read the last few posts the next time I plan to rent a car in the UK, so I don't go ahead with it. 

what a weird system you guys have.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35170 on: Today at 06:00:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:55:20 pm
god almighty ... someone remind me to re-read the last few posts the next time I plan to rent a car in the UK, so I don't go ahead with it. 

what a weird system you guys have.

you think the system is weird - wait until you encounter the drivers  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35171 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 06:00:17 pm
you think the system is weird - wait until you encounter the drivers  :wave

 ;D
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35172 on: Today at 06:05:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:55:20 pm
god almighty ... someone remind me to re-read the last few posts the next time I plan to rent a car in the UK, so I don't go ahead with it. 

what a weird system you guys have.

Dropping a metal bar on your toe isn't a mandatory part of the highway code afaik though
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35173 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm »
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35174 on: Today at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:05:19 pm
Dropping a metal bar on your toe isn't a mandatory part of the highway code afaik though
ah, ok.  good to know ... I though that was the penalty for speeding.

:)
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,851
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35175 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)

Quit Twitter?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35176 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)
Those creatures cannot be get at. I usually reply with something like "ah yes, the number of followers determines who can post on here. c*nt" But no matter how badly you burn them, they'll reply with some shit like "ratio" and think they've won.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,048
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35177 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm »
I'm just amazed how we've reached a point in time where a person's worth is measured by how many Twatter followers they have.

Talk about a dumbed down society.   :rollseyes
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35178 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:07:17 pm
This one is really beginning to piss me off a lot.

I have a Twitter account that I only use sporadically and generally post piss-take responses to right wingers and stuff. I might not use it for a few weeks, then make several posts.

What really annoys me is when, in reply, some gobshite - normally with a union fucking jack after their name - will reply by screenshotting my profile with no followers and post it with some comment along the lines of "you're a loser with no followers" and an inference that therefore what I post isn't important. And then a bunch of other pricks with union jacks after their names will post comments like "you nailed him" and laughing emojis in support of the tit.

I know I should just hrug, but it irks me that these norally fucking sub-intelligent, flag-shagging arsewipes think they've somehow got one over on me.

And it also annoys me that I can't think of a great response myself to put the shitstains back in their box; every thing I've thought of I think makes it sound like I'm bothered  (so any genius suggestions welcome)


Just point out to them that this is a side account you only use for interacting with arseholes and gobshites as you would never wish to besmirch your true account through contact with them, or expose your many thousands of friends and followers, including loads of fit birds, to their level of shitty, braindead squaler.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35179 on: Today at 06:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:50:50 pm
Just point out to them that this is a side account you only use for interacting with arseholes and gobshites as you would never wish to besmirch your true account through contact with them, or expose your many thousands of friends and followers, including loads of fit birds, to their level of shitty, braindead squaler.


I like this.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,048
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35180 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:50:50 pm
Just point out to them that this is a side account you only use for interacting with arseholes and gobshites as you would never wish to besmirch your true account through contact with them...
That a pretty good approach.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 875 876 877 878 879 [880]   Go Up
« previous next »
 