yep, but god help a Boomer who criticizes "young people". how dare you - your life has been perfect!



My life's been hard as fuck, traumatic, soul destroying and I've been kicked in the teeth more times than I care to remember but it was MY FUCKING LIFE so nobody else has the right to tell me if it was good, bad or fucking ugly.I had fuck all, did fuck all and have fuck all except the memories, good, bad and indifferent.Youngsters have the world at their feet in comparison but they'll waste so many opportunities trying to be and do what they think they should be doing instead of just doing shit.Christ almighty I'd love to have had the chance to do what's available to people now but hey we had it all apparently 🤷