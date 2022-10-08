« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1941017 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35000 on: October 8, 2022, 06:42:21 pm »
Fucking twatting motorway roadworks that say the carriageway will be closed overnight 9pm-6am then they close it all day too.

6 fucking hours to get home from Sheffield, 3 of them being diverted one fucking junction  :butt :butt :butt
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35001 on: October 8, 2022, 07:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 05:00:09 pm
You should see some of the looks I get at Asda when I take my mum shopping. She's 82 and has a blue badge due to her health. I help her out of the car and she goes in while I get the bags out and lock up. Then, all people see is able bodied me in a disabled bay right outside the front door.

Normally, I park as far away from the store as possible so no twat dents my car door, but can't do that when taking my mum.

I used to have the same problem when I went shopping with a terminally ill friend who looked perfectly healthy(as long as you didn't know her before she lost four stone).
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35002 on: October 8, 2022, 07:40:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  8, 2022, 04:06:48 pm

(before anyone gets on their high horse .... it was really early and there were a lot of unused spots close to the entrance for anyone disabled showing up)

Its not clear from your post if the unused spots near the entrance were designated disabled spots or not.
Just wanted to point out that  regular spots even if right by the entrance  may not be suitable as suitable as many disabled people need the extras width that comes with designated bays.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35003 on: October 8, 2022, 08:25:42 pm »
Was at the Trafford Centre today and they have far, far too many disabled spots - hundreds of them. Parking was a nightmare a good quarter of the cars in the disabled spots had tickets.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35004 on: October 8, 2022, 08:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  8, 2022, 07:40:27 pm
Its not clear from your post if the unused spots near the entrance were designated disabled spots or not.
Just wanted to point out that  regular spots even if right by the entrance  may not be suitable as suitable as many disabled people need the extras width that comes with designated bays.

All the disabled spots were empty.  Place was pretty deserted.

PS I'm aware of the need for added space for many disabled ppl.
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35005 on: Yesterday at 08:39:22 am »
Since I started working from home I have a desk in the upstairs room overlooking the back - This means I can see into other people gardens and windows all day when I'm day dreaming. The person in the house opposite  gets up most mornings and paces around his kitchen in his pyjamas while eating his cereal. Pisses me right off. Sit down you prick.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35006 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:39:22 am
Since I started working from home I have a desk in the upstairs room overlooking the back - This means I can see into other people gardens and windows all day when I'm day dreaming. The person in the house opposite  gets up most mornings and paces around his kitchen in his pyjamas while eating his cereal. Pisses me right off. Sit down you prick.

Calm down Mrs Mangel.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35007 on: Yesterday at 09:54:59 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:39:22 am
Since I started working from home I have a desk in the upstairs room overlooking the back - This means I can see into other people gardens and windows all day when I'm day dreaming. The person in the house opposite  gets up most mornings and paces around his kitchen in his pyjamas while eating his cereal. Pisses me right off. Sit down you prick.

you're gonna get 'rear window' syndrome if you're not careful  :wave
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35008 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:39:22 am
Since I started working from home I have a desk in the upstairs room overlooking the back - This means I can see into other people gardens and windows all day when I'm day dreaming. The person in the house opposite  gets up most mornings and paces around his kitchen in his pyjamas while eating his cereal. Pisses me right off. Sit down you prick.

I'd be nervous too if I'd murdered my wife.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35009 on: Yesterday at 12:41:43 pm »
My mate treating my gaff like some kind of Stoke Newington Doss House.

One of my mates from Kent who I've known for 25 years plus asked to come up for the weekend just gone. He normally belongs in the mingebaggery thread but he's proper boiled my piss this time, although it might be me getting a narky fooker in my old age  ;D

Because he's the tightest man I know he won't turn his data on this phone on, so when he got to ours his phone is beeping and chirping for ages because he uses my wifi. He then announces he hasn't brought a towel with him so could he borrow one of mine. On Saturday morning I got up for a leak about 5am and saw all kinds of lights on downstairs, goes down and he's fast asleep on my couch, telly still on, lights still on, the works. The next morning he was like, "ohhhhh I couldn't work out how to turn it off".

On the Saturday night I bought him and another mate a curry which was decent food to be fair. My mate asks for a doggie bag, 'so he can have some for breakfast', I said to him, if you think you're cooking that in my gaff at 8am on a Sunday think again. Low and behold gets up Sunday morning and my house smells like Mowgli's kitchens.

