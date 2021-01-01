« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
Having a sore knee, & think it's due to trapped cartilage, which i've had before.. :(
Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:43:04 pm
When people try and announce words how someone from a different country would (for example names in football) - They then end up copying their accent instead. I find the Spanish players end up with this most from commentators

It would be like someone asking Gerrard how to say his name, and then saying it in a scouse accent every time they go to say it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:16:53 pm
Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
Having a sore knee, & think it's due to trapped cartilage, which i've had before.. :(
Knees are bastards and the bad news is that they only get worse as you get older.
Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
Having a sore knee, & think it's due to trapped cartilage, which i've had before.. :(

I've got this recurring shoulder/neck crick thing that has flared up again. Happens in my sleep, a silent killer
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:54:47 am
Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
I've got this recurring shoulder/neck crick thing that has flared up again. Happens in my sleep, a silent killer

I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:18:22 pm
AndyInVA on Today at 09:54:47 am
I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.

been there, about 5 years back.  sciatica is a terrible pain and ages you 15 years in 15 minutes. 

the stretches are great though to deal with it.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:20:02 pm
Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
I've got this recurring shoulder/neck crick thing that has flared up again. Happens in my sleep, a silent killer


I tend to lie on my side and curl towards a loose foetal position in bed, including bending my head forwards.

I've had [genuine] whiplash a few times over the years, and a few months ago started waking up with a severe pain at the base of my skull that would last all day. Started trying to keep my head tilted a little backwards when I go to sleep, even angling the pillow to assist.

It's really helped. I still wake up some mornings, where I've inadvertently bent my head forwards in my sleep, but nothing like how it was.

My knee's also fucked.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:38:25 pm
AndyInVA on Today at 09:54:47 am
I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.
I get it periodically and it's horrible.

I used to do community care work and just standing in a certain position whilst giving a disabled client a shave could kick it off.

By far the worst was when I was lifting the dog off the back seat of the car. A disc in my lower spine popped and trapped the sciatic nerve.  :no  Holy crap, that was the worst pain I've ever felt. My vision went whiteout for a few moments too. I was flat on my back for two weeks straight as I simply couldn't move. I just had to wait it out until the disc shrunk back and came off the nerve.

Similar happened to a woman I was talking to once. She said it was more painful than childbirth.  :o
I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:50:13 pm
Psoriasis :butt Fuckin horrible having it in this kind of weather
