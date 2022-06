Losing the leading edge on a roll of tin-foil.....to the point where there's nought but a thin slither deeply "troughing" itself all around the roll....and where it all begins and ends is now a complete and utter mystery!!You try and score it with a knife trying to release a piece big enough to wrap a chicken....but just end up with a piece barely big enough to wrap a kit-kat!!The entire roll ends up being binned....even though there's still about 30 metres left tantalisingly just sitting there on the roll....if only you knew the right bit to peel to bring it all back into useable service!!