He's sprawled on the couch (which is only a year old) farting past himself. He doesn't like footy so I sent him packing well before our game and then cleaned up his mess, only to find he'd put the remains of his doggie bag in my dishwasher which was congealed with rice and all sorts.  :no

As I say, it could be me being an OCD, moaning 40-something, but I genuinely wouldn't sit in my mates living room farting past myself.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35010 on: Yesterday at 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 12:41:43 pm
My mate treating my gaff like some kind of Stoke Newington Doss House.

One of my mates from Kent who I've known for 25 years plus asked to come up for the weekend just gone. He normally belongs in the mingebaggery thread but he's proper boiled my piss this time, although it might be me getting a narky fooker in my old age  ;D

Because he's the tightest man I know he won't turn his data on this phone on, so when he got to ours his phone is beeping and chirping for ages because he uses my wifi. He then announces he hasn't brought a towel with him so could he borrow one of mine. On Saturday morning I got up for a leak about 5am and saw all kinds of lights on downstairs, goes down and he's fast asleep on my couch, telly still on, lights still on, the works. The next morning he was like, "ohhhhh I couldn't work out how to turn it off".

On the Saturday night I bought him and another mate a curry which was decent food to be fair. My mate asks for a doggie bag, 'so he can have some for breakfast', I said to him, if you think you're cooking that in my gaff at 8am on a Sunday think again. Low and behold gets up Sunday morning and my house smells like Mowgli's kitchens.

He's sprawled on the couch (which is only a year old) farting past himself. He doesn't like footy so I sent him packing well before our game and then cleaned up his mess, only to find he'd put the remains of his doggie bag in my dishwasher which was congealed with rice and all sorts.  :no

As I say, it could be me being an OCD, moaning 40-something, but I genuinely wouldn't sit in my mates living room farting past myself.

Hes not a mate.

Hes a fucking dossing scrounger.

From an even older moaning OCD person.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35011 on: Yesterday at 12:46:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:44:49 pm
Hes not a mate.

Hes a fucking dossing scrounger.

From an even older moaning OCD person.

Yep, as I feared, he really has taken the piss this time.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35012 on: Yesterday at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2022, 06:42:21 pm
Fucking twatting motorway roadworks that say the carriageway will be closed overnight 9pm-6am then they close it all day too.

6 fucking hours to get home from Sheffield, 3 of them being diverted one fucking junction  :butt :butt :butt

Did the same thing yesterday on the stretch from Runcorn to the M56 at 11am.

Fortunately we saw it heading into Liverpool and came back via the Tunnel but what part of 9pm dont they understand.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35013 on: Yesterday at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:47:23 pm
Did the same thing yesterday on the stretch from Runcorn to the M56 at 11am.

Fortunately we saw it heading into Liverpool and came back via the Tunnel but what part of 9pm dont they understand.

That's the thing though I saw the signs on the south Manchester M60 that there was a 20mins delay between j10 & 11 then a bit further on that it was closed entirely between 11 & 12 but I don't know where those junctions are so I detoured onto the m62 then m6 hoping I'd miss it but no did I hell.

I suppose I could've carried on on the 62 into Liverpool and picked up the m53 but who'd have though I bleeding junction would add 3hrs onto the journey time.

I'd love to confront the twat who decided fuck it lets keep it closed all weekend instead of just overnight.  He'd have no fucking ears left after I'd ripped him to shreds.

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35014 on: Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:39:22 am
Since I started working from home I have a desk in the upstairs room overlooking the back - This means I can see into other people gardens and windows all day when I'm day dreaming. The person in the house opposite  gets up most mornings and paces around his kitchen in his pyjamas while eating his cereal. Pisses me right off. Sit down you prick.

didn't someone post something recently about being pissed off coz his nosy-arsed neighbour was doing a Peeping Tom on him while he eats his breakfast?
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35015 on: Yesterday at 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:44:49 pm
Hes not a mate.

Hes a fucking dossing scrounger.

From an even older moaning OCD person.

seconded.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35016 on: Yesterday at 03:12:29 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 12:46:50 pm
Yep, as I feared, he really has taken the piss this time.

I dont think not bringing a towel with him is a terrible crime! The rest, less so obviously.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35017 on: Yesterday at 03:32:01 pm »
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35018 on: Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:32:01 pm
piss taking lazy layabout


Bit harsh; his mate sounds much worse...
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35019 on: Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:12:29 pm
I dont think not bringing a towel with him is a terrible crime! The rest, less so obviously.

Why did he piss in the towel?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35020 on: Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2022, 07:34:01 am
Out of curiosity , what's your opinion on the shows that Danny Baker and Miles and Stark ( I think it was them)  did on R5L on a sat morning?


 Scott Mills/Chris Stark were just about listenable to. I don't mind Danny Baker. Don't mind Colin Murray.

