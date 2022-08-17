Youtube Reaction videos. I don't understand why people are so interested in seeing other people, that they don't know, reacting to their favourite films, music albums or whatever. It can be fun and interesting to see the reaction of a close friend or family member to those things, but the fuck do I care what some dead-eyed dumb frivolous c*nt thinks about it? And the levels of narcissism involved to actually make those videos, jeez. Here's half an hour of ME reacting to YOUR favourite thing, please subscribe. Fuck off!