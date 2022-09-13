the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you



a crust is just where the bread has been baked more



it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)



it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts



they're just the hard bits of bread



'outside bread' i call them



i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside



i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?



i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer



