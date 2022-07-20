« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 20, 2022, 03:41:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2022, 01:19:40 pm

 ;)

What pisses me off is that councils usually ban any garden waste from the normal bins in tandem with bringing in a charge for the green bin. I just black-bag by grass cuttings and put them in every other cut, or if I've used weed'n'feed (otherwise they go in the compost bin).

Is it by me ;)

I'm not turning down a chance to call the Torys c*nts  ;D

The Tory c*nt who stood in the last local elections down right fucking lied on the leaflet that was posted through our doors, it was about the hugely unpopular GM clean air zone and he was trying to make out it was Labours fault and Burnham was pushing it, rather than fat fucking c*nt bojo the clown and that Burnham was working for a better solution and was actually respnsible for getting it suspended in GM. I hate the lot of them.
Scouse not English

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 20, 2022, 03:42:46 pm
Oh, another one...! Posting something without realising it's going to be, say, 36-40th on whatever page of the thread it's on...so it just gets lost on RAWK for eternity (depending on how people access the given thread ;D).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 20, 2022, 08:12:42 pm
People who say things like Twatter and Facefuck to make it look like they disdain such things, even though they remain active members,, and wouldnt dream of giving up their hourly socials fix.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 20, 2022, 11:45:26 pm
People on tv who talk about "the next chapter" in their life. 

Has anyone in real life ever used that fukking expression?  Why TF do they think it's required coz they're on tv all of a sudden?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 20, 2022, 11:57:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 20, 2022, 11:45:26 pm
People on tv who talk about "the next chapter" in their life. 

Has anyone in real life ever used that fukking expression?  Why TF do they think it's required coz they're on tv all of a sudden?



Hopefully the next chapter is youre not famous anymore 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34485 on: Today at 10:01:28 am »
Shouting at the Alexa to turn the volume down  and getting really annoyed as it just flashes, before realising I've actually got Planet Rock playing via the telly :butt
Scouse not English

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34486 on: Today at 11:16:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:01:28 am
Shouting at the Alexa to turn the volume down  and getting really annoyed as it just flashes, before realising I've actually got Planet Rock playing via the telly :butt

The Rock Block

love it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34487 on: Today at 11:17:27 am »
Quote from: jackh on July 20, 2022, 03:16:41 pm
Third recent one for me: can't stand the recent increase in organisations/phrases whereby the space between words has been eradicated and instead a capital letter is used to emphasised the distinct words.

Most recent example for me being 'IndieWire', as I've just been on the website, but I work with employers/recruiters and it's all over the place nowadays. I presume it's Internet related, and linked to thinks like hashtags. Surprised no celebrities have changed their name in that manner yet in order to enhance their personal brand.

Probably more linked to domains than hashtags.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34488 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:16:08 am
The Rock Block

love it.

The trucker who usually gets the first or second song played on Murrays shows of a Saturday is me :)

Not worked Saturdays for a few months, so I've been quite lately
Scouse not English

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34489 on: Today at 06:32:57 pm »
why all these "digital servants" alexa, siri etc. are birds

not that I want my roomba knockoff to be a gruff manc bloke or anythin. "do it yiself are kid, hufffff" TONY BOOTS THE ROOMBA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34490 on: Today at 06:35:29 pm »
Losing your streak on wordle when you forget to play
