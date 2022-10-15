« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 874 875 876 877 878 [879]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1947715 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35120 on: October 15, 2022, 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 15, 2022, 06:35:25 pm
good to know you're paying attention to the matching-outfit details.  :)

To be honest a lot of my clothes are blue.

Got a maroon jumper, nearest to red I suppose.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,994
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35121 on: October 15, 2022, 06:37:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 15, 2022, 06:30:32 pm
I went out for my birthday lunch on Thursday. Blue socks and undies, blue mohair suit and a blue Ben Sherman.

Mind you Red doesnt match my complexion.
Sharp dresser.  :thumbup

Happy belated Birthday too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35122 on: October 15, 2022, 06:38:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 15, 2022, 06:36:47 pm
To be honest a lot of my clothes are blue.

Got a maroon jumper, nearest to red I suppose.

are you a smurf by any chance?  :)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35123 on: October 15, 2022, 06:40:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 15, 2022, 06:38:45 pm
are you a smurf by any chance?  :)
.

In view of my age more a Noddy than a Smurf.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,994
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35124 on: October 15, 2022, 06:41:11 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35125 on: October 16, 2022, 08:27:39 am »
People who don't realise that the alternative word for 'against' is 'versus'.

The amount of people I've heard use to use the (singular) word 'verse' instead of the Latin-derived 'versus'.

"Liverpool 'verse' Man City". Eugh.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35126 on: October 16, 2022, 10:21:59 am »
Quote from: .adam on October 16, 2022, 08:27:39 am
People who don't realise that the alternative word for 'against' is 'versus'.

The amount of people I've heard use to use the (singular) word 'verse' instead of the Latin-derived 'versus'.

"Liverpool 'verse' Man City". Eugh.

Isnt versus the plural of verse? ;D
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35127 on: October 17, 2022, 09:24:10 am »
men who gush over babies that aren't their own or their own family's
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35128 on: October 17, 2022, 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 17, 2022, 09:24:10 am
men who gush over babies that aren't their own or their own family's
OK for women, but not men?
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35129 on: Yesterday at 07:54:12 am »
A nine and a half hour 'delivery window'.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35130 on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on October 17, 2022, 12:57:05 pm
OK for women, but not men?

you got it :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35131 on: Yesterday at 01:06:56 pm »
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35132 on: Yesterday at 02:05:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:06:56 pm
erm .... why?

listen samlad - it's a thread for things you find hannoying - get over it
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,246
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35133 on: Yesterday at 03:40:52 pm »
liverbloke verse Samlad in a sexism battle is something I never realised I wanted to see
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35134 on: Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:40:52 pm
liverbloke verse Samlad in a sexism battle is something I never realised I wanted to see

actually, i'm not too sure which side i'm fighting for?

i'll be the man, sorry, bloke  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35135 on: Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm
actually, i'm not too sure which side i'm fighting for?

i'll be the man, sorry, bloke  :wave

Don't forget the skirt and the feather duster...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35136 on: Yesterday at 06:37:46 pm »
People using their credit card to get through the Mersey tunnel.  4 cars can get through in that time.  Its £2 for fuck sake, :butt

Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35137 on: Yesterday at 06:50:43 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm
Don't forget the skirt and the feather duster...
And the black 'tash.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,958
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35138 on: Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:37:46 pm
People using their credit card to get through the Mersey tunnel.  4 cars can get through in that time.  Its £2 for fuck sake, :butt

What if they don't have £2 change? It's very rare I'd have any cash in my pocket or in the car.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,958
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35139 on: Yesterday at 07:18:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm
actually, i'm not too sure which side i'm fighting for?

i'll be the man, sorry, bloke  :wave

I'm on your side, it's defo a bit weird. Couldn't explain why, but it just is.

Equally annoying is women bringing their newborn kids into the office and every c*nt hanging round them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35140 on: Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm
What if they don't have £2 change? It's very rare I'd have any cash in my pocket or in the car.

Prepare better.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,215
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35141 on: Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm »
I haven't carried any coins in about a year.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35142 on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm
I haven't carried any coins in about a year.

Pep likes this...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35143 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm
I haven't carried any coins in about a year.

Thats ok you're 300 mile away. 

I always make sure I have coins to avoid any hold up.

Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,215
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35144 on: Yesterday at 09:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm
Thats ok you're 300 mile away. 

I always make sure I have coins to avoid any hold up.

Well we don't have any toll bridges or tunnels in Scotland so no need for change.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,958
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35145 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
Prepare better.

If I have my card, I don't need coins. So I'd be fully prepared.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35146 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm
I haven't carried any coins in about a year.

Yes Your Majesty.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,618
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35147 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm
Thats ok you're 300 mile away. 

I always make sure I have coins to avoid any hold up.



Is the card machine not contactless?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,059
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35148 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm
Is the card machine not contactless?
It's the latest in up-to-date tech
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35149 on: Today at 12:22:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
It's the latest in up-to-date tech


they take cheques too, apparently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 874 875 876 877 878 [879]   Go Up
« previous next »
 