Losing your phone has got to be one of the most soul destroying of modern events. Trying to access banking apps, emails etc on a different device is a shambles. They all send verification texts to the lost phone, google implements a 2 step verification now which means you need your phone to access emails but you need your emails to activate your new phone. Then there's all the different passwords for the 40 or so apps you use on a weekly basis. I've lost all my music and probably most of my pics and then there's the isolation not to mention the cost, feck.



I got a new phone not long ago and for some reason when they changed the number to the new SIM, I couldn't receive text messages. The operator had no idea why and it took weeks to sort out.Anyway, because of this, I couldn't live a normal life. I couldn't transfer my data across, download any apps, set up Whatsapp, access my emails, access social media, bank, order online - each and every one of these things required me receiving a code via text first. It was nuts. I also couldn't contact the operator without going in store because to do so you first have to log in, which you guessed it requires an authentication code.