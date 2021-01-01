« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1894300 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34560 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 am »
Mate of mine does the AV for LFC, press conferences, legends experiences, does the matchday music with George etc. He was working on Pep Ljinders book signing the other night, it was invite only, so even though he was working there and chatting to Pep, they wouldn't allow him to get a book for me and get it signed by Pep :no
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34561 on: Yesterday at 11:43:16 am »
Advert breaks are sometimes so long I forget what I'm watching.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34562 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:43:16 am
Advert breaks are sometimes so long I forget what I'm watching.

Can't have been interesting then, just turn the telly off! ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34563 on: Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:43:16 am
Advert breaks are sometimes so long I forget what I'm watching.
yeah some are ridiculously long.  I hate hearing them, so I routinely hit mute as soon as they come on, and then realize I've missed the program returning.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34564 on: Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm »
I'm surprised people still watch TV as it happens. 

We have everything's recorded and on series link so we can watch when it's convenient and skip through adverts, apart from sport.

Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34565 on: Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm »
This tragic story has made me so mad, the attitude of the parents of the gang that attacked the 18 year old are reprehensible. Rather than encouraging their kids to take some responsibility for what they actually did, they are determined to stop them from being punished. They were all a part of the attack whether they were the ones with the knife or not, so grow up and accept your part of the blame.  :no

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-62434578?xtor=AL-72-
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34566 on: Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
This tragic story has made me so mad, the attitude of the parents of the gang that attacked the 18 year old are reprehensible. Rather than encouraging their kids to take some responsibility for what they actually did, they are determined to stop them from being punished. They were all a part of the attack whether they were the ones with the knife or not, so grow up and accept your part of the blame.  :no

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-62434578?xtor=AL-72-

It seems after the lad was stabbed the knife man did a runner but the rest continued to chase and kick him.

Deserve every year they get.
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34567 on: Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm
It seems after the lad was stabbed the knife man did a runner but the rest continued to chase and kick him.

Deserve every year they get.

They do that.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34568 on: Yesterday at 07:17:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
This tragic story has made me so mad, the attitude of the parents of the gang that attacked the 18 year old are reprehensible. Rather than encouraging their kids to take some responsibility for what they actually did, they are determined to stop them from being punished. They were all a part of the attack whether they were the ones with the knife or not, so grow up and accept your part of the blame.  :no

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-62434578?xtor=AL-72-

The one who stabbed him should get a full life sentence. No fucking way he didn't know he was likely to kill by stabbing him, so he does not deserve to ever see the light of day again.

I promise, anyone murders either of my kids and I WILL kill them when they get out of jail.
Offline moondog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34569 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm »
Told by someone in the force that the new approach to knife crime is going to be showing youth how to stab someone without killing them. They have given up on stopping kids carrying blades because its endemic, so instead are going to try and keep deaths down by teaching where to stab without causing fatalities or massive injuries.
The. World. Has. Gone. To. Shit.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34570 on: Today at 09:44:03 am »
The Archie Battersbee situation where the news has been all about withdrawing his life support and his end of life process. 

His family have fought so hard to keep him alive but why aren't they raging against the total and utter waste of his life for an online dare.

Is that not being investigated, who initiated it is and if its one of those sites similar to the suicide ones where's the outrage?

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34571 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:44:03 am
The Archie Battersbee situation where the news has been all about withdrawing his life support and his end of life process. 

His family have fought so hard to keep him alive but why aren't they raging against the total and utter waste of his life for an online dare.

Is that not being investigated, who initiated it is and if its one of those sites similar to the suicide ones where's the outrage?

If it's the 'challenge' I think it is, I remember doing it when I was a kid and obviously years before all this online bollocks. It would be literally impossible to find out who initiated it.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34572 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:03:18 am
If it's the 'challenge' I think it is, I remember doing it when I was a kid and obviously years before all this online bollocks. It would be literally impossible to find out who initiated it.

Fair enough I guess I must have had a sheltered upbringing to not want to challenge myself to try and not die for a prank 🤷
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34573 on: Today at 10:37:12 am »
The challenge isn't to try to die
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34574 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
The Manderlorian - every fucking scene looks like it's been shot in a coal mine.

Obi-Wan. Can't see fuck all most of the time

Prey (New film) - 90% of the film looks like it was shot in a disused warehouses that didn't have any lights.

Why is every fucking series or film so fucking dark? We've got a cracking telly and pay for a few streaming services, but our telly spends most of its time displaying the colour black - dark black, light black, greyish black, browish black and black, black, black. Black. Black.

