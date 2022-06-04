« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Swissport, bunch of fucking c*nts

Good journey back Rob?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Good journey back Rob?

😊

I was pissed off with them on Saturday as we lost 2 days of the holiday and I was loving Crete.

Got back last night, there was only a 1.5 hour delay on the flight leaving Manchester, which meant a 2hr delay leaving Crete and an hour waiting for our bags at Manc, so with the broken air bridge, 2 hours from landing to getting out of T2. A Swissport supervisor walked past us and said she was basically pushing the lazy bastards to unload the bags.

Terminal 2 is stacked out with unclaimed luggage, there are hundreds of cases just parked up.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Airport parking charges.

WFT? Gone through the frigging roof.

Until the Manc bastards began charging just to drop off (to be fair, Liverpool JL has been ripping people off like this for years now), we used to do that meet & greet thing. Pay £40-£45 for a week.

Then we started the park & ride; similar price.

For just a long weekend at the end of June (so 4 days), I can't find less than 60-odd quid park and ride. Had thought to just do the onsite multi-storey (have to get there for about half-3 in the morning) and figured it'd be about £50 tops for the 4 days. £75 with a discount!! Fucking hell.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Airport parking charges.

WFT? Gone through the frigging roof.

Until the Manc bastards began charging just to drop off (to be fair, Liverpool JL has been ripping people off like this for years now), we used to do that meet & greet thing. Pay £40-£45 for a week.

Then we started the park & ride; similar price.

For just a long weekend at the end of June (so 4 days), I can't find less than 60-odd quid park and ride. Had thought to just do the onsite multi-storey (have to get there for about half-3 in the morning) and figured it'd be about £50 tops for the 4 days. £75 with a discount!! Fucking hell.



It's probably less for a dedicated airport transfer taxi. At least I used to pay about £50 to Liverpool when arriving there very late at night (after public transport had stopped, which is another issue for this thread...)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Airport parking charges.

WFT? Gone through the frigging roof.

Until the Manc bastards began charging just to drop off (to be fair, Liverpool JL has been ripping people off like this for years now), we used to do that meet & greet thing. Pay £40-£45 for a week.

Then we started the park & ride; similar price.

For just a long weekend at the end of June (so 4 days), I can't find less than 60-odd quid park and ride. Had thought to just do the onsite multi-storey (have to get there for about half-3 in the morning) and figured it'd be about £50 tops for the 4 days. £75 with a discount!! Fucking hell.



c*nts charged me £20 for 90 minutes the other weekend to do day before bag drop :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
When you get out the shower and immediately start sweating
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
When you get out the shower and immediately start sweating

Hope you feel better soon Your Highness.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Office party and the only beer on the "menu" is fucking Carlsberg  :puke2
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Hope you feel better soon Your Highness.
:lmao
:lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Air con deciding not to work in my car. Theres always something.

Although maybe that's just a modern thing to moan about as my first car was a Mark 1 Escort, only air con in that was some holes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
And another thing...

What's happening to the size of chocolate bars?

Many of them are now about one third short of fitting the wrapper that they're in!!


This is my moan too. 'Product downsizing' but still charging the same price.  :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
This is my moan too. 'Product downsizing' but still charging the same price.  :wanker
now called "shrinkflation". happening everywhere,  just hit cereal boxes here in Canada.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Lane discipline in the UK, just driven to Elvington and back, its great in the truck as you are kept out of it, but in the car you are more aware of the dickheads, sitting in lane 3 and 4 at 65 holding everyone up.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
now called "shrinkflation". happening everywhere,  just hit cereal boxes here in Canada.

 ;D Yeah I saw that, but I refuse to use those kinds of shit portmanteaus.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
The salesmen in SCS always running after you and not letting you shop in peace. Then when I said the sofa he was recommending was above my price range, his response was "oh just put it on finance." Ended going to DFS.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Just filled mY car up with diesel, £125 its getting way beyond ridiculous now. If I just use it for work I can make it last 4 weeks or so.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Just filled mY car up with diesel, £125 its getting way beyond ridiculous now. If I just use it for work I can make it last 4 weeks or so.

Its a strange one, but all this will do is push people into electric vehicles sooner rather than later, oil and taxation bringing about their own downfall.  I have an EV and an off peak tariff and get 300 miles for around £3.