Kielty is inane. And, whilst I know artistic licence is hardly used sparingly on any of these shows, Kielty comes across as just making crap up and trying to peddle it as truth.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35021 on: Yesterday at 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  8, 2022, 04:42:22 pm
i don't think 'parents to be' should get preferential treatment - i mean, what next 'reserved for breast feeding mothers only'? reserved for women going through the menopause? reserved for men who are having erectile problems? reserved for everton fans because we feel sorry for them?

but definitely do not use a disabled bay - coz i'd have to get on my high horse and whip you outta town cowboy  :wave


I used to think the same way - until Mrs R got pregnant and then we had our first sprog.

An 8-months preganant woman really finds it hard to get in an out of a car, so the wider gaps are very much necessary. And closer to the stor entrance/exit useful as walking long distances is tough.

When the kids come along, you have to deal with car seats and lifting the baby/toddler in and out of the car, so again wide spaces are a must. And being close to the entrance/exit as you're trying to manhandle a trolley and pram/pushchair, or having no road bits to cross with a toddler trying to leg it about.

Mine have been too old for some years now for me to keep using the spaces (I was gutted when guilt and conscience stopped me parking in them) but I don't begrudge parents or parents-to-be their spaces.

But I'm in a minority, as so many selfish gobshites don't share the same understanding (IMO especially white van c*nts). My mrs rolls her eyes if I see one and remark loudly "Hey, look at that bloke with invisible kids" and sometimes it's got a bit heated as people don't seem to enjoy it being pointed out to them that they're a selfish wanker.

Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35022 on: Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:07:25 pm

I used to think the same way - until Mrs R got pregnant and then we had our first sprog.

An 8-months preganant woman really finds it hard to get in an out of a car, so the wider gaps are very much necessary. And closer to the stor entrance/exit useful as walking long distances is tough.

When the kids come along, you have to deal with car seats and lifting the baby/toddler in and out of the car, so again wide spaces are a must. And being close to the entrance/exit as you're trying to manhandle a trolley and pram/pushchair, or having no road bits to cross with a toddler trying to leg it about.

Mine have been too old for some years now for me to keep using the spaces (I was gutted when guilt and conscience stopped me parking in them) but I don't begrudge parents or parents-to-be their spaces.

But I'm in a minority, as so many selfish gobshites don't share the same understanding (IMO especially white van c*nts). My mrs rolls her eyes if I see one and remark loudly "Hey, look at that bloke with invisible kids" and sometimes it's got a bit heated as people don't seem to enjoy it being pointed out to them that they're a selfish wanker.

yeh mate i understand - was just having a bit of a laff - we all wouldn't begrudge our mum's anything that's true

now don't get me started on white van man - and white van woman too let's not forget as one 'lady' gave me such a mouthful of swear words that i literally couldn't reply as i was so shocked!

she was reversing down a one-way street (and i mean the whole length of the street) and i had to give way so i said 'it's a one-way street y'know' and she said something like @@@@$$$$££****####!!!@@@@$$$$££****####
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35023 on: Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:07:25 pm

I used to think the same way - until Mrs R got pregnant and then we had our first sprog.

An 8-months preganant woman really finds it hard to get in an out of a car, so the wider gaps are very much necessary. And closer to the stor entrance/exit useful as walking long distances is tough.

When the kids come along, you have to deal with car seats and lifting the baby/toddler in and out of the car, so again wide spaces are a must. And being close to the entrance/exit as you're trying to manhandle a trolley and pram/pushchair, or having no road bits to cross with a toddler trying to leg it about.

Mine have been too old for some years now for me to keep using the spaces (I was gutted when guilt and conscience stopped me parking in them) but I don't begrudge parents or parents-to-be their spaces.

But I'm in a minority, as so many selfish gobshites don't share the same understanding (IMO especially white van c*nts). My mrs rolls her eyes if I see one and remark loudly "Hey, look at that bloke with invisible kids" and sometimes it's got a bit heated as people don't seem to enjoy it being pointed out to them that they're a selfish wanker.

bear in mind the signs I talked about were for "Parents To Be".  so when your wife was expecting, YOU could use them.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35024 on: Yesterday at 06:16:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm
bear in mind the signs I talked about were for "Parents To Be".  so when your wife was expecting, YOU could use them.

Yeah, it's a bit mad. What's wrong with just saying "pregnant women"? And maybe "those with very young children". Because maybe they are not parents, but grandparents, aunties and uncles, etc. Or kidnappers.  :-X
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35025 on: Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm
bear in mind the signs I talked about were for "Parents To Be".  so when your wife was expecting, YOU could use them.

