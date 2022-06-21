« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1858813 times)

Offline El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34160 on: June 21, 2022, 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 20, 2022, 09:35:23 pm
My 11 yr old kept singing that fucking song about the chippy

This is what scares me. Adults were completely brainwashed by this thing, adults! There's no hope.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34161 on: June 21, 2022, 04:34:12 pm »
Going somewhere on my bike, see a couple stood by a crossing trying to cross the road, so I slow down and eventually stop to let them cross. Only for the driver behind me to put his foot down and accelerate past before they move. ::)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34162 on: June 21, 2022, 06:49:23 pm »
I remember seeing a horse riders video of her about to cross at a crossing and the car to the right stopping for her and her horse but as she started across someone comes tearing through from the left. Prick could've killed them. Dunno what goes through some people's minds. But then, you'd stop for a big fucking horse wouldn't you, for the damage it'd do to your car if nothing else. He/she was probably not even looking, probably on their phone.  ::)
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34163 on: June 21, 2022, 07:37:44 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 21, 2022, 06:49:23 pm
I remember seeing a horse riders video of her about to cross at a crossing and the car to the right stopping for her and her horse but as she started across someone comes tearing through from the left. Prick could've killed them. Dunno what goes through some people's minds. But then, you'd stop for a big fucking horse wouldn't you, for the damage it'd do to your car if nothing else. He/she was probably not even looking, probably on their phone.  ::)

Mate, people don't stop for HGV's, they think their puny little cars can take on anything, so cyclists, horse riders etc are nothing to these pricks.
Scouse not English

Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34164 on: June 21, 2022, 10:16:15 pm »
My daughter and her boyfriend were walking home from college today, he is 17 and she is 16. He always wears his Liverpool shirt and despite living in Stockport, he has never had anything said to him until today. Some c*nt driving past slowed down and said 'fuck off you scouse c*nt'. Shithouse behaviour from a grown-up to two kids.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34165 on: June 22, 2022, 02:16:44 am »
Being awake gone 2am, so end up watching these recipe videos, wanting to try it, but forget you don't have most of the ingredients for the recipe, until the shops open later, & most likely forget about it. :butt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jRPImIv_As
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34166 on: June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am »
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34167 on: June 22, 2022, 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.
weirdest one i ever got was from a company looking for feedback on a meeting I attended.

The meeting was 2 years prior!

Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2022, 02:16:44 am
Being awake gone 2am, so end up watching these recipe videos, wanting to try it, but forget you don't have most of the ingredients for the recipe, until the shops open later, & most likely forget about it. :butt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jRPImIv_As
you will do what I do every time

think you have everything, get home, 2 seconds later "shit i forgot to get that"
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34168 on: June 23, 2022, 11:06:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.

Stopping to buy something fairly simple from the likes of Halfords, Pets At Home etc....and then as I stand there tendering my money, the cashier has their fingers hovering over their POINT OF SALE INTERFACE (A"till" in olde money) and says...

"E-mail address please..."

To which I reply:

" Nope, you're soooo not getting that I'm afraid....you're just going to have to take this money, pop my purchase in a little bag and that will conclude the entirety of our business here today..."

THE RANT:

Buying something from some national chain IS NOT me giving them a request (or permission) to start spamming my in-box, and I take great exception to the casual way they think they can request, what for me...is privileged information....merely on the basis that I've just bought something from their store.

I don't want on "online" relationship with their store.....but in the event that I ever DO....I'll be the one to initiate that request....thank you very much.

 :o :D

YNWA

Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34169 on: June 23, 2022, 11:13:25 pm »
Similar to the above.... Insurance companies that request "feedback" on the service they've provided within seconds of taking out cover.

You've provided me with fuck all other than the paperwork to say I'm covered, the "service" will come if I ever need to claim!

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34170 on: June 23, 2022, 11:54:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.
I sent a question online to a company about one of their products.

