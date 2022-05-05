« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 10:17:03 am
Quote from: reddebs on May  5, 2022, 10:04:00 am
I've experienced the odd one coming through before, Christ I've done it myself as they just change but these weren't even coming through en block, there were big gaps between them so it was absolutely blatent.

I don't know if its because they can't drive, are glued to phones, or just c*nts, but that is what I see too all the time, which was really bad when I was commuting on the bike. I really want one of them to do it while I'm in the truck, I'll happily plough right through them.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 12:16:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2022, 10:17:03 am
I don't know if its because they can't drive, are glued to phones, or just c*nts, but that is what I see too all the time, which was really bad when I was commuting on the bike. I really want one of them to do it while I'm in the truck, I'll happily plough right through them.

Its a mixture of stupidity, arrogance, and being c*nts. They think, oh this isn't good for me, so I'll ignore it and do what I want. They don't think about the consequences, and if they do, they couldn't give a fuck.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 06:06:42 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  4, 2022, 08:52:14 pm
I'm now curious to know what it was he lied about
said he had his CFA designation, which he didn't.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 07:04:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2022, 06:06:42 pm
said he had his CFA designation, which he didn't.
And there I was thinking he'd lied about his GCSE's
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 07:07:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2022, 08:20:38 am
That's Mancs for you Deb, it's horrendous around here for the lack of regard for red lights, worst place I've seen for it.

Agreed. There is are a few sets around the corner from me and I swear if I'm at the front and mine go green then 9/10 someone will fly through the set just turned red. I've started waiting a good 5 seconds before going now as I've had a few close shaves.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2022, 08:20:38 am
That's Mancs for you Deb, it's horrendous around here for the lack of regard for red lights, worst place I've seen for it.

I was at the traffic lights near Liverpool Parkway Station the other day, observing the Red light and the car next to me suddenly shot forward, narrowly missing another car. So not just Mancs.

And, of course, it was a white BMW driven by a vacant looking bimbo.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 5, 2022, 07:29:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2022, 10:17:03 am
I don't know if its because they can't drive, are glued to phones, or just c*nts, but that is what I see too all the time, which was really bad when I was commuting on the bike. I really want one of them to do it while I'm in the truck, I'll happily plough right through them.

I just think the roads are full of twats whether they're stupid, thick, arrogant or on their phones, they're all twats.

There was one on the A55 the other day driving through 40mph roadworks between Bangor and Conwy. 

He had a "smile you're on dashcam" sticker in his rear window yet was tailgating the car in front when he could legally overtake it, like I did.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 09:28:32 am
UK media outlets who have started using "are headed towards" rather than "heading."
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 11:55:22 am
Nipped out last night to buy the lad new trainees. End of our road, there is a bizzie van parked up. One the main road, the bizzie is stood right against a tree trunk, bsaically hiding himself, holding a speed camera. Its a big wide road and we do get the odd twat driving too fast, but this was fuck all to do with road safety, as the cars getting done won't have seen him and will continue to speed for another 400 yards to the roundabout, its just a money making exercise. Whatever happened to getting pulled over, immediately stopping the offence and them having a chat with you if driving just over the limit, or letting you know you were getting done?

And if they really want to improve road safety, why not go stand by the lights instead and get the red light jumpers, or at the school crossing of a morning and do the c*nts who ignore the crossing lady and drive straight through?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 11:57:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May  6, 2022, 11:55:22 am
Nipped out last night to buy the lad new trainees. End of our road, there is a bizzie van parked up. One the main road, the bizzie is stood right against a tree trunk, bsaically hiding himself, holding a speed camera. Its a big wide road and we do get the odd twat driving too fast, but this was fuck all to do with road safety, as the cars getting done won't have seen him and will continue to speed for another 400 yards to the roundabout, its just a money making exercise. Whatever happened to getting pulled over, immediately stopping the offence and them having a chat with you if driving just over the limit, or letting you know you were getting done?

And if they really want to improve road safety, why not go stand by the lights instead and get the red light jumpers, or at the school crossing of a morning and do the c*nts who ignore the crossing lady and drive straight through?

They moved a speed camera the other side of the speed limit change sign near mine recently. It's probably catching loads out that haven't slowed down in time and making them loads of money. Don't think it changes much to the road safety myself and didn't ever know it to be a part of the road that was heavy with crashes or anything.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 12:28:23 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May  6, 2022, 11:57:57 am
They moved a speed camera the other side of the speed limit change sign near mine recently. It's probably catching loads out that haven't slowed down in time and making them loads of money. Don't think it changes much to the road safety myself and didn't ever know it to be a part of the road that was heavy with crashes or anything.