Parents to Be and Other Nobbily Reserved Individuals
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35026 on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 pm »
I was coming back home over the Runcorn bridge yesterday and there was some right prick in a white Chrysler.
He must have been doing about 80-90mph, weaving in and out of lanes, undertaking, overtaking, bullying people out of his way.
He undertook me and then got right up the arse of the fella in front; I reckon he must have been about 6 inches to a foot behind him.
The fella in front stuck to 60mph and wouldn't let him past, and there was a wagon in the middle lane, so prickface couldn't undertake him.
As soon as there was space the car in front moved over, stuck his hand out of the window, and gave the prick the 'wanker' gesture.
The Chrysler flew ahead, swerved in front of the Kuga, anchored on his brakes, stuck his arm out of the window and started doing the wanker thing back to him.
Then he swerved into the inside lane, stuck his head and half of his torso out of the window and started screaming obscenities at the Kuga driver.
He eventually fucked off at high speed while continuing to do the wanker gesture out of his window.

This is the sort of c*nt who would do everyone in the world a huge favour by fucking dying  :no
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35027 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm »
Debs was lost, give her a break.
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35028 on: Yesterday at 09:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
Debs was lost, give her a break.

Debs wouldn't have settled for a mere wanker gesture... :D
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35029 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:03:40 pm
Debs wouldn't have settled for a mere wanker gesture... :D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
Debs was lost, give her a break.

Those are the drivers I half expect to see piled into a hedge further down the road but thankfully so far I never have.
Offline SamLad

« Reply #35030 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm »
People who bring their pets on a plane. I never thought about this at all until a recent trip on Air Canada.

I was seated not far from the washroom and at one point I noticed a woman heading there, carrying a large shoulder bag which startled me coz there was something moving around inside it.  When I was waiting to get off I asked the flight attendant (happened to be standing near me) if ppl are allowed to bring animals (pets not guide dogs etc) on board.  Oh yes, as long as they fit in your carry-on she said.  (I think the rules around this started to loosen up a few years back)

News to me. But I forgot about it until the return trip a few weeks later, on which there was a PA announcement telling ppl to watch out for a cat that was loose.

When I got home I googled the airline rules and sure enough not just AC but just about all the airlines I Iooked at, said anyone is free to bring a pet on board .... no cost, you dont have to even tell them in advance youll be doing it, and they are under no obligation to advise anyone else on the plane.

Which brings up a bunch of questions ......
-   What if theres one in a bag next to your feet and it pisses or shits or pukes during the trip?  Or it barks a lot, or meows all the fukking time? [the flights I was one were around 17 hours each ffs]
-   What if youre allergic to them?  And there's no empty seats anywhere?
-   What if it bites you, or your little kid?

Anyhow, next time youre booking a plane trip you might want to ask about this.  I sure as hell wouldnt want to find one near my feet during a flight.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35031 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm
People who bring their pets on a plane. I never thought about this at all until a recent trip on Air Canada.

I was seated not far from the washroom and at one point I noticed a woman heading there, carrying a large shoulder bag which startled me coz there was something moving around inside it.  When I was waiting to get off I asked the flight attendant (happened to be standing near me) if ppl are allowed to bring animals (pets not guide dogs etc) on board.  Oh yes, as long as they fit in your carry-on she said.  (I think the rules around this started to loosen up a few years back)

News to me. But I forgot about it until the return trip a few weeks later, on which there was a PA announcement telling ppl to watch out for a cat that was loose.

When I got home I googled the airline rules and sure enough not just AC but just about all the airlines I Iooked at, said anyone is free to bring a pet on board .... no cost, you dont have to even tell them in advance youll be doing it, and they are under no obligation to advise anyone else on the plane.

Which brings up a bunch of questions ......
-   What if theres one in a bag next to your feet and it pisses or shits or pukes during the trip?  Or it barks a lot, or meows all the fukking time? [the flights I was one were around 17 hours each ffs]
-   What if youre allergic to them?  And there's no empty seats anywhere?
-   What if it bites you, or your little kid?

Anyhow, next time youre booking a plane trip you might want to ask about this.  I sure as hell wouldnt want to find one near my feet during a flight.

Couldve been worse - a pet Black Mamba or Tasmanian Devil.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35032 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Couldve been worse - a pet Black Mamba or Tasmanian Devil.

it might be, next time.  :)
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35033 on: Today at 12:32:13 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Couldve been worse - a pet Black Mamba or Tasmanian Devil.

"I've had it with these motherfuckin' snakes on this motherfuckin' plane!"