In response I got an email asking me to answer a questionnaire about the quality of the service they'd provided answering my question .... which they haven't answered yet.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34171 on: Yesterday at 11:54:48 am »
Letting some lady talk me on the phone into doing some work for less than I really wanted because she gave me a sob story about being a widow and single lady, then getting to her house and she in fact has loads of money and then don't feel like I can change my fee.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34172 on: Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:54:48 am
Letting some lady talk me on the phone into doing some work for less than I really wanted because she gave me a sob story about being a widow and single lady, then getting to her house and she in fact has loads of money and then don't feel like I can change my fee.
How long have you been an escort, Andy?  :-*
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34173 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm
How long have you been an escort, Andy?  :-*

I did wonder if I had to qualify that story. It would be nice to think I could charge ladies for 'entertainment time', but I don't think I would make much.

Less funny is doing drawings for an addition she wants.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34174 on: Yesterday at 12:22:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm
I did wonder if I had to qualify that story. It would be nice to think I could charge ladies for 'entertainment time', but I don't think I would make much.

Less funny is doing drawings for an addition she wants.
Don't be so modest, Andy.  :)

Apologies for making light of your annoying situation though. Maybe 'unforeseen costs' for the new addition can see you getting your full worth from the job. All the best with it.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34175 on: Yesterday at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:22:56 pm
Don't be so modest, Andy.  :)

Apologies for making light of your annoying situation though. Maybe 'unforeseen costs' for the new addition can see you getting your full worth from the job. All the best with it.

Nah mate. It was just funny. She really gave me the full works on the phone when I gave my initial fee which was a few hundred bucks. How hard things were for her and she just wants a small simple addition on the back of her house. English wasn't her first language so she sounded even more desperate. Then I get to meet her and she is all smiley and happy and she has these pictures on her phone of these fucking amazing structures other people had on the back of other houses and it quickly became a farce and I realized she had totally got me.

I don't know if I am hitting the getting older problems. I inspected a house and did a report that took 8 hours on Tuesday and sent it in to the realtor. Then was told I did the wrong house. I was told the street number and that the house was vacant and that it was for sale. Drove down the road and see this trashy vacant house with no house number, not unusual for run down houses and a for sale sign out front. Go to work and even broke off two old padlocks in the basement to gain access. Then find out I should have inspected the house two doors down that I didn't get to that was also vacant and trashy but did have a house number.

Two stupid mistakes in as many days. Feel a lot less sharp than I used to be.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34176 on: Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm »
Ouch!

Tough week, eh.  :-\

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34177 on: Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm »
Driving through a 30 mph or 20 mph traffic controlled suburb....with some impatient tw*t right up your arse trying to hustle you into going at the dangerous and illegal speed THEY'D rather be doing if they weren't stuck behind you!!

HERE'S FUN THOUGH!!

In a recent instance of this....I knew the "becalmed" speed limits would soon give way to the 60 mph national speed limit, and I also knew that said "impatient tw*t" would immediately try and pass me on this stretch in a kind of.."about time" gesture of utter twattery!!

As soon as the "national speed limit" sign appeared...they floored it to pass me.....but so did I......

A battle of our respective vehicles 20 - 60 mph credentials ensued!!

The impatient tw*t basically didn't have the required power to pass my car....and had to fall behind me again.

THE MORAL OF THE STORY.

When you're "stuck" behind somebody who's doing the safe but slow speeds in some high-risk-to-pedestrians area, you should never assume that they're doing these sedate speeds simply because they can't go any faster or that they are in any less of a hurry than you are to get where they're going. Also....never be a gobshite who's prepared to do 40 mph in a 20 mph zone....but IS NOT prepared to do 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

For this tw*t to have passed me in the 60 mph zone, they'd have to have been prepared (and able) to get to about 80 mph before the next blind bend and they obviously didn't fancy this....

So not in THAT much of a hurry then ehhh??

Just another 20 - 30 mph "zone" bully who obviously has utter contempt for those particular speed limits and tries to hustle and intimidate the safe, law abiding driver into going faster!!

I'll happily tear-it-up on any road where I deem it SAFE (and legal) to do so.....but there seems to be an ever increasing number of total dickheads who mistake slow-moving motorists in high risk areas for being prone to slow-movement on EVERY other part of the road network!

So this tw*t who wanted to elbow their way past me.....could NOT be allowed to do this....otherwise no lesson or message would have been sent.

