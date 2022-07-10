« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 10, 2022, 09:27:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2022, 09:03:01 pm
I'm probably very late to the party realising this maybe because I don't mix with many people or a broad range of people but holy fucking Christ there's some thick bastards out there.

I don't mean on an intellectual level cos that's just nerdy but common sense thick.  I genuinely don't know how they make it through the day.

Do people really have so little life experience that they can't work things out for themselves? 

Or am I being a tad disingenuous.

No, there are plenty of people who are unable to do a thing for themselves, pathetic they are.
Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 10, 2022, 09:39:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 10, 2022, 09:27:36 pm
No, there are plenty of people who are unable to do a thing for themselves, pathetic they are.
All right Yoda lad; calm down will ya  ;D
afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 10, 2022, 09:44:56 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on July 10, 2022, 09:39:20 pm
All right Yoda lad; calm down will ya  ;D

Drives an Audi, he must...
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 10, 2022, 10:05:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 10, 2022, 09:27:36 pm
No, there are plenty of people who are unable to do a thing for themselves, pathetic they are.

Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯
Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 06:53:40 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2022, 10:05:43 pm
Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯

Makes you wonder who this is for  :)


https://twitter.com/sovietvisuals/status/781070071896510465?lang=en
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 08:50:04 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2022, 10:05:43 pm
Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯

Yep, they're the ones. Also, Oh such and such electrical item isn't working, I'll have to buy a new one. Have you checked the fuse? How do you do that? :butt
sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 09:49:04 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2022, 10:05:43 pm
Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯
Maybe the only benefit to this cost of living and a help for the planet is that people might think twice before throwing things out just because they are no longer aesthetically pleasing or broken and find ways to reuse them differently or fix them.
Then again people are stupid.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 09:59:19 am
All of the above and yes maybe the cost of living might make people less wasteful but then you get this one.

I'm a member of a gardening group and this was an absolute classic.

Where can I buy some bees I need my vegetables pollinating?

Like she's going to open a box of bees from Amazon prime and they'll go straight to her veggies  :butt

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 10:14:21 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 11, 2022, 09:59:19 am
All of the above and yes maybe the cost of living might make people less wasteful but then you get this one.

I'm a member of a gardening group and this was an absolute classic.

Where can I buy some bees I need my vegetables pollinating?

Like she's going to open a box of bees from Amazon prime and they'll go straight to her veggies  :butt



:lmao
jackh

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 11:22:42 am
The seeming increase in the use of the word 'drops' in the context of "the new album drops...", "the new kit drops...", etc, really gets me.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 11:38:04 am
Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 11:22:42 am
The seeming increase in the use of the word 'drops' in the context of "the new album drops...", "the new kit drops...", etc, really gets me.

Been doing my head in the last year or 2 since people started talking about tickets "dropping" on the Liverpool site  :butt
ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 01:15:18 pm
My mate lost his phone somewhere by the bombed out, so when we went back I asked these lasses sitting down if they've seen it (they were right in front of the step where I found his wallet! Lol he had a bad night)

Drunk lad leers up and tells me to leave the girls alone.

Told him what I was doing. Wasn't listening.

Me: ah, go White Knight at someone else, there's real crime somewhere

Lol. Wtf mate
sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 01:16:06 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 11, 2022, 09:59:19 am
All of the above and yes maybe the cost of living might make people less wasteful but then you get this one.

I'm a member of a gardening group and this was an absolute classic.

Where can I buy some bees I need my vegetables pollinating?

Like she's going to open a box of bees from Amazon prime and they'll go straight to her veggies  :butt


:lmao
Stupidity is a force unto itself
jackh

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 04:00:39 pm
Two in a day for me - must have been the wrong side of the bed!

People posting 'news' to threads, but without linking to the source*.

*I'm aware the irony here...  ;)
I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
July 11, 2022, 08:17:32 pm
Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 11:22:42 am
The seeming increase in the use of the word 'drops' in the context of "the new album drops...", "the new kit drops...", etc, really gets me.
Absolutely hate this one. No-one speaks properly anymore, everything has to be street talk
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:00:48 am
Eldest lads school has said they don't have to wear ties as its so warm, the fucking idiot head at the youngests junior school insists they come in to school in jumpers as they have to wear them in assembly. :butt

So glad he is finished with that school next week.
Damo58

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:07:36 am
Seagulls.

They have been screeching for a week or two now and I think it's going to give me a break down.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:29:50 am
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 10:07:36 am
Seagulls.

They have been screeching for a week or two now and I think it's going to give me a break down.

They've got young to feed mate so theyre going to be noisy for a few more weeks yet till they fledge.
Damo58

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:32:14 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:29:50 am
They've got young to feed mate so theyre going to be noisy for a few more weeks yet till they fledge.

I know you're trying to be reasonable but that has long since left me. They're a fucking nuisance. Beyond the noise there is the constant shit and dive bombing. 
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:38:49 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:29:50 am
They've got young to feed mate so theyre going to be noisy for a few more weeks yet till they fledge.

Doesn't help though when you are staying in a caravan and they are dancing on the roof at 4am or whatever or sleeping in the truck and the fuckers are doing the same.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:43:13 am
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 10:32:14 am
I know you're trying to be reasonable but that has long since left me. They're a fucking nuisance. Beyond the noise there is the constant shit and dive bombing.

