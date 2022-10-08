I was coming back home over the Runcorn bridge yesterday and there was some right prick in a white Chrysler.
He must have been doing about 80-90mph, weaving in and out of lanes, undertaking, overtaking, bullying people out of his way.
He undertook me and then got right up the arse of the fella in front; I reckon he must have been about 6 inches to a foot behind him.
The fella in front stuck to 60mph and wouldn't let him past, and there was a wagon in the middle lane, so prickface couldn't undertake him.
As soon as there was space the car in front moved over, stuck his hand out of the window, and gave the prick the 'wanker' gesture.
The Chrysler flew ahead, swerved in front of the Kuga, anchored on his brakes, stuck his arm out of the window and started doing the wanker thing back to him.
Then he swerved into the inside lane, stuck his head and half of his torso out of the window and started screaming obscenities at the Kuga driver.
He eventually fucked off at high speed while continuing to do the wanker gesture out of his window.
This is the sort of c*nt who would do everyone in the world a huge favour by fucking dying