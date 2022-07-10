Seagulls.



They have been screeching for a week or two now and I think it's going to give me a break down.



I had a holiday down south a few years back and got to the edge of the beach with some fish & chips and it quickly became apparent that the gulls were going to be a big problem, so wrapped them up and held onto them for a bit longer until the mob that was closest buggered off somewhere else. As we were waiting an elderly woman in a mobility scooter and her daughter/carer came over...with their fish & chips.What followed was a mugging of epic proportions. There must have been at least 50 gulls within 10 feet of her at all times and most of her dinner was gone within minutes. All you could hear was "Agghhhh!!!"I felt really sorry for her afterwards but at the time I could do nothing but laugh so fucking hard. It was like a comedy sketchSo...it could be worse.