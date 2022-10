People who bring their pets on a plane. I never thought about this at all until a recent trip on Air Canada.



I was seated not far from the washroom and at one point I noticed a woman heading there, carrying a large shoulder bag which startled me coz there was something moving around inside it. When I was waiting to get off I asked the flight attendant (happened to be standing near me) if ppl are allowed to bring animals (pets not guide dogs etc) on board. “Oh yes, as long as they fit in your carry-on” she said. (I think the rules around this started to loosen up a few years back)



News to me. But I forgot about it until the return trip a few weeks later, on which there was a PA announcement telling ppl to watch out for a cat that was loose.



When I got home I googled the airline rules and sure enough not just AC but just about all the airlines I Iooked at, said anyone is free to bring a pet on board .... no cost, you don’t have to even tell them in advance you’ll be doing it, and they are under no obligation to advise anyone else on the plane.



Which brings up a bunch of questions ......

- What if there’s one in a bag next to your feet and it pisses or shits or pukes during the trip? Or it barks a lot, or meows all the fukking time? [the flights I was one were around 17 hours each ffs]

- What if you’re allergic to them? And there's no empty seats anywhere?

- What if it bites you, or your little kid?



Anyhow, next time you’re booking a plane trip you might want to ask about this. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to find one near my feet during a flight.