« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 855 856 857 858 859 [860]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1872817 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,411
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34360 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
I'm probably very late to the party realising this maybe because I don't mix with many people or a broad range of people but holy fucking Christ there's some thick bastards out there.

I don't mean on an intellectual level cos that's just nerdy but common sense thick.  I genuinely don't know how they make it through the day.

Do people really have so little life experience that they can't work things out for themselves? 

Or am I being a tad disingenuous.

No, there are plenty of people who are unable to do a thing for themselves, pathetic they are.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34361 on: Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm
No, there are plenty of people who are unable to do a thing for themselves, pathetic they are.
All right Yoda lad; calm down will ya  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34362 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm
All right Yoda lad; calm down will ya  ;D

Drives an Audi, he must...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34363 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm
No, there are plenty of people who are unable to do a thing for themselves, pathetic they are.

Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34364 on: Today at 06:53:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯

Makes you wonder who this is for  :)


https://twitter.com/sovietvisuals/status/781070071896510465?lang=en
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,411
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34365 on: Today at 08:50:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
Honestly Rob my flabber has been well and truly gasted.

If I fall off this building will I hurt myself?  If I stick my fingers in that plug socket will I get a shock?  If I drive my car into a wall will it damage it?

Then absolute panic when they find a bug on a plant and cut it all down in case it's killed it!  FFS you stupid fucking idiot, you've probably killed it anyway  :butt :butt

Ooh there's a leaf on my rose that's a bit brown so I've dug it up and thrown it away 😡

Oh no my tap's dripping so I need to have a new bathroom fitted 😯

Yep, they're the ones. Also, Oh such and such electrical item isn't working, I'll have to buy a new one. Have you checked the fuse? How do you do that? :butt
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 855 856 857 858 859 [860]   Go Up
« previous next »
 