Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35040 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
long talkers

was outside the aldi i noticed this guy struggling with is bike lock and i said - you okay there mate?

that was my first mistake..

he said - i'm just making sure because my last bike was nicked

i said - sorry to hear that mate - and then went to walk away

him - yeh it was an electric bike that i bought from halfords after the wife said that it'd help me with my arthritis...

me - oh, okay then you take care

him - i didn't know which model to buy but decided on **** (can't remember the make) and i was made up because it was in the sale and even though i had saved up i ended up saving even more...

me - you saved cash nice one, well see y...

him - yeh, i had only had it a couple of weeks when i decided to go shopping on it, i was going to go to the aldi or was it asda? anyway i went to tesco and brought with me 3 locks just to make sure...

me - aw, and the bastards robbbed it fucking gets oh well you just make sure that one is well locked then see you lat...

him - yeh there were 2 of them caught on camera but only after the bike was nicked, they used those bolt-cutters i think, cut through 3 locks and took the bike...

me - yeh little shits eh, well stay safe th...

him - i couldn't recognise them because they wore all black and were riding bikes themselves...

me - it's always the same, well go to g...

him - the thing is, they don't have the key for the battery as it was on my key ring...

me - oh that's good then so it might turn up as being dumped somewhere, anyhoo good luc...

him - yeh i wonder if it has been dumped? i've asked about on social media and no one has seen anything...

me - aw, well keep on looki...

him - but i'm not good with the internet so i get my niece to do that for me...

you get the picture - i was there for about 20 minutes and i'll never get those 20 minutes back!
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35041 on: Today at 11:47:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:27:28 am
Scumbags who die, then get the whole narrative about them changed

One night last week, a pair of scumbags illegally riding motorbikes (no helmets, just the 'North Face ninja 'uniform', one had another scrote riding pillion) on the road were being chased by a car. Apparently one of the bikes was the car driver's and had been stolen. At a junction, the driver ends up ploughing into the scumbags. One rat dies, the other two seriously injured.

The dead rat has social media full of pics and footage of him illegally riding scrambler bikes, etc on roads (no helmet, no reg plate, no tax, no insurance), often in packs of them, pulling wheelies on the road, etc. One clip is about a dozen of these scum riding over the new Runcorn Bridge. I've seen them around St Helens & Widnes several times - sometimes a few will be riding along the pavement at 30/40 mph. There've been numerous incidents of people seriously injured by these scum on bikes. Any driver who takes issue will be hounded. Any pedestrians who protest will be rounded on. They're aggresive little wankers. Same sort that did this https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-41869660

So, whilst I won't say 'he deserved it', I also won't have a shred of sympathy for the piece of shit.

Yet the media narrative is all about how sad it is. There's a collection of flowers and candles from the grief junkies. A couple of comments sections have had people point out that they were riding illegally, and have had the 'moral police' attack them for saying such evil things.

The rat has been elevated to almost sainthood by an increasing number of random people who know fuck-all about the sumbag. Any dissent is stamped on.

It's bollocks.

This sentimental bollocks over the criminal under class is not new, although social media takes it to a new level.

Donkey years ago there was an armed robbery at the Blue Cap factory in Gateacre.

During the get away one of the armed robbers managed to shoot himself and subsequently died.

Cue elaborate testimonials in the Echo death notices of the God takes the best first variety.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35042 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:46:18 am
long talkers


Too long, didn't read....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35043 on: Today at 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:27:28 am
Scumbags who die, then get the whole narrative about them changed


yep, if you are a c*nt when you are alive, being dead doesnt change that

I can tell ya when Kelvin MacKenzie kicks the bucket I will be celebrating
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35044 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:21:23 pm
yep, if you are a c*nt when you are alive, being dead doesnt change that

I can tell ya when Kelvin MacKenzie kicks the bucket I will be celebrating

I dont think many people will be leaving floral tributes for him though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35045 on: Today at 03:48:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:46:04 pm
I dont think many people will be leaving floral tributes for him though.
Nope. Be no loss
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35046 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:18:28 am
Not allowed in the UK.



I do get that you might have concerns if you're allergic, and I'm suprised there isn't any provision for that. (On my last flight they banned everyone in it from eating anything with nuts because of an allergic passenger somewhere). But the rest of it - a pet in a carrier is not going to bite you. And the rest - most pets are far less annoying than people. You don't get warned about the fat person next to you either, or the one with the loud music, or the horrendous political views you have to listen too all flight.

