Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 09:47:01 am
Might just be because I hate how hot and sweaty I get commuting to and from the office but I get irrationally annoyed when I see people wearing coats, or even jumpers on the tube when its this hot. Absolute oddballs.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 09:51:42 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 14, 2022, 09:37:24 pm
Easyjet now making you pay for cabin luggage by slightly trimming the measurements of allowable cabin luggage to just below the size of cabin suitcase that millions have invested in buying.

So now there'll be millions of surplus cabin suitcases that people can't use in cabins (unless they want to pay through the nose for the 'privilege')

There's four of us in our family so we'd have to pay 4 times (thing was about £160!!!) so just booked a large suitcase for the hold (£60) and we can take smaller bags into the cabin for free.

Always adding more and more costs onto flights, the rip-off gobshites.

They're getting as bad as Ryanair with all their additional extras. We're going France/Switzerland for Xmas this year so have been looking for flights, used Skyscanner and they came up the cheapest....but you then have to add baggage, seat selections going and coming back, hold luggage, speedy check-in, and it ends up that its actually cheaper flying BA Economy+.

We went to Cyprus with Jet2 last month and they were surprisingly good


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 10:08:39 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 15, 2022, 09:47:01 am
Might just be because I hate how hot and sweaty I get commuting to and from the office but I get irrationally annoyed when I see people wearing coats, or even jumpers on the tube when its this hot. Absolute oddballs.

The tube is the worst for humidity too, even in the middle of winter temps, can be near 50C on underground sections because of the humidity
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 11:32:01 am
We're getting a few hot days and its fucking panic mode - the elderly need to drink water and stay in hiding from the sun that they've never experienced in their decades of existence, its gonna be hot so, PANIC PANIC PANIC.

When did this country become such ananny state :no


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 12:12:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 15, 2022, 11:32:01 am
We're getting a few hot days and its fucking panic mode - the elderly need to drink water and stay in hiding from the sun that they've never experienced in their decades of existence, its gonna be hot so, PANIC PANIC PANIC.

When did this country become such a nanny state :no

We've got a couple of 'older' women in the office who have had to resort to cardigans and cuppa soup (I shit you not) today because its 'too cold with the windows open'. Thankfully they're the ones who do half days, so can now crank the aircon up (well....down)


I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 12:44:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 15, 2022, 09:51:42 am
They're getting as bad as Ryanair with all their additional extras. We're going France/Switzerland for Xmas this year so have been looking for flights, used Skyscanner and they came up the cheapest....but you then have to add baggage, seat selections going and coming back, hold luggage, speedy check-in, and it ends up that its actually cheaper flying BA Economy+.

We went to Cyprus with Jet2 last month and they were surprisingly good
They're crap, no different to Ryanair with all their fucking add-ons. Didn't realise they had quietly changed the cabin suitcase dimensions, that's a dick move on their part.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 02:00:17 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 15, 2022, 09:45:10 am
My laptop has developed a weird pink tint which is the size of the taskbar, at the bottom of the screen, not sure what the fix is either. :(
not a bug -- it is Pride Month, y'know.
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 02:37:17 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 15, 2022, 09:45:10 am
My laptop has developed a weird pink tint which is the size of the taskbar, at the bottom of the screen, not sure what the fix is either. :(

Your laptops got pink eye.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 03:07:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 15, 2022, 12:12:34 pm
We've got a couple of 'older' women in the office who have had to resort to cardigans and cuppa soup (I shit you not) today because its 'too cold with the windows open'. Thankfully they're the ones who do half days, so can now crank the aircon up (well....down)

Used to hate working in the office when we shared it with the women from Training - they got in way before us, used to whack the aircon up to 28c, so by the time we got in you couldn't breathe. There were two controllers and the women in the office were constantly adjusting only one of them and the aircon spent all day fighting with itself. The engineer used to get so pissed off when he came in, you could see him thinking "just fucking leave the bastard thing alone" ;D


CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 03:19:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 15, 2022, 03:07:07 pm
Used to hate working in the office when we shared it with the women from Training - they got in way before us, used to whack the aircon up to 28c, so by the time we got in you couldn't breathe. There were two controllers and the women in the office were constantly adjusting only one of them and the aircon spent all day fighting with itself. The engineer used to get so pissed off when he came in, you could see him thinking "just fucking leave the bastard thing alone" ;D

28c is mad. I am kicking off when people change our's to 23c. Unfortunately for them I sit right next to it and I like it set around 20c.


I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 15, 2022, 06:35:36 pm
The fact that it's going from 28 degrees on Friday to a wet and rainy 17 on Saturday :butt
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
Having an itch really deep in your ear that you can't get to



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:13:12 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
Having an itch really deep in your ear that you can't get to



Don't stick anything down there to try scratch it whatever you do.


Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:10:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:13:12 am
Don't stick anything down there to try scratch it whatever you do.

Is that the voice of bitter experience?

 ;D


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:45:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:10:17 pm
Is that the voice of bitter experience?

