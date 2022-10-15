good to know you're paying attention to the matching-outfit details.
I went out for my birthday lunch on Thursday. Blue socks and undies, blue mohair suit and a blue Ben Sherman.Mind you Red doesnt match my complexion.
To be honest a lot of my clothes are blue.Got a maroon jumper, nearest to red I suppose.
are you a smurf by any chance?
People who don't realise that the alternative word for 'against' is 'versus'.The amount of people I've heard use to use the (singular) word 'verse' instead of the Latin-derived 'versus'. "Liverpool 'verse' Man City". Eugh.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
men who gush over babies that aren't their own or their own family's
OK for women, but not men?
you got it
erm .... why?
liverbloke verse Samlad in a sexism battle is something I never realised I wanted to see
actually, i'm not too sure which side i'm fighting for?i'll be the man, sorry, bloke
Don't forget the skirt and the feather duster...
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
People using their credit card to get through the Mersey tunnel. 4 cars can get through in that time. Its £2 for fuck sake,
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
What if they don't have £2 change? It's very rare I'd have any cash in my pocket or in the car.
I haven't carried any coins in about a year.
Thats ok you're 300 mile away. I always make sure I have coins to avoid any hold up.
Prepare better.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is the card machine not contactless?
It's the latest in up-to-date tech
Page created in 0.127 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]