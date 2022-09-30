« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1938833 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34960 on: September 30, 2022, 10:03:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2022, 01:24:51 pm
when in someone's house and they offer you a cup of tea holding out something like this



Sterident is good for cleaning that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34961 on: September 30, 2022, 10:11:30 pm »
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34962 on: September 30, 2022, 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2022, 09:27:42 pm
Most of my cups would end up like this, and I really struggled to get them clean. These days I just tend to save takeout cups from the likes of Nero and reuse them. Quick rinse and they're fine.

I save my mugs for when I have guests as otherwise my mates would think I've gone Full Hobo. ;D

Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34963 on: September 30, 2022, 11:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on September 30, 2022, 10:03:54 pm
Sterident is good for cleaning that.

I use it with hot water.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34964 on: October 1, 2022, 01:51:25 am »
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34965 on: October 1, 2022, 08:09:33 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 30, 2022, 10:35:20 pm
Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)

If you don't want to risk being poisoned use denture cleaner in hot water, as Barry said.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34966 on: October 1, 2022, 08:21:04 am »
Bleach and even some table salt. Leave for a while then scrub it. Then dishwasher.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34967 on: October 1, 2022, 08:26:52 am »
Quote from: Millie on October  1, 2022, 08:09:33 am
If you don't want to risk being poisoned use denture cleaner in hot water, as Barry said.

Some of us still have our own teeth.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34968 on: October 1, 2022, 08:28:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 30, 2022, 10:11:30 pm
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
almost one for mingebag thread

Heard of kids doing that. Though not on as big a scale

Cousin was given money by an aunt to buy a bottle of wine for someone as a present. They kept the money. Excuse was "I didn't know whether to buy red or white so I just kept it"

Another time I had a neice scab 20 quid off me. Told her "look I'm broke I need that back for Thursday as I'm going to a 21st and that will cover the present. Don't mess me around. You better have it for me. "

Promised she would. Was to meet her Thursday at 730pm after she finished work with my mum. I got there at 7 as I knew she'd go "oh at 7.31pm he wasn't there so I went home"

Got there at 7pm, already gone home,
My mam "she came in early and went home early as she had something on"

4 months later still hadn't paid me. It was Christmas and we were going away. Was asked to put in 20 quid for something for her. I refused and said she could fucking whistle for it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34969 on: October 1, 2022, 08:35:12 am »
I don't for a second think he's robbed it. He wouldn't do that. I think the school has fucked up but I've literally no proof.
I can go back on text messages and see the date he told me he handed in £260 in June, then 2 weeks later he told me he'd paid the other £140.
I'd given him £300 in an envelope and transferred him £100 and he asked could he take £40 cash to use and he will stick £40 from his bank to it.

I'll need to speak to the school on Monday, but I've no doubt they won't admit they've fucked up.

The question then is, do I expect his mother to cover half of this fuck up, or is it on me as it is my half that has gone missing  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34970 on: October 1, 2022, 10:27:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2022, 08:26:52 am
Some of us still have our own teeth.

 ;D. see so have I
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34971 on: October 1, 2022, 07:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October  1, 2022, 01:51:25 am
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D

When I see what tea/coffee does to my teeth and tongue, I think maybe I should suck on a sterident.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34972 on: October 2, 2022, 12:15:27 am »
When you're at the petrol pump with a tenner in your hand and you're gently squeezing the nozzle on £9.99 for an eternity....then when it finally gets to £10, it immediately goes to £10.01p.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34973 on: October 2, 2022, 09:58:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  1, 2022, 08:35:12 am
I don't for a second think he's robbed it. He wouldn't do that. I think the school has fucked up but I've literally no proof.
I can go back on text messages and see the date he told me he handed in £260 in June, then 2 weeks later he told me he'd paid the other £140.
I'd given him £300 in an envelope and transferred him £100 and he asked could he take £40 cash to use and he will stick £40 from his bank to it.

I'll need to speak to the school on Monday, but I've no doubt they won't admit they've fucked up.

The question then is, do I expect his mother to cover half of this fuck up, or is it on me as it is my half that has gone missing  :D
sorry it maybe came across he did.

Hopefully the money turns up.

The school really should have provided a receipt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34974 on: October 2, 2022, 10:59:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2022, 08:26:52 am
Some of us still have our own teeth.

In my defence I was about to post the same.

Im inordinately proud of my own teeth as they now seem to be the only part of my anatomy functioning as they should.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34975 on: October 3, 2022, 05:26:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  2, 2022, 09:58:43 am
sorry it maybe came across he did.

Hopefully the money turns up.

The school really should have provided a receipt

Sounds like a really haphazard way of collecting the money doesn't it, a recipe for disaster. You'd think these days it would be done online
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34976 on: October 4, 2022, 10:05:35 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  2, 2022, 12:15:27 am
When you're at the petrol pump with a tenner in your hand and you're gently squeezing the nozzle on £9.99 for an eternity....then when it finally gets to £10, it immediately goes to £10.01p.

My missus has never worked out that there's buttons on most pumps where you can enter exactly how much petrol you want too ;) She thinks I'm a wizard always being able to stop it bang on £30 every time
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34977 on: October 4, 2022, 01:01:03 pm »
Stupid "new structures" in a team.

