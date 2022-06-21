Driving through a 30 mph or 20 mph traffic controlled suburb....with some impatient tw*t right up your arse trying to hustle you into going at theandspeed THEY'D rather be doing if they weren't stuck behind you!!In a recent instance of this....I knew the "becalmed" speed limits would soon give way to the 60 mph national speed limit, and I also knew that said "impatient tw*t" would immediately try and pass me on this stretch in a kind of.."about time" gesture of utter twattery!!As soon as the "national speed limit" sign appeared...they floored it to pass me.....but so did I......A battle of our respective vehicles 20 - 60 mph credentials ensued!!The impatient tw*t basically didn't have the required power to pass my car....and had to fall behind me again.When you're "stuck" behind somebody who's doing the safe but slow speeds in some high-risk-to-pedestrians area, you should never assume that they're doing these sedate speeds simply because they can't go any faster or that they are in any less of a hurry than you are to get where they're going. Also....never be a gobshite who's prepared to do 40 mph in a 20 mph zone....but IS NOT prepared to do 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.For this tw*t to have passed me in the 60 mph zone, they'd have to have been prepared (and able) to get to about 80 mph before the next blind bend and they obviously didn't fancy this....So not in THAT much of a hurry then ehhh??Just another 20 - 30 mph "zone" bully who obviously has utter contempt for those particular speed limits and tries to hustle and intimidate the safe, law abiding driver into going faster!!I'll happily tear-it-up on any road where I deem it SAFE (and legal) to do so.....but there seems to be an ever increasing number of total dickheads who mistake slow-moving motorists in high risk areas for being prone to slow-movement on EVERY other part of the road network!So this tw*t who wanted to elbow their way past me.....could NOT be allowed to do this....otherwise no lesson or message would have been sent.Also...when you go to overtake another car....always make sure your own car's got the indisputable power required to do it.If not, you'll just be left looking like the impatient "underpowered" twat that you are!!RANT OVER!!