On one flight, the pet had actually gone missing on the plane so biting / scratching was a possibility.

how does an airline know who's obnoxious ... of course they can't warn you about that.
And unless they're certifiable, the person near you won't be shitting or pissing next to you which an animal in a bag ... certainly on a long flight .... may well do.  The woman I first mentioned heading to the washroom - was it for her or was she cleaning up her pet's mess in there?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35047 on: Today at 04:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:52:55 am
Surely logic suggests they are for heavily pregnant mothers, or mother's that have just given birth?
Not just some ballbag that doesn't want to walk an extra 10 feet because his partner who isn't with him is about to give birth? Or some other ballbag that thinks he's a funny c*nt saying "I'm a parent to be, my wife is due any day"

Agree, but the issue is the crazy political correctness. Same thing that's causing the phrase "pregnant people" to show up more and more.  Lunacy imo, even though yes I do know what's driving it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35048 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:58:15 pm
On one flight, the pet had actually gone missing on the plane so biting / scratching was a possibility.

how does an airline know who's obnoxious ... of course they can't warn you about that.
And unless they're certifiable, the person near you won't be shitting or pissing next to you which an animal in a bag ... certainly on a long flight .... may well do.  The woman I first mentioned heading to the washroom - was it for her or was she cleaning up her pet's mess in there?

You clearly don't have pets, because an escaped cat randomly biting people is pretty unlikely!  And what's the problem with taking the pet to the bathroom, thats what it is for?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35049 on: Today at 04:06:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:04:28 pm
You clearly don't have pets, because an escaped cat randomly biting people is pretty unlikely!  And what's the problem with taking the pet to the bathroom, thats what it is for?

Is the cat Robert De Niro Mr Jinx?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35050 on: Today at 04:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:27:28 am
Scumbags who die, then get the whole narrative about them changed

One night last week, a pair of scumbags illegally riding motorbikes (no helmets, just the 'North Face ninja 'uniform', one had another scrote riding pillion) on the road were being chased by a car. Apparently one of the bikes was the car driver's and had been stolen. At a junction, the driver ends up ploughing into the scumbags. One rat dies, the other two seriously injured.

The dead rat has social media full of pics and footage of him illegally riding scrambler bikes, etc on roads (no helmet, no reg plate, no tax, no insurance), often in packs of them, pulling wheelies on the road, etc. One clip is about a dozen of these scum riding over the new Runcorn Bridge. I've seen them around St Helens & Widnes several times - sometimes a few will be riding along the pavement at 30/40 mph. There've been numerous incidents of people seriously injured by these scum on bikes. Any driver who takes issue will be hounded. Any pedestrians who protest will be rounded on. They're aggresive little wankers. Same sort that did this https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-41869660

So, whilst I won't say 'he deserved it', I also won't have a shred of sympathy for the piece of shit.

Yet the media narrative is all about how sad it is. There's a collection of flowers and candles from the grief junkies. A couple of comments sections have had people point out that they were riding illegally, and have had the 'moral police' attack them for saying such evil things.

The rat has been elevated to almost sainthood by an increasing number of random people who know fuck-all about the sumbag. Any dissent is stamped on.

It's bollocks.





I've had a few run ins with these scum on bikes, the last time one masked fucker came back and kicked my wing mirror, this was by Newsham Park. I got out the car and was about to kick shit out of him and a gang of his scum bag mates came back to help him.

Fuckers rode off down West Derby Road doing the usual wheelies.

One day I hope I bump into this c*nt on his own.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35051 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:04:28 pm
You clearly don't have pets, because an escaped cat randomly biting people is pretty unlikely!  And what's the problem with taking the pet to the bathroom, thats what it is for?
Are you just being argumentative?

I have had pets most of my life.

Cats scratch more than bite. Ever had a kid that's been scratched by a cat?

Being in a small bag on a plane ... for hours on end ... is a very weird experience for any animal and that stress can make even docile pets act out.

Airplane washrooms can ben effing filthy places when they're used only by humans. I don't want to have to use one that an animal has used.  Do you?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35052 on: Today at 04:16:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:01:14 pm
Agree, but the issue is the crazy political correctness. Same thing that's causing the phrase "pregnant people" to show up more and more.  Lunacy imo, even though yes I do know what's driving it.
Providing parking spaces is nothing to do with political correctness.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35053 on: Today at 04:17:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:13:36 pm
Are you just being argumentative?

I have had pets most of my life.

Cats scratch more than bite. Ever had a kid that's been scratched by a cat?

Being in a small bag on a plane ... for hours on end ... is a very weird experience for any animal and that stress can make even docile pets act out.

Airplane washrooms can ben effing filthy places when they're used only by humans. I don't want to have to use one that an animal has used.  Do you?