Also...when you go to overtake another car....always make sure your own car's got the indisputable power required to do it.

If not, you'll just be left looking like the impatient "underpowered" twat that you are!!

RANT OVER!!

 :o ;)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm by RAWK Meltdown #1 »
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34178 on: Yesterday at 01:07:37 pm »
^
Bloody hell. That's the last time I try to overtake you.  :o
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34179 on: Yesterday at 01:53:58 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm
Driving through a 30 mph or 20 mph traffic controlled suburb....with some impatient tw*t right up your arse trying to hustle you into going at the dangerous and illegal speed THEY'D rather be doing if they weren't stuck behind you!!

HERE'S FUN THOUGH!!

In a recent instance of this....I knew the "becalmed" speed limits would soon give way to the 60 mph national speed limit, and I also knew that said "impatient tw*t" would immediately try and pass me on this stretch in a kind of.."about time" gesture of utter twattery!!

As soon as the "national speed limit" sign appeared...they floored it to pass me.....but so did I......

A battle of our respective vehicles 20 - 60 mph credentials ensued!!

The impatient tw*t basically didn't have the required power to pass my car....and had to fall behind me again.

THE MORAL OF THE STORY.

When you're "stuck" behind somebody who's doing the safe but slow speeds in some high-risk-to-pedestrians area, you should never assume that they're doing these sedate speeds simply because they can't go any faster or that they are in any less of a hurry than you are to get where they're going. Also....never be a gobshite who's prepared to do 40 mph in a 20 mph zone....but IS NOT prepared to do 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

For this tw*t to have passed me in the 60 mph zone, they'd have to have been prepared (and able) to get to about 80 mph before the next blind bend and they obviously didn't fancy this....

So not in THAT much of a hurry then ehhh??

Just another 20 - 30 mph "zone" bully who obviously has utter contempt for those particular speed limits and tries to hustle and intimidate the safe, law abiding driver into going faster!!

I'll happily tear-it-up on any road where I deem it SAFE (and legal) to do so.....but there seems to be an ever increasing number of total dickheads who mistake slow-moving motorists in high risk areas for being prone to slow-movement on EVERY other part of the road network!

So this tw*t who wanted to elbow their way past me.....could NOT be allowed to do this....otherwise no lesson or message would have been sent.

Also...when you go to overtake another car....always make sure your own car's got the indisputable power required to do it.

If not, you'll just be left looking like the impatient "underpowered" twat that you are!!

RANT OVER!!

 :o ;)



In my younger, lunatic days, I was riding down the A34 past Oxford on my bike, overtaking some cars when some twat in an Escort RS Turbo decides to sit up my arse and try to bully me out of the way, so me being 29 and still a dick, just sits there, and rolls it up to 70mph. Tit in RS getting worked up, so he undertakes me, he gets level and I blip the throttle and accelerate to about 100mph, then slows back to 70, tit comes up my arse again, then does the same undertake and once again I did this to him. A few times I matched him up to 100 or so, he's ragging the arse out of this RS at this point and I'm sat in 2nd gear, then accelerated away from him. I just fucked about with him for about 20 miles, just cos I was bored.

Not big, not clever but fucking funny.

Few stats

RS Turbo  0-60 8.7 secs, 0-100 23.6 secs, SS 1/4 mile 17.5s @ 90mph, Top Speed 128mph.
ZZR1100  0.60 3.0 secs, 0-100 7.0 secs, SS 1/4 10.52 secs @132mph, Top Speed 179mph
Scouse not English

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34180 on: Yesterday at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:53:58 pm
In my younger, lunatic days, I was riding down the A34 past Oxford on my bike, overtaking some cars when some twat in an Escort RS Turbo decides to sit up my arse and try to bully me out of the way, so me being 29 and still a dick, just sits there, and rolls it up to 70mph. Tit in RS getting worked up, so he undertakes me, he gets level and I blip the throttle and accelerate to about 100mph, then slows back to 70, tit comes up my arse again, then does the same undertake and once again I did this to him. A few times I matched him up to 100 or so, he's ragging the arse out of this RS at this point and I'm sat in 2nd gear, then accelerated away from him. I just fucked about with him for about 20 miles, just cos I was bored.

