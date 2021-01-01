The Manderlorian - every fucking scene looks like it's been shot in a coal mine.
Obi-Wan. Can't see fuck all most of the time
Prey (New film) - 90% of the film looks like it was shot in a disused warehouses that didn't have any lights.
Why is every fucking series or film so fucking dark? We've got a cracking telly and pay for a few streaming services, but our telly spends most of its time displaying the colour black - dark black, light black, greyish black, browish black and black, black, black. Black. Black.