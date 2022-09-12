« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 866 867 868 869 870 [871]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1922211 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34800 on: Yesterday at 02:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 12, 2022, 06:07:24 pm
You big Jessie, the fly's not done anything to your cake. Just spat on it a bit


...and trampled on it with 6 feet that had probably just been tap-dancing on a sloppy turd.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34801 on: Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2022, 11:07:58 pm
I used to crack eggs on the side of the pan. Like you, the yolk often broke.
Now I crack them on a flat surface and hardly any break. No idea why.

Interesting  ???

Will give that a try. Picturing me just smashing an egg on my counter though
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34802 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm »
Buying what I presumed from the look was a tray of dried mango, biting into it and clocking it was candied ginger. Needed some water.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,582
  • Dutch Class
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34803 on: Today at 01:34:59 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on September 12, 2022, 02:54:26 pm
I must admit i'm a platinum member at Hilton and always throw out the platinum status when i check in, just in case there is a chance of an upgrade or freebies, already get a free breakfast and access to exec lounges so no need to request that.

But i will add, that i always do it in a jokey manner with the staff and it usually pays off.

;D

I think the key difference is you're making a joke out of it, while some of these clearly aren't, which isn't helpful for those looking for actual info in reviews
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 866 867 868 869 870 [871]   Go Up
« previous next »
 