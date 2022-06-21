Companies that insist on contacting you by phone after you've filled out an online form asking them a very simple question which could be answered in a short email reply.



I don't want to speak to you, if I did I'd have rang you in the first place. I don't want the whole sales chatter, I just want my question answering so I can make a decision and buy your product.



Any company that insists on ringing me to tell me the simple answer loses my business.



Stopping to buy something fairly simple from the likes of Halfords, Pets At Home etc....and then as I stand there tendering my money, the cashier has their fingers hovering over their POINT OF SALE INTERFACE (A"till" in olde money) and says..."E-mail address please..."To which I reply:" Nope, you're soooo not getting that I'm afraid....you're just going to have to take this money, pop my purchase in a little bag and that will conclude the entirety of our business here today..."THE RANT:Buying something from some national chain IS NOT me giving them a request (or permission) to start spamming my in-box, and I take great exception to the casual way they think they can request, what for me...is privileged information....merely on the basis that I've just bought something from their store.I don't want on "online" relationship with their store.....but in the event that I ever DO........thank you very much.