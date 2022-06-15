We've got a couple of 'older' women in the office who have had to resort to cardigans and cuppa soup (I shit you not) today because its 'too cold with the windows open'. Thankfully they're the ones who do half days, so can now crank the aircon up (well....down)



Used to hate working in the office when we shared it with the women from Training - they got in way before us, used to whack the aircon up to 28c, so by the time we got in you couldn't breathe. There were two controllers and the women in the office were constantly adjusting only one of them and the aircon spent all day fighting with itself. The engineer used to get so pissed off when he came in, you could see him thinking "just fucking leave the bastard thing alone"