I do about 20k+ miles a year, and if i still had my own diesel, i would have been paying £600 a month on fuel and although i can claim mileage it isn't enough to cover the increases that have come recently, so would be massively out of pocket.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Its a strange one, but all this will do is push people into electric vehicles sooner rather than later, oil and taxation bringing about their own downfall.  I have an EV and an off peak tariff and get 300 miles for around £3.

I do about 20k+ miles a year, and if i still had my own diesel, i would have been paying £600 a month on fuel and although i can claim mileage it isn't enough to cover the increases that have come recently, so would be massively out of pocket.

If you do high mileages and you can afford to spend over £30k on a car then it is a no brainer to swap, so long as the range is adequate for your daily needs, however millions of us don't do the mileages where buying a new EV is worthwhile, so they are stuck with the petrol/diesels that they currently have and the bastards know this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
If you do high mileages and you can afford to spend over £30k on a car then it is a no brainer to swap, so long as the range is adequate for your daily needs, however millions of us don't do the mileages where buying a new EV is worthwhile, so they are stuck with the petrol/diesels that they currently have and the bastards know this.

Apart from visiting family or being away for work, which is once every 5/6wks, I only use mine for shopping.  We worked it out the other day that it's actually cheaper to pay for delivery than drive for our big monthly shop.

I'd still need one for the weekly, local top up shop though as it's too far to walk, taxis are bonkers expensive and the nearest bus stop is over a mile away, even though I can see it from the house. 

If I was using the bus or walking I'd need to go every day so I could manage to carry the bags 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
My car is currently at the train station and has been since Friday morning. I'm reluctant to get it until I need it as it's just a waste of diesel driving it home  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Lane discipline in the UK, just driven to Elvington and back, its great in the truck as you are kept out of it, but in the car you are more aware of the dickheads, sitting in lane 3 and 4 at 65 holding everyone up.

 :thumbup

Had to drop the girls off in Manchester the other Saturday early evening and travelled from J10 to J12 on a quiet M62, with the cruise set at 76, without leaving the first two lanes. Undertook about a dozen cars sat in lanes 2 or 3 and overtaking nobody. My choice was either move across 3 or 4 lanes to overtake, the back across 3 or 4 lanes, or stay in my own lane and pass inside them.

I always fix a 'WTF are you doing' look at them as I pass on the inside (I probably look more like I'm gurning or pooing). I genuinely believe they have no clue they're doing anything wrong.
If you do high mileages and you can afford to spend over £30k on a car then it is a no brainer to swap, so long as the range is adequate for your daily needs, however millions of us don't do the mileages where buying a new EV is worthwhile, so they are stuck with the petrol/diesels that they currently have and the bastards know this.

I'm not saying it will happen overnight but it will get to a point where the 2nd hand EV market is more buoyant and the price of new EV's becomes more reasonable and accessible for more people.

I remember a time when we thought the price of a litre would never go above a quid......its now flirting with £2......what has that taken 20 years or so, but mostly in the last 2 years. 

Do we think that the price will stabilise again and drop below £1.30?  Somehow i cant see it because they know people will pay £1.80/l
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
I'm not saying it will happen overnight but it will get to a point where the 2nd hand EV market is more buoyant and the price of new EV's becomes more reasonable and accessible for more people.

I remember a time when we thought the price of a litre would never go above a quid......its now flirting with £2......what has that taken 20 years or so, but mostly in the last 2 years. 

Do we think that the price will stabilise again and drop below £1.30?  Somehow i cant see it because they know people will pay £1.80/l



The Saudis are being c*nts, refusing to increase output to bring down prices - despite the US government formally asking them to do so (the US, whose military patronage has kept that shitkicking bunch of inbred House of Saud gangsta-dictators in power for decades)

One part of the lockdown I loved was paying about £1.08 for diesel.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
:thumbup

Had to drop the girls off in Manchester the other Saturday early evening and travelled from J10 to J12 on a quiet M62, with the cruise set at 76, without leaving the first two lanes. Undertook about a dozen cars sat in lanes 2 or 3 and overtaking nobody. My choice was either move across 3 or 4 lanes to overtake, the back across 3 or 4 lanes, or stay in my own lane and pass inside them.

I always fix a 'WTF are you doing' look at them as I pass on the inside (I probably look more like I'm gurning or pooing). I genuinely believe they have no clue they're doing anything wrong.

When I'm working on the trucks I have to drive home from Appleton via the M6/M62/M60 and I've actually stopped using the M62 coming home due to all the lane hogs - I now either go M56/M60 or via Irlam. I'm sick of the driving.

