long talkers



was outside the aldi i noticed this guy struggling with is bike lock and i said - you okay there mate?



that was my first mistake..



he said - i'm just making sure because my last bike was nicked



i said - sorry to hear that mate - and then went to walk away



him - yeh it was an electric bike that i bought from halfords after the wife said that it'd help me with my arthritis...



me - oh, okay then you take care



him - i didn't know which model to buy but decided on **** (can't remember the make) and i was made up because it was in the sale and even though i had saved up i ended up saving even more...



me - you saved cash nice one, well see y...



him - yeh, i had only had it a couple of weeks when i decided to go shopping on it, i was going to go to the aldi or was it asda? anyway i went to tesco and brought with me 3 locks just to make sure...



me - aw, and the bastards robbbed it fucking gets oh well you just make sure that one is well locked then see you lat...



him - yeh there were 2 of them caught on camera but only after the bike was nicked, they used those bolt-cutters i think, cut through 3 locks and took the bike...



me - yeh little shits eh, well stay safe th...



him - i couldn't recognise them because they wore all black and were riding bikes themselves...



me - it's always the same, well go to g...



him - the thing is, they don't have the key for the battery as it was on my key ring...



me - oh that's good then so it might turn up as being dumped somewhere, anyhoo good luc...



him - yeh i wonder if it has been dumped? i've asked about on social media and no one has seen anything...



me - aw, well keep on looki...



him - but i'm not good with the internet so i get my niece to do that for me...



you get the picture - i was there for about 20 minutes and i'll never get those 20 minutes back!