Not big, not clever but fucking funny.

actually the "speed up then slow down" tactic is a recommended technique for getting someone from sitting on your bum in traffic.  can't remember where I first read it (ages ago).

works every time I've used it.   don't need to go flat out/slam the brakes on - just pull away smoothly, they immediately close the gap, then gradually slow down.

if there's no way to get past you, they get bored fast and give up.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34181 on: Yesterday at 02:45:24 pm »
Found a mechanic just up the road yesterday, called them and gave them my address to come out and look at my car today. She told me they'd a car booked in for 9am but they'll give me a shout and call round. Less than a 1 minute drive from their garage to my house. No contact from them today, no answer to 3 calls. Pricks.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34182 on: Yesterday at 02:49:22 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm


So this tw*t who wanted to elbow their way past me.....could NOT be allowed to do this....otherwise no lesson or message would have been sent.



There's two twats in this story. Both would have been equally as culpable as the other had an accident happened.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34183 on: Yesterday at 03:05:09 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm
Driving through a 30 mph or 20 mph traffic controlled suburb....with some impatient tw*t right up your arse trying to hustle you into going at the dangerous and illegal speed THEY'D rather be doing if they weren't stuck behind you!!

HERE'S FUN THOUGH!!

In a recent instance of this....I knew the "becalmed" speed limits would soon give way to the 60 mph national speed limit, and I also knew that said "impatient tw*t" would immediately try and pass me on this stretch in a kind of.."about time" gesture of utter twattery!!

As soon as the "national speed limit" sign appeared...they floored it to pass me.....but so did I......

A battle of our respective vehicles 20 - 60 mph credentials ensued!!

The impatient tw*t basically didn't have the required power to pass my car....and had to fall behind me again.

THE MORAL OF THE STORY.

When you're "stuck" behind somebody who's doing the safe but slow speeds in some high-risk-to-pedestrians area, you should never assume that they're doing these sedate speeds simply because they can't go any faster or that they are in any less of a hurry than you are to get where they're going. Also....never be a gobshite who's prepared to do 40 mph in a 20 mph zone....but IS NOT prepared to do 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

For this tw*t to have passed me in the 60 mph zone, they'd have to have been prepared (and able) to get to about 80 mph before the next blind bend and they obviously didn't fancy this....

So not in THAT much of a hurry then ehhh??

Just another 20 - 30 mph "zone" bully who obviously has utter contempt for those particular speed limits and tries to hustle and intimidate the safe, law abiding driver into going faster!!

I'll happily tear-it-up on any road where I deem it SAFE (and legal) to do so.....but there seems to be an ever increasing number of total dickheads who mistake slow-moving motorists in high risk areas for being prone to slow-movement on EVERY other part of the road network!

So this tw*t who wanted to elbow their way past me.....could NOT be allowed to do this....otherwise no lesson or message would have been sent.

Also...when you go to overtake another car....always make sure your own car's got the indisputable power required to do it.

If not, you'll just be left looking like the impatient "underpowered" twat that you are!!

RANT OVER!!

 :o ;)



This is why I drive an armoured Hummer, so that I can just ram people off the road when it's safe to do so.
Fuck the French

Offline rob1966

« Reply #34184 on: Yesterday at 03:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:05:09 pm
This is why I drive an armoured Hummer, so that I can just ram people off the road when it's safe to do so.

I have thought about getting an old Range Rover for the same reason ;D
Scouse not English

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34185 on: Yesterday at 03:49:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:15:27 pm
I have thought about getting an old Range Rover for the same reason ;D
Says the HGV driver :)
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34186 on: Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:49:22 pm
There's two twats in this story. Both would have been equally as culpable as the other had an accident happened.

Why so?

Because I rapidly accelerated up to the new stretch of road's legal speed limit before the impatient twat behind me could do exactly the same thing?

It's the "overtaking" vehicle who has to appraise the safety of the situation and line all their ducks up in a row before deciding to floor it past what they believe to be a "slower moving vehicle."

