Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34800 on: September 13, 2022, 02:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 12, 2022, 06:07:24 pm
You big Jessie, the fly's not done anything to your cake. Just spat on it a bit


...and trampled on it with 6 feet that had probably just been tap-dancing on a sloppy turd.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34801 on: September 13, 2022, 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2022, 11:07:58 pm
I used to crack eggs on the side of the pan. Like you, the yolk often broke.
Now I crack them on a flat surface and hardly any break. No idea why.

Interesting  ???

Will give that a try. Picturing me just smashing an egg on my counter though
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34802 on: September 13, 2022, 09:58:45 pm »
Buying what I presumed from the look was a tray of dried mango, biting into it and clocking it was candied ginger. Needed some water.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34803 on: September 14, 2022, 01:34:59 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on September 12, 2022, 02:54:26 pm
I must admit i'm a platinum member at Hilton and always throw out the platinum status when i check in, just in case there is a chance of an upgrade or freebies, already get a free breakfast and access to exec lounges so no need to request that.

But i will add, that i always do it in a jokey manner with the staff and it usually pays off.

;D

I think the key difference is you're making a joke out of it, while some of these clearly aren't, which isn't helpful for those looking for actual info in reviews
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34804 on: September 14, 2022, 07:32:27 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 14, 2022, 01:34:59 am
;D

I think the key difference is you're making a joke out of it, while some of these clearly aren't, which isn't helpful for those looking for actual info in reviews

Yeah but inwardly hes seething when he doesnt get the upgrade.
Offline stewil007

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34805 on: September 14, 2022, 09:19:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 14, 2022, 07:32:27 am
Yeah but inwardly hes seething when he doesnt get the upgrade.

of course.....dont you know who i am?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34806 on: September 14, 2022, 03:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 14, 2022, 07:32:27 am
Yeah but inwardly hes seething when he doesnt get the upgrade.

;D
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34807 on: Yesterday at 02:41:59 pm »
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34808 on: Yesterday at 02:50:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer
I have to pull you up on that one.

When I was a kid my Nan said if I eat my crusts I'd get a hairy chest. Well, hey presto, I now have a hairy chest, much to Mrs Spion's delight.  :-*

Empirical evidence right there.

I'm not surprised the ducks gave you dirty looks. Too much bread and little else gives them Angel Wing, which prevents them from being able to fly. I saw a swan on Sefton Park lake with it once. Poor thing. We never feed them bread. All bulk with no nutrition.  🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34809 on: Yesterday at 03:20:29 pm »
spion, frozen peas sweetcorn oats etc is much better for them it's true but people have been feeding them bread for hundreds of years and there's still bliimin millions of them so it can't be doing them too much harm  :wave

but they're deffo getting more picky

mrs spion likes em hairy eh? here's something for her



Online redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34810 on: Yesterday at 03:23:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer



You clearly haven't had any proper bread. The crust is the best bit. We used to get fresh rye brad from the bakers, still warm, and by the time we'd be home half the crust would be gone.


Or real baguette, it's basically only crust. It's nice.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34811 on: Yesterday at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:20:29 pm
spion, frozen peas sweetcorn oats etc is much better for them it's true but people have been feeding them bread for hundreds of years and there's still bliimin millions of them so it can't be doing them too much harm  :wave

but they're deffo getting more picky

mrs spion likes em hairy eh? here's something for her


:lmao

Nice pic. Mrs Spion would be all over him. Magnum PI was on the other night. She never took her eyes off him.

I know you already knew what stuff to feed our feathered friends. I was just pulling your leg. They even had to put up signs in Sefton Park requesting no bread a while back. I think bread is only a problem when that's pretty much all they are eating. Problem in the park was hundreds turn up with bread and nothing else.

We get one of those in big sacks of seeds from home and bargain, as well as peas and corn. Even chopped up potato peelings. They love all that stuff. 😊
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34812 on: Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:23:26 pm
You clearly haven't had any proper bread. The crust is the best bit. We used to get fresh rye brad from the bakers, still warm, and by the time we'd be home half the crust would be gone.


Or real baguette, it's basically only crust. It's nice.

no need to get a cob on

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:03:32 pm
:lmao

Nice pic. Mrs Spion would be all over him. Magnum PI was on the other night. She never took her eyes off him.

I know you already knew what stuff to feed our feathered friends. I was just pulling your leg. They even had to put up signs in Sefton Park requesting no bread a while back. I think bread is only a problem when that's pretty much all they are eating. Problem in the park was hundreds turn up with bread and nothing else.

We get one of those in big sacks of seeds from home and bargain, as well as peas and corn. Even chopped up potato peelings. They love all that stuff. 😊

ah - you're a good lad you  :wave
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34813 on: Yesterday at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer



Liverbloke winds up ducks for fun...
Offline Keita Success

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34814 on: Today at 10:23:37 am »
Therese Coffey telling NHS to abandon the Oxford Comma.

c*nt.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34815 on: Today at 01:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:23:37 am
Therese Coffey telling NHS to abandon the Oxford Comma.

c*nt.

What's the Oxford comma?

Ok so I never even knew it existed as I've always been taught you never use a comma before the word "and" 🤷
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34816 on: Today at 03:45:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:29:17 pm
What's the Oxford comma?

Ok so I never even knew it existed as I've always been taught you never use a comma before the word "and" 🤷

What about if you want to talk about Accrington Stanley, Barnet, Dagenham and Redbridge, and Stockport?
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34817 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:45:35 pm
What about if you want to talk about Accrington Stanley, Barnet, Dagenham and Redbridge, and Stockport?

Then you need to up your support game...