It's helpful for people to be able to travel with small pets - you seem to be looking for the worst-case scenario, if you look you'll find those everywhere. I have a little dog and wouldn't want to travel with him in a crate because when he gets riled up he makes this horrible high pitched yipping sound. If he was doing that all flight, that would be your worst-case scenario. But every pet I've seen on a plane has been really well-behaved.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35054 on: Today at 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:10:51 pm
I've had a few run ins with these scum on bikes, the last time one masked fucker came back and kicked my wing mirror, this was by Newsham Park. I got out the car and was about to kick shit out of him and a gang of his scum bag mates came back to help him.

Fuckers rode off down West Derby Road doing the usual wheelies.

One day I hope I bump into this c*nt on his own.

Like these gobshites?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63206118
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35055 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:29:40 pm
Like these gobshites?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63206118


Leccy bikes are taking over from the scrambler bikes. Legal to ride them on the road, don't need helmet, insurance, registration, etc. And nearly as fast as scrambler bikes.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35056 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:17:37 pm
It's helpful for people to be able to travel with small pets - you seem to be looking for the worst-case scenario, if you look you'll find those everywhere. I have a little dog and wouldn't want to travel with him in a crate because when he gets riled up he makes this horrible high pitched yipping sound. If he was doing that all flight, that would be your worst-case scenario. But every pet I've seen on a plane has been really well-behaved.

Exactly!

I mean, its the thread to be annoyed about things, SamLad seems to be annoyed by things that-might-possibly-very-rarely happen.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35057 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm »
Anyway, I'm annoyed by amazon telling me they will deliver something today before 8pm that hasn't even been dispatched yet.

I think there are two amazon distribution centres within 20 miles, so they might actually still make it, but I'm getting less and less convinced.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35058 on: Today at 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:16:36 pm
Providing parking spaces is nothing to do with political correctness.

jesus.  Ghost did you read my original post on this ... the language "Parents to Be" is the political correctness part ie not using "Mothers".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35059 on: Today at 07:03:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:56:55 pm
Exactly!

I mean, its the thread to be annoyed about things, SamLad seems to be annoyed by things that-might-possibly-very-rarely happen.

to be clear ... I wasn't really annoyed by it more than very surprised.  I travel a lot and was never aware of this happening. 

I posted mostly coz I found it weird and because some ppl (eg allergic to cat / dog stuff) may find it useful to know.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35060 on: Today at 07:04:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:58:48 pm
Anyway, I'm annoyed by amazon telling me they will deliver something today before 8pm that hasn't even been dispatched yet.

I think there are two amazon distribution centres within 20 miles, so they might actually still make it, but I'm getting less and less convinced.

so you're annoyed by something that hasn't yet happened.

good to know.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35061 on: Today at 08:08:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:04:04 pm
so you're annoyed by something that hasn't yet happened.

good to know.  :)

;D

They didn't turn up. At 8pm, the website changed to say "not yet shipped" after saying "arriving today" all day. Why did they no know that earlier? There is no new.delivery date either.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35062 on: Today at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:01:01 pm
jesus.  Ghost did you read my original post on this ... the language "Parents to Be" is the political correctness part ie not using "Mothers".
Ok. I obviously am a bit confused. Are you objecting to the language use or the fact that people who might not need them are being given prime parking spaces? Or are you saying that both parents are getting away with using the spots because the supermarket (or whatever) is too afraid to just say 'Mothers' even though that's what they really mean?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35063 on: Today at 10:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:53:20 pm
Ok. I obviously am a bit confused. Are you objecting to the language use or the fact that people who might not need them are being given prime parking spaces? Or are you saying that both parents are getting away with using the spots because the supermarket (or whatever) is too afraid to just say 'Mothers' even though that's what they really mean?
Now I'm a bit confused as well.
Do you mean 'Mothers' as in there should be more than one Mother in the car?
Or do you mean Motherfuckers?
Please elucidate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35064 on: Today at 10:22:18 pm »
The mutha'ucka runs a wokist 'uckin' grocery

Too many mutha uckers, ucking with my shit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35065 on: Today at 11:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:53:20 pm
Ok. I obviously am a bit confused. Are you objecting to the language use or the fact that people who might not need them are being given prime parking spaces? Or are you saying that both parents are getting away with using the spots because the supermarket (or whatever) is too afraid to just say 'Mothers' even though that's what they really mean?

mostly the language - too afraid to just say 'Mothers' even though that's what they really mean is the thing.

like I said, using "Parents To Be" could give asshole  guys a reason to abuse them, and there is eff-all anyone could do to stop them.

disabled spots are 100% fine of course (my MIL needed them, and I hate seeing them abused).