Apart from visiting family or being away for work, which is once every 5/6wks, I only use mine for shopping.  We worked it out the other day that it's actually cheaper to pay for delivery than drive for our big monthly shop.

I'd still need one for the weekly, local top up shop though as it's too far to walk, taxis are bonkers expensive and the nearest bus stop is over a mile away, even though I can see it from the house. 

If I was using the bus or walking I'd need to go every day so I could manage to carry the bags 😂

That's how we shop these days, we used to walk together every day, but now the missus isn't working, she'll drop the lad at school and then walk in - great for fitness.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Booking a hotel in France for this Friday, booked it, paid straight away, job done.

Get a message a few seconds after confirming booking for June 2023  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
:thumbup

Had to drop the girls off in Manchester the other Saturday early evening and travelled from J10 to J12 on a quiet M62, with the cruise set at 76, without leaving the first two lanes. Undertook about a dozen cars sat in lanes 2 or 3 and overtaking nobody. My choice was either move across 3 or 4 lanes to overtake, the back across 3 or 4 lanes, or stay in my own lane and pass inside them.

I always fix a 'WTF are you doing' look at them as I pass on the inside (I probably look more like I'm gurning or pooing). I genuinely believe they have no clue they're doing anything wrong.

Oh I do love doing a big sweeping lane 1 to lane 3 or 4 overtake on the lane hoggers with a very exaggerated head shake and shoulder shrug as I go past them 😁
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Lane discipline in the UK, just driven to Elvington and back, its great in the truck as you are kept out of it, but in the car you are more aware of the dickheads, sitting in lane 3 and 4 at 65 holding everyone up.

I sometimes drive a larger vehicle for work, and the other side of the coin, when driving in town doing 30 miles an hour and whilst in the outside lane because i know parked cars are ahead some dickheads think it`s a great idea to speed up and undertake me (usually in a bus lane). Infuriating. It`s all the worse when they simply turn off the road 100 yards further along. Summat wrong with those people.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
That's how we shop these days, we used to walk together every day, but now the missus isn't working, she'll drop the lad at school and then walk in - great for fitness.

It's over an hour's power walk to the nearest shops, with mighty big hills in there too.  3 hours out of my day for shopping, every day, is more than I'm prepared to give up regardless of fitness. 

It's fair enough if it's a nice leisurely 5 or 10 minute stroll for a loaf of bread 😁

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
It's over an hour's power walk to the nearest shops, with mighty big hills in there too.  3 hours out of my day for shopping, every day, is more than I'm prepared to give up regardless of fitness. 

It's fair enough if it's a nice leisurely 5 or 10 minute stroll for a loaf of bread 😁



Yeah, you will go an live in the back of beyond ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
It's over an hour's power walk to the nearest shops, with mighty big hills in there too.  3 hours out of my day for shopping, every day, is more than I'm prepared to give up regardless of fitness. 

It's fair enough if it's a nice leisurely 5 or 10 minute stroll for a loaf of bread 😁



You could probably do without a car from that description:
- every few weeks go and see family - rental car or train
- monthly shop - delivery
- then get a ebike for the weekly shop etc, much faster than walking and the hills are easy with the motor


....but I think you'd still want a car for all the garden and diy things you do. I'm picking all my b&q stuff up by bike, and it's not really fun.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
- then get a ebike for the weekly shop etc, much faster than walking and the hills are easy with the motor


The problem with those is that you need to wear a black balaclava/black hoodie/snood-over-mouth combo, and wheelie down roads.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
You could probably do without a car from that description:
- every few weeks go and see family - rental car or train
- monthly shop - delivery
- then get a ebike for the weekly shop etc, much faster than walking and the hills are easy with the motor


....but I think you'd still want a car for all the garden and diy things you do. I'm picking all my b&q stuff up by bike, and it's not really fun.

Very true, that really wouldn't be fun plus I really wouldn't fancy riding a bike, motorised or not, down the half mile dirt track to the house 😂

Yeah, you will go an live in the back of beyond ;D

I wouldn't change it for anything either 😉
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Very true, that really wouldn't be fun plus I really wouldn't fancy riding a bike, motorised or not, down the half mile dirt track to the house 😂


What! That sounds like the most fun to me, much better than the roads :D

Ebike usually have wider tyres, more like MTBs (or you can just get an e-MTB), the dirt track would be fine.
