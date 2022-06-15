Royal Ascot this week and two things have bugged me:



1. Owners of winning horses effectively booting the stable staff out the way so they can lead up their horse and take all the glory. Those guys deserve days like that, they do not deserve to be booted out of the way by billionaires, but then...billionaires gotta billionaire.

2. The constant preaching about welfare and sustainability etc. I know it's all for PR purposes but it grinds my gears. The sustainability stuff is just a load of bollocks. The welfare stuff...well, sure you're cooling the horses down in 30 degree weather, but you're then making them run in it for a mile and a half, two miles and a half. Two horses had heat stress on the first day when it wasn't much above 21 degrees ffs. I love animals and I also love horse racing but call a spade a spade when it is one and stop the PR nonsense show.