If you do high mileages and you can afford to spend over £30k on a car then it is a no brainer to swap, so long as the range is adequate for your daily needs, however millions of us don't do the mileages where buying a new EV is worthwhile, so they are stuck with the petrol/diesels that they currently have and the bastards know this.



Apart from visiting family or being away for work, which is once every 5/6wks, I only use mine for shopping. We worked it out the other day that it's actually cheaper to pay for delivery than drive for our big monthly shop.I'd still need one for the weekly, local top up shop though as it's too far to walk, taxis are bonkers expensive and the nearest bus stop is over a mile away, even though I can see it from the house.If I was using the bus or walking I'd need to go every day so I could manage to carry the bags 😂