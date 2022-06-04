Swissport, bunch of fucking c*nts
Airport parking charges.WFT? Gone through the frigging roof.Until the Manc bastards began charging just to drop off (to be fair, Liverpool JL has been ripping people off like this for years now), we used to do that meet & greet thing. Pay £40-£45 for a week.Then we started the park & ride; similar price.For just a long weekend at the end of June (so 4 days), I can't find less than 60-odd quid park and ride. Had thought to just do the onsite multi-storey (have to get there for about half-3 in the morning) and figured it'd be about £50 tops for the 4 days. £75 with a discount!! Fucking hell.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
And another thing...What's happening to the size of chocolate bars?Many of them are now about one third short of fitting the wrapper that they're in!!
This is my moan too. 'Product downsizing' but still charging the same price.
now called "shrinkflation". happening everywhere, just hit cereal boxes here in Canada.
Just filled mY car up with diesel, £125 its getting way beyond ridiculous now. If I just use it for work I can make it last 4 weeks or so.
Its a strange one, but all this will do is push people into electric vehicles sooner rather than later, oil and taxation bringing about their own downfall. I have an EV and an off peak tariff and get 300 miles for around £3.I do about 20k+ miles a year, and if i still had my own diesel, i would have been paying £600 a month on fuel and although i can claim mileage it isn't enough to cover the increases that have come recently, so would be massively out of pocket.
If you do high mileages and you can afford to spend over £30k on a car then it is a no brainer to swap, so long as the range is adequate for your daily needs, however millions of us don't do the mileages where buying a new EV is worthwhile, so they are stuck with the petrol/diesels that they currently have and the bastards know this.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Lane discipline in the UK, just driven to Elvington and back, its great in the truck as you are kept out of it, but in the car you are more aware of the dickheads, sitting in lane 3 and 4 at 65 holding everyone up.
I'm not saying it will happen overnight but it will get to a point where the 2nd hand EV market is more buoyant and the price of new EV's becomes more reasonable and accessible for more people.I remember a time when we thought the price of a litre would never go above a quid......its now flirting with £2......what has that taken 20 years or so, but mostly in the last 2 years. Do we think that the price will stabilise again and drop below £1.30? Somehow i cant see it because they know people will pay £1.80/l
Had to drop the girls off in Manchester the other Saturday early evening and travelled from J10 to J12 on a quiet M62, with the cruise set at 76, without leaving the first two lanes. Undertook about a dozen cars sat in lanes 2 or 3 and overtaking nobody. My choice was either move across 3 or 4 lanes to overtake, the back across 3 or 4 lanes, or stay in my own lane and pass inside them.I always fix a 'WTF are you doing' look at them as I pass on the inside (I probably look more like I'm gurning or pooing). I genuinely believe they have no clue they're doing anything wrong.
Apart from visiting family or being away for work, which is once every 5/6wks, I only use mine for shopping. We worked it out the other day that it's actually cheaper to pay for delivery than drive for our big monthly shop.I'd still need one for the weekly, local top up shop though as it's too far to walk, taxis are bonkers expensive and the nearest bus stop is over a mile away, even though I can see it from the house. If I was using the bus or walking I'd need to go every day so I could manage to carry the bags 😂
That's how we shop these days, we used to walk together every day, but now the missus isn't working, she'll drop the lad at school and then walk in - great for fitness.
It's over an hour's power walk to the nearest shops, with mighty big hills in there too. 3 hours out of my day for shopping, every day, is more than I'm prepared to give up regardless of fitness. It's fair enough if it's a nice leisurely 5 or 10 minute stroll for a loaf of bread 😁
- then get a ebike for the weekly shop etc, much faster than walking and the hills are easy with the motor
You could probably do without a car from that description:- every few weeks go and see family - rental car or train- monthly shop - delivery- then get a ebike for the weekly shop etc, much faster than walking and the hills are easy with the motor....but I think you'd still want a car for all the garden and diy things you do. I'm picking all my b&q stuff up by bike, and it's not really fun.
Yeah, you will go an live in the back of beyond
Very true, that really wouldn't be fun plus I really wouldn't fancy riding a bike, motorised or not, down the half mile dirt track to the house 😂