Of course but they'll breed wherever there's a good and easy supply of food and human beings have made that happen.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:38:49 am
Doesn't help though when you are staying in a caravan and they are dancing on the roof at 4am or whatever or sleeping in the truck and the fuckers are doing the same.

Yeah that would be annoying.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:29:50 am
They've got young to feed mate so theyre going to be noisy for a few more weeks yet till they fledge.

And then the youngsters start...    :D

El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 10:07:36 am
Seagulls.

They have been screeching for a week or two now and I think it's going to give me a break down.

I had a holiday down south a few years back and got to the edge of the beach with some fish & chips and it quickly became apparent that the gulls were going to be a big problem, so wrapped them up and held onto them for a bit longer until the mob that was closest buggered off somewhere else. As we were waiting an elderly woman in a mobility scooter and her daughter/carer came over...with their fish & chips.
What followed was a mugging of epic proportions. There must have been at least 50 gulls within 10 feet of her at all times and most of her dinner was gone within minutes. All you could hear was "Agghhhh!!!"
I felt really sorry for her afterwards but at the time I could do nothing but laugh so fucking hard. It was like a comedy sketch ;D
So...it could be worse.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:40:09 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm
I had a holiday down south a few years back and got to the edge of the beach with some fish & chips and it quickly became apparent that the gulls were going to be a big problem, so wrapped them up and held onto them for a bit longer until the mob that was closest buggered off somewhere else. As we were waiting an elderly woman in a mobility scooter and her daughter/carer came over...with their fish & chips.
What followed was a mugging of epic proportions. There must have been at least 50 gulls within 10 feet of her at all times and most of her dinner was gone within minutes. All you could hear was "Agghhhh!!!"
I felt really sorry for her afterwards but at the time I could do nothing but laugh so fucking hard. It was like a comedy sketch ;D
So...it could be worse.

El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:49:40 pm
Add more gulls, make them more violent and then have the person/people unable to move and you've got it  ;D
moondog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:29:50 am
They've got young to feed mate so theyre going to be noisy for a few more weeks yet till they fledge.


Spent a wonderful 15 minutes watching 2 seagulls screech at, chase and dive bomb a kestrel at 1000 ft over Garston at the weekend, clearly protecting their young. They went at it for ages and chased it off all the way to town by the look of it. Noisy but impressive and fearless teamwork.
Edit: but they do leave a right mess everywhere they go.
Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm

Spent a wonderful 15 minutes watching 2 seagulls screech at, chase and dive bomb a kestrel at 1000 ft over Garston at the weekend, clearly protecting their young. They went at it for ages and chased it off all the way to town by the look of it. Noisy but impressive and fearless teamwork.

I would offer the kestrel any assistance I could muster
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm

Spent a wonderful 15 minutes watching 2 seagulls screech at, chase and dive bomb a kestrel at 1000 ft over Garston at the weekend, clearly protecting their young. They went at it for ages and chased it off all the way to town by the look of it. Noisy but impressive and fearless teamwork.
Edit: but they do leave a right mess everywhere they go.

There's a family of 3 baby gulls on the roof of our local co-op, still just balls of grey feathers, hunkered down on the slope while mum brings them food.

I'll spend 10 minutes watching them whenever I go shopping.
I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34388 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm »
Footballers with their first name on the back of the shirt.
Offline El Lobo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34389 on: Today at 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm
I had a holiday down south a few years back and got to the edge of the beach with some fish & chips and it quickly became apparent that the gulls were going to be a big problem, so wrapped them up and held onto them for a bit longer until the mob that was closest buggered off somewhere else. As we were waiting an elderly woman in a mobility scooter and her daughter/carer came over...with their fish & chips.

What followed was a mugging of epic proportions. There must have been at least 50 gulls within 10 feet of her at all times and most of her dinner was gone within minutes. All you could hear was "Agghhhh!!!"

I felt really sorry for her afterwards but at the time I could do nothing but laugh so fucking hard. It was like a comedy sketch ;D
So...it could be worse.

One of them had a battered sausage off me in Whitby a few years ago, the bastard. Fucking mugged from over my shoulder, massive it were.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34390 on: Today at 03:56:33 pm »
We were in Talacre last week and the seagulls were everywhere, next doors caravan had a nest with three young on the roof and they make a right racket.

We were walking back from the beach one day and saw a seagull pecking at some food on the ground, it wasn't until we were next to it that we discovered it was picking the insides out of a dead rat!
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34391 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:56:33 pm
We were in Talacre last week and the seagulls were everywhere, next doors caravan had a nest with three young on the roof and they make a right racket.

We were walking back from the beach one day and saw a seagull pecking at some food on the ground, it wasn't until we were next to it that we discovered it was picking the insides out of a dead rat!


I've heard Seagulls are not the worst anti-social pests at Talacre
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34392 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm »
Broke a brand new plate today. Only bought it last month.  :butt

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:56:33 pm
We were in Talacre last week and the seagulls were everywhere, next doors caravan had a nest with three young on the roof and they make a right racket.

We were walking back from the beach one day and saw a seagull pecking at some food on the ground, it wasn't until we were next to it that we discovered it was picking the insides out of a dead rat!

I've seen seagulls eating dead rats in Liverpool, and dead pigeons. They knock burgers out of people's hands and everything.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34393 on: Today at 08:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:16:22 pm
Broke a brand new plate today. Only bought it last month.  :butt

I've seen seagulls eating dead rats in Liverpool, and dead pigeons. They knock burgers out of people's hands and everything.

Hows your Greek restaurant going?
