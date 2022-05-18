based on my experience last night, 2-factor authentication can be a huge fukking nuisance.



this is a bit long but beware - this could happen to you soon!!



my wife was trying to book two airline tickets for us, using (as normal and unavoidable) her credit card. all went fine until the last step ... then:



- a message we've never seen pops up "Your bank needs to verify this transaction, we will text a code to [phone number]"



- except it's our landline ffs!!



- the popup box allows zero options to proceed other than enter the code, or call your bank



- my wife calls the bank. after the usual fukking wait time, she's told " Sorry, I can't help you" coz the card account is in my name - hers is a supplementary card



- meanwhile the airline transaction is about to time out, which often means when you try again (a) the flight is unavailable coz it's now booked up or (b) the price jumps up due to demand



- I call the bank. same rigmarole to get through, but they can't give me the code to proceed coz "This is a new VISA process, we don't have access to the code they generate"



- so all this is happening because my bank is giving VISA the phone number on my (bank) client profile, which is a landline because (a) I set up the profile fukking years ago and (b) nobody ever told me this "new process" was coming in



- I get the guy to change my profile to show my cell number not the landline



- my wife goes back to the (now timed out) airline site. goes through the WHOLE fukking booking process AGAIN. and guess what - it still says it's sending a text to my fucking landline!!



- screw it, I tell my wife, do it all again and we'll use the Mastercard.



- guess what, SAME FUKKING PROBLEM!!



- I go to my bank website, update my profile with the cell number, and AT LAST the booking goes through(price not increased)



all this is down to:

1. the bank/VISA knobheads not realizing that customer profiles are often years old and not updated



2. obviously a totally piss-poor testing "process" (HA!) by all involved. hey, have you twats ever heard of / or forgotten use cases??!!



3. the people involved are of an age where their phones are glued to their hands 24/7, not realizing not everyone lives that way!! what about people who don't have a cell phone and don't want one!!









