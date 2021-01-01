I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.



I get it periodically and it's horrible.I used to do community care work and just standing in a certain position whilst giving a disabled client a shave could kick it off.By far the worst was when I was lifting the dog off the back seat of the car. A disc in my lower spine popped and trapped the sciatic nerve.Holy crap, that was the worst pain I've ever felt. My vision went whiteout for a few moments too. I was flat on my back for two weeks straight as I simply couldn't move. I just had to wait it out until the disc shrunk back and came off the nerve.Similar happened to a woman I was talking to once. She said it was more painful than childbirth.