If I suddenly STOP becoming a slower moving vehicle now that we're both out of the 20 mph zone....then that's for the twat behind me to assess....(if they've actually got the patience to even make such an assessment..)

So long as I'm driving within the legal speed limit for the road, there's neither law nor unspoken "etiquette" which says I have to yield to the impatient dickhead behind me.

I'm by nature a very defensive driver and realise that speed limits are not "targets" (as is oft recited) but if I'm happy to do 20 mph in a 20 mph zone...(even though others aren't) why shouldn't I adjust my speed to 60 mph as soon as it becomes legal for me to do so?

And if my car's capable of doing this far more rapidly than the twat behind me, why on earth should I yield the open road to him?

I have often found myself tootling along behind some "slow and safe" driver in built-up areas with bespoke speed limits....only to realise that they always totally floor it once they get out of those zones.

My deduction?

The guy in front of me knows when to go slow....and also knows when to go fast!!

I'm quite happy to stay behind a driver like this all day long.

They NEVER hold you back in faster traffic, but much more importantly, they never allow themselves to be bullied or hustled when they're driving slowly with pedestrian safety in mind.

Why the fuck would you try and hustle this kind of driver in a "traffic calmed" environment?

The only logical answer is:

"Because you're an impatient dickhead who is incapable of reading the traffic around you, or the laws which are in place that govern it's safe movement..."

 ;)
 
YNWA

Online El Lobo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34187 on: Yesterday at 04:32:26 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
Why so?

.....

Because its dangerous as fuck on a single carriageway road, and I'm sure your reasoning might pale a little if you witnessed said boy racer smashing through his windscreen into an oncoming tractor :D

Sometimes you have to take the loss, as its kinda a moral victory.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34188 on: Yesterday at 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:53:58 pm
In my younger, lunatic days, I was riding down the A34 past Oxford on my bike, overtaking some cars when some twat in an Escort RS Turbo decides to sit up my arse and try to bully me out of the way, so me being 29 and still a dick, just sits there, and rolls it up to 70mph. Tit in RS getting worked up, so he undertakes me, he gets level and I blip the throttle and accelerate to about 100mph, then slows back to 70, tit comes up my arse again, then does the same undertake and once again I did this to him. A few times I matched him up to 100 or so, he's ragging the arse out of this RS at this point and I'm sat in 2nd gear, then accelerated away from him. I just fucked about with him for about 20 miles, just cos I was bored.

Not big, not clever but fucking funny.

Few stats

RS Turbo  0-60 8.7 secs, 0-100 23.6 secs, SS 1/4 mile 17.5s @ 90mph, Top Speed 128mph.
ZZR1100  0.60 3.0 secs, 0-100 7.0 secs, SS 1/4 10.52 secs @132mph, Top Speed 179mph

Yep....it's a good example of.....

Well it's a good example of the kind of on-road jousting that goes on with those who THINK they've got a powerful vehicle...and when they encounter somebody who actually HAS got a powerful vehicle!!

The spirit of my rant however....was more about impatience and poor driving attitude, especially in areas of heightened risk.

People in "everyday vehicles" as it were, who demonstrate no regard for the slower speed limits....and tend to think everybody else on the road is basically just in their way. They race past you burning rubber in built-up areas, and twenty seconds later you're both stuck side-by-side at the same set of traffic lights.

What did their stupid manoeuvre really gain them in terms of meaningful forward progression?

NOTHING!!

 :o

YNWA

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34189 on: Yesterday at 05:14:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:32:26 pm
Because its dangerous as fuck on a single carriageway road, and I'm sure your reasoning might pale a little if you witnessed said boy racer smashing through his windscreen into an oncoming tractor :D

Sometimes you have to take the loss, as its kinda a moral victory.

Oh it's wise....what you say.

I KNOW it's wise.

It's wise in the same way my road insurance premiums bear an adjustment just to cover me against all those drivers who drive without either a licence nor insurance.

Likewise....as a defensive driver, you have to drive in a way that keeps the "idiots" on the road safe from themselves. The bit of common-road-sense that they lack....you.....as a defensive driver.....well you have to kind of fill in that bit for them, if for no other reason...just to make sure you don't ever have one of them emblazoned in your conscience.

