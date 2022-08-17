« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #34640 on: August 17, 2022, 11:10:07 pm
Quote from: Lad on August 17, 2022, 04:20:58 pm
The huge price hike at Costa coffee.
I've only ever had hot chocolate from there but it was repulsive. Can tell they really water it down then add a few splashes of milk to it.
Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #34641 on: Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm
Bosses who push, push, push.

Just had to threaten two of mine. They know we are up the wall and always add that bit extra. Had my toolbox in my hand and was on my way to my car. It shouldnt have to come to that but I guess its the way of the world now. In the end I told them I dont speak tory and to leave me alone. Fuckers.
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #34642 on: Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm
The local chippie being bought over and - inevitably - rapidly going downhill. Had a fish supper last night and fish was dry and the batter like cardboard.
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #34643 on: Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm
Employers (NHS in particular) making you fill out a long application form instead of just accepting a CV and letter like most places.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • Not Italian
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #34644 on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm
Youtube Reaction videos. I don't understand why people are so interested in seeing other people, that they don't know, reacting to their favourite films, music albums or whatever. It can be fun and interesting to see the reaction of a close friend or family member to those things, but the fuck do I care what some dead-eyed dumb frivolous c*nt thinks about it? And the levels of narcissism involved to actually make those videos, jeez. Here's half an hour of ME reacting to YOUR favourite thing, please subscribe. Fuck off!

Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #34645 on: Today at 02:09:54 am
Dyson air blade hand dryers, put your hand in and all they do is blow all the moisture all over you.
Airports in general.