 ;D

Thankfully no. ;D

They did a feature in a motorbike magazine I used to read about hearing damage and earplugs and the specialist they were talking to told a tale of a bloke who used fuse wire to get the wax out of an ear, he got the wax out, plus most of the small bones  :o


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:55:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 15, 2022, 11:32:01 am
We're getting a few hot days and its fucking panic mode - the elderly need to drink water and stay in hiding from the sun that they've never experienced in their decades of existence, its gonna be hot so, PANIC PANIC PANIC.

When did this country become such ananny state :no

Britain: spend eleven months wishing it was hot
and one month panicking about it
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:55:22 pm
Britain: spend eleven months wishing it was hot
and one month panicking about it

My 11 yr old has been told they might not be allowed out to play at school tomorrow as its too hot :no

Just FUCK OFF you fucking wankers :butt


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
My 11 yr old has been told they might not be allowed out to play at school tomorrow as its too hot :no

Just FUCK OFF you fucking wankers :butt

Wtf

Here's me in shorts for about six weeks now, with a neck fan

I get looking after kids and the elderly but I've travelled enough to know hotter countries DEAL WITH IT

Do these people think kids don't play in Spain?

There's always steps you can take. I'm part cactus, I love the heat, but shorts, freezing drinks, hydration, air con, fans...

Britain hates air conditioning. We're closer to it in our cars than our homes.

Air con in winter is good even. Its conditioning.... This country is annoyingly bad at coping with any weather.
AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:20:06 am
Looking at the schedule and thinking we only play one game a week and kick off at 3 except for the first week.

Then realizing this is the schedule before the TV companies rape it up and down.
AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:21:09 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
My 11 yr old has been told they might not be allowed out to play at school tomorrow as its too hot :no

Just FUCK OFF you fucking wankers :butt

Ridiculous. Should its hot. Punishing kids when its hot is ridiculous.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:23:11 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:21:09 am
Ridiculous. Should its hot. Punishing kids when its hot is ridiculous.

It's one sodding day too, it's pissing it down tomorrow ffs.

They've just been to crete where it was constant sun every day they've been to Orlando in May where it hit 107f/42c, I'm sure they can cope with with a hour in the sun


Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:48:29 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:20:06 am
Looking at the schedule and thinking we only play one game a week and kick off at 3 except for the first week.

Then realizing this is the schedule before the TV companies rape it up and down.

Yep.  Gone are the days of getting the fixtures and booking your holidays or whatever immediately

If we want to go to the match then the rest of our social lives are controlled by bloody SKY and BT :no
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:06:37 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:48:29 am
Yep.  Gone are the days of getting the fixtures and booking your holidays or whatever immediately

If we want to go to the match then the rest of our social lives are controlled by bloody SKY and BT :no

It's a complete pisstake when you look at the dates the TV companies are making their picks too, and even at that, the dates for that aren't even set in stone.

My lad is doing his GCSEs this year, so it's a pain in the c*nt trying to decide what games I can get him to that won't be fucked around with so much that he has to take a day off school.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:01:22 pm
You're in the UK with what 25 degrees? I grant you it's a bit too hot, but I'm in the North with 11 degrees, wind and rain..  :wanker
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 05:13:18 pm
The BBC Sport quizzes where you have to type in names. It used to allow spelling errors but now seems to have stopped that so you need to get the spelling spot on.

Makes it utterly pointless.


(eg - the current one is actors playing sportspeople in film. Wouldn't accept Geena Davies (it's Geena Davis) nor Taron Edgerton (Taron Egerton) nor Jean Claude van Damm (Jean-Claude van Damme))


CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 05:16:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:13:18 pm
The BBC Sport quizzes where you have to type in names. It used to allow spelling errors but now seems to have stopped that so you need to get the spelling spot on.

Makes it utterly pointless.


(eg - the current one is actors playing sportspeople in film. Wouldn't accept Geena Davies (it's Geena Davis) nor Taron Edgerton (Taron Egerton) nor Jean Claude van Damm (Jean-Claude van Damme))

I get the last one, but the other two are just incorrect  ;D
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 05:36:24 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:16:28 pm
I get the last one, but the other two are just incorrect  ;D


There's one tiny spelling error.

They both sound the same when pronounced


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:26:47 pm
ITV news just done a feature "why do you need to go abroad?" then showing Skegness with its one day of sun this year. Why go abroad?, because it'll be fucking pissing it down tomorrow thats why. Zante 7 days forecast is min 27c, max 31c, bit of cloud over the weekend and then unbroken sun, its 16c here on Sunday ffs.


El_Frank

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:44:58 pm
Royal Ascot this week and two things have bugged me:

1. Owners of winning horses effectively booting the stable staff out the way so they can lead up their horse and take all the glory. Those guys deserve days like that, they do not deserve to be booted out of the way by billionaires, but then...billionaires gotta billionaire.
2. The constant preaching about welfare and sustainability etc. I know it's all for PR purposes but it grinds my gears. The sustainability stuff is just a load of bollocks. The welfare stuff...well, sure you're cooling the horses down in 30 degree weather, but you're then making them run in it for a mile and a half, two miles and a half. Two horses had heat stress on the first day when it wasn't much above 21 degrees ffs. I love animals and I also love horse racing but call a spade a spade when it is one and stop the PR nonsense show.