Basically, you have to do YOUR part when it comes to driving safely....and also some of THEIR part...or basically, the bit that they refuse to do themselves.

However...any "lessons" you can learn on the road that don't actually result in a fatality are well worth the learning.

I've learned plenty in MY time.

The speeding up motorist who won't let you overtake?

"SHIT...I'm running out of road here...."

Yes....you tend to think twice when this first happens to you as a youngster who thinks they're made of iron.

The person who's had enough of somebody riding their ass for the last ten miles...stops the car...and gets out with a baseball bat and smashes their windscreen?

(I've witnessed this...)

These are the idiots defensive drivers have to try and protect from themselves....

My dear old dad used to say to me:

"Always let the idiots go ahead of you on the road.....they're less of a danger being in front of you than they are when they're behind you..."

Perhaps its time to re-invoke this rule.

But it's a "being annoyed" thread....and I've satisfactorily vented my spleen.

The wise council IS appreciated!!

 ;)

YNWA

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34190 on: Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 04:47:19 pm
Yep....it's a good example of.....

Well it's a good example of the kind of on-road jousting that goes on with those who THINK they've got a powerful vehicle...and when they encounter somebody who actually HAS got a powerful vehicle!!

The spirit of my rant however....was more about impatience and poor driving attitude, especially in areas of heightened risk.

People in "everyday vehicles" as it were, who demonstrate no regard for the slower speed limits....and tend to think everybody else on the road is basically just in their way. They race past you burning rubber in built-up areas, and twenty seconds later you're both stuck side-by-side at the same set of traffic lights.

What did their stupid manoeuvre really gain them in terms of meaningful forward progression?

NOTHING!!

 :o



I understand your rant, I fully get what you are saying as I see this far too often, aggressive driving in 30 mph limits when it's not necessary.

What I do see a hell of a lot are twats you sit on your arse or who speed in 30mph areas or speed in roadworks and then when you hit the national limit, they drive at 20 below the limit, that pisses me off, you're happy to risk kids and roadworkers lives to drive like a twat, but don't have the ability to drive at higher speeds.
Scouse not English

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34191 on: Today at 12:53:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
I understand your rant, I fully get what you are saying as I see this far too often, aggressive driving in 30 mph limits when it's not necessary.

What I do see a hell of a lot are twats you sit on your arse or who speed in 30mph areas or speed in roadworks and then when you hit the national limit, they drive at 20 below the limit, that pisses me off, you're happy to risk kids and roadworkers lives to drive like a twat, but don't have the ability to drive at higher speeds.

Yep....you've totally nailed the essence of me rant!!

These twats seem to acquire bucket loads of attitude and impatience in the "go slow" parts of the road network.....but once they get on the quicker, less populated parts...where the primary risk is to THEMSELVES....they bottle it and suddenly don't want to play anymore!!

They want to do 40 mph in the 20 mph zones....and they also want to do 40 mph in the 60 mph zones.

If you could classify this driving behaviour as a personality trait....it would be the personality of the "gobshite bully." The kind of person who likes to punch downwards against the weak....but who shits themselves whenever they're challenged by somebody much harder than they are.

Put them in charge of a ton of metal on wheels and they still manifest this personality.....except now they're now utterly misjudging "cars" (and their abilities) instead of people.

So they "try it on" with every car they think is going slow....even when those cars are really just showing judicious restraint (for safety reasons)

FINAL THOUGHT

If somebody got right behind you in a supermarket aisle with their trolley and started impatiently bumping it into the back of you or your wife's heels....in order to make you walk faster .....you'd probably just turn round and snap their neck.

What makes people in cars acquire so much brass that they behave so much more differently than they would if they were just walking behind other people?

It's madness I tell ye!!

 :o :D
YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34192 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
Not sure if I'd go as far as snapping someone's neck to be honest  :D

If someone wants to drive like a bell, they can drive like a bell. Couldn't give a toss whether they overtake me on a slow road, a motorway or anywhere else. I certainly wouldn't be playing chicken with them to 'teach them a lesson' and try to keep them behind me.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