You're not my boss. You're the exact same grade as I am. You're only in 3.5 days a week

Keep your nose out of my work
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34978 on: October 4, 2022, 01:15:06 pm »
Someone at work is constantly fucking up and making mistakes, leaving everyone else to pick up the shit, but also talking a good game to the senior management who think they're absolutely amazing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34979 on: October 4, 2022, 03:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October  4, 2022, 01:15:06 pm
Someone at work is constantly fucking up and making mistakes, leaving everyone else to pick up the shit, but also talking a good game to the senior management who think they're absolutely amazing.
A tale as old as time....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34980 on: October 4, 2022, 05:24:15 pm »
The Strand traffic lights. Let's about 2 cars through then goes back to red. Particularly coming out of Birkenhead tunnel onto it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34981 on: October 4, 2022, 05:33:44 pm »
Patrick Kielty on Radio 5 Live

I've never really thought much about him before, but he's absolutely awful on R5L on aSaturday morning, when I'm usually in the car running the girls around/doing errands. I literally cannot stand to listen to him.


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34982 on: October 4, 2022, 05:54:04 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  4, 2022, 05:24:15 pm
The Strand traffic lights. Let's about 2 cars through then goes back to red. Particularly coming out of Birkenhead tunnel onto it.
We came down the strand from north to south on Sunday and it was absolute chaos. On a Sunday for goodness sake. Red lights after red lights all the way along. Tailbacks from Leeds Street all the way until you get past the Hilton towards the Baltic Fleet. It's a shambolic mess and the supposed improvements have made no positive difference.

You know it's ridiculous when you are sat in your car thinking that there must be an accident ahead causing such chaos, only to find it's nothing more than badly designed roads and terrible traffic light timings.
« Reply #34983 on: October 4, 2022, 06:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  4, 2022, 05:54:04 pm
We came down the strand from north to south on Sunday and it was absolute chaos. On a Sunday for goodness sake. Red lights after red lights all the way along. Tailbacks from Leeds Street all the way until you get past the Hilton towards the Baltic Fleet. It's a shambolic mess and the supposed improvements have made no positive difference.

You know it's ridiculous when you are sat in your car thinking that there must be an accident ahead causing such chaos, only to find it's nothing more than badly designed roads and terrible traffic light timings.

Exactly. That's what annoys me the most - they spent about 2 years trying to improve it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34984 on: October 4, 2022, 06:13:25 pm »
I've just had an acknowledgement email from someone acting for my Tory MP about a complaint I made to her that I've no idea what about or even when I complained.

I have made complaints about her wasting tax payers money sending out paper copies of emails I'd already received, doubled up because it's in English and Welsh and to complain that she'd used my personal details from the electoral role that I'd never given permission for to send them.

This twat that's just emailed has said due to parliamentary shite she'll only respond to constituents and that I need to confirm my personal details.

Fuck off you lying evil twats!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34985 on: October 4, 2022, 06:20:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  4, 2022, 06:13:25 pm
I've just had an acknowledgement email from someone acting for my Tory MP about a complaint I made to her that I've no idea what about or even when I complained.

I have made complaints about her wasting tax payers money sending out paper copies of emails I'd already received, doubled up because it's in English and Welsh and to complain that she'd used my personal details from the electoral role that I'd never given permission for to send them.

This twat that's just emailed has said due to parliamentary shite she'll only respond to constituents and that I need to confirm my personal details.

Fuck off you lying evil twats!!

I'd be careful, could be a phishing scam.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34986 on: October 4, 2022, 06:25:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October  4, 2022, 06:20:56 pm
I'd be careful, could be a phishing scam.

Nah it's not, it's from her office with her email and surgery address.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34987 on: October 4, 2022, 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  4, 2022, 10:05:35 am
My missus has never worked out that there's buttons on most pumps where you can enter exactly how much petrol you want too ;) She thinks I'm a wizard always being able to stop it bang on £30 every time

Didn't know that...normally I get my petrol in Westminster Road by me where it's pay first anyway. I won't go to Asda self service pump, card only anymore, a few weeks they held £99 from my account for a day after I got my tenner of fuel.

Apparently, they hold the money while you get your fuel, then let go of it once you've finished, they never actually take it from your account at any stage.

I only realised they held on to my £99 for much longer when I realised my bank account was short later that day, apparently it's happened to thousands of unsuspecting motorists!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34988 on: October 4, 2022, 06:44:05 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  4, 2022, 06:04:18 pm
Exactly. That's what annoys me the most - they spent about 2 years trying to improve it.
Yep, they said the chaos caused when they were changing everything would be worth it. It's proven not to be so. It's just chaos as usual. All that time we had to put up with the roadworks and all that money spent, and we still have gridlock on a bog standard Sunday.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34989 on: October 4, 2022, 07:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October  4, 2022, 01:15:06 pm
Someone at work is constantly fucking up and making mistakes, leaving everyone else to pick up the shit, but also talking a good game to the senior management who think they're absolutely amazing.

Hi boss. 🤣
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34990 on: Today at 06:04:46 am »
Butter boards. WTF is the story with smearing butter on a block of wood, sprinkling sweet/savoury shit all over it and then getting people to mop it up with bread.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34991 on: Today at 07:34:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  4, 2022, 05:33:44 pm
Patrick Kielty on Radio 5 Live

I've never really thought much about him before, but he's absolutely awful on R5L on aSaturday morning, when I'm usually in the car running the girls around/doing errands. I literally cannot stand to listen to him.




Out of curiosity , what's your opinion on the shows that Danny Baker and Miles and Stark ( I think it was them)  did on R5L on a sat morning?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34992 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Those public loo roll dispensers where you pull a single sheet scrunched up from a tiny hole in the centre. What problem are they solving?
