Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1857487 times)

Offline El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34160 on: June 21, 2022, 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 20, 2022, 09:35:23 pm
My 11 yr old kept singing that fucking song about the chippy

This is what scares me. Adults were completely brainwashed by this thing, adults! There's no hope.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34161 on: June 21, 2022, 04:34:12 pm »
Going somewhere on my bike, see a couple stood by a crossing trying to cross the road, so I slow down and eventually stop to let them cross. Only for the driver behind me to put his foot down and accelerate past before they move. ::)
Offline El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34162 on: June 21, 2022, 06:49:23 pm »
I remember seeing a horse riders video of her about to cross at a crossing and the car to the right stopping for her and her horse but as she started across someone comes tearing through from the left. Prick could've killed them. Dunno what goes through some people's minds. But then, you'd stop for a big fucking horse wouldn't you, for the damage it'd do to your car if nothing else. He/she was probably not even looking, probably on their phone.  ::)
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34163 on: June 21, 2022, 07:37:44 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 21, 2022, 06:49:23 pm
I remember seeing a horse riders video of her about to cross at a crossing and the car to the right stopping for her and her horse but as she started across someone comes tearing through from the left. Prick could've killed them. Dunno what goes through some people's minds. But then, you'd stop for a big fucking horse wouldn't you, for the damage it'd do to your car if nothing else. He/she was probably not even looking, probably on their phone.  ::)

Mate, people don't stop for HGV's, they think their puny little cars can take on anything, so cyclists, horse riders etc are nothing to these pricks.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34164 on: June 21, 2022, 10:16:15 pm »
My daughter and her boyfriend were walking home from college today, he is 17 and she is 16. He always wears his Liverpool shirt and despite living in Stockport, he has never had anything said to him until today. Some c*nt driving past slowed down and said 'fuck off you scouse c*nt'. Shithouse behaviour from a grown-up to two kids.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34165 on: June 22, 2022, 02:16:44 am »
Being awake gone 2am, so end up watching these recipe videos, wanting to try it, but forget you don't have most of the ingredients for the recipe, until the shops open later, & most likely forget about it. :butt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jRPImIv_As
Offline CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34166 on: June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am »
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34167 on: June 22, 2022, 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.
weirdest one i ever got was from a company looking for feedback on a meeting I attended.

The meeting was 2 years prior!

Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2022, 02:16:44 am
Being awake gone 2am, so end up watching these recipe videos, wanting to try it, but forget you don't have most of the ingredients for the recipe, until the shops open later, & most likely forget about it. :butt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jRPImIv_As
you will do what I do every time

think you have everything, get home, 2 seconds later "shit i forgot to get that"
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34168 on: Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.

Stopping to buy something fairly simple from the likes of Halfords, Pets At Home etc....and then as I stand there tendering my money, the cashier has their fingers hovering over their POINT OF SALE INTERFACE (A"till" in olde money) and says...

"E-mail address please..."

To which I reply:

" Nope, you're soooo not getting that I'm afraid....you're just going to have to take this money, pop my purchase in a little bag and that will conclude the entirety of our business here today..."

THE RANT:

Buying something from some national chain IS NOT me giving them a request (or permission) to start spamming my in-box, and I take great exception to the casual way they think they can request, what for me...is privileged information....merely on the basis that I've just bought something from their store.

I don't want on "online" relationship with their store.....but in the event that I ever DO....I'll be the one to initiate that request....thank you very much.

 :o :D

Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34169 on: Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm »
Similar to the above.... Insurance companies that request "feedback" on the service they've provided within seconds of taking out cover.

You've provided me with fuck all other than the paperwork to say I'm covered, the "service" will come if I ever need to claim!

Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34170 on: Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:38:23 am
Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.

I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.

Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.
I sent a question online to a company about one of their products.

In response I got an email asking me to answer a questionnaire about the quality of the service they'd provided answering my question .... which they haven't answered yet.
