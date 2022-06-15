My 11 yr old has been told they might not be allowed out to play at school tomorrow as its too hot
Just FUCK OFF you fucking wankers
Wtf
Here's me in shorts for about six weeks now, with a neck fan
I get looking after kids and the elderly but I've travelled enough to know hotter countries DEAL WITH IT
Do these people think kids don't play in Spain?
There's always steps you can take. I'm part cactus, I love the heat, but shorts, freezing drinks, hydration, air con, fans...
Britain hates air conditioning. We're closer to it in our cars than our homes.
Air con in winter is good even. Its conditioning.... This country is annoyingly bad at coping with any weather.