That's all it is, revenue stream, nothing to do with making the roads safer.

My old director gone done for doing 70mph in a 30 in an RS7, driving way to fast as he was late for a meeting. Because it was a mobile "safety van", he continued to speed for the next 3 miles, unaware he'd been done, great contribution to road safety that. Wife's mate got banned for 6 months when she racked up 6 pts after getting caught speeding in the same place on two consecutive days in Aughton, while running her son to infants school, taking her to 12pts. 9pts she had for speeding, she would have been better doing an awareness course. Missus did a course after getting clocked 9 years ago at 35mph on the same road noddy no shave was on last night and drives bang on the limit now due to the course. If the wifes mate had been stopped the first time, she wouldn't have been speeding the next day, so she'd have been safer and also not got the ban, which caused no end of issues as she has her own company in town and is a single Mum.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 04:43:10 pm
Had to turn down two tickets for the Spurs game as I was supposed to be working tomorrow. My shift was cancelled yesterday and no-one told me until I rang in just now :butt :no
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 07:24:21 pm
Organizing a trip back home and trying to appease the wife's family

Everyone has taken some kind of offence / slight behind our backs and have started the gossip shit
They don't give a shit about my family

Just sent a group text out including my family telling them what are plans are - ALL FUCKING DONE

Let's see if they have the balls to complain in front of my family - there will be no prisoners from mine  ;D ;D ;D

Also taken great offence as we are staying with friends in Liverpool for a few nights - they have stated - fuck em off and stay here for 2 weeks - love scousers  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 08:50:56 pm
It's not a small annoyance but a huge annoyance really - the amount of pallets and decent wood lashed in skips is becoming fucking frustrating now. I don't remember seeing as many.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 10:04:28 pm
Quote from: John C on May  6, 2022, 08:50:56 pm
It's not a small annoyance but a huge annoyance really - the amount of pallets and decent wood lashed in skips is becoming fucking frustrating now. I don't remember seeing as many.

Cost of wood too these days its mental that people aren't hanging on to it
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 10:07:48 pm
My director rang me just before I started my dinner, wanted some data setting up today for when we split our Eire divis into a separate entity. Basically worked 8.5 hours without a break and staring at a monitor all day gave me this weird rainbow migraine.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 6, 2022, 10:50:38 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 27, 2022, 01:36:26 pm
As much as he shouldn't be there, what you nearly did pisses me off no end on the motorway. If you narrowly avoided hitting his trailer then you were intending on going in behind him with a maximum gap of 1 car length, which at 70mph is ridiculously close.
He was going at 80 plus; no way ( by the time I was to actually get fully in his lane ) I would have even been within 7/8 car lengths of him.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 29, 2022, 09:50:32 am
Whereabouts was that mate? I think I've seen that combo on the M6 before, it really rings a bell. When I saw it he was driving aggressively, outside lane, driving close etc. I passed him when he pulled in and may have given him a glance, primarily about a trailer being in the outside lane, or maybe it was just me passing him, but he drove even more aggressively after that.

From memory I saw him M6 North. Somewhere North of Manc, but south of Preston. Can't recall exactly.
I was driving down to Biddulph Gardens with my wife and children when the knobhead passed us mate.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 7, 2022, 12:08:19 pm
People who leave their train tables covered in litter for the next passenger when they get off.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 7, 2022, 07:08:46 pm
My girlfriend working from 05:00 both today and tomorrow. And I just got Covid  :butt
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 8, 2022, 09:30:30 am
Receiving a notice of intended prosecution from Kent police for driving past a speed camera at 52 mph when matrix's were set at forty.
I investigated a bit as I've never been on the m20 in my own car, and if it was through work, the letter would have gone to my work address.

It turns out that the calibrated camera read the final digit on the plate as an O for oscar and not a D for delta.

So now I must reply to the letter or face a fine and/or points, and the guilty driver escapes punishment as the 14 day notification period will have lapsed.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 9, 2022, 12:11:57 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 30, 2022, 07:09:19 am
The fact that "Gerrard? Lampard? or Scholes?" is still rolled out as a footballing talking point

It was never an interesting question, it still isn't, and it never will be

File that one away with...

WHO MAKES YOUR LIVERPOOL AND EVERTON COMBINED XI?

LIVERPOOL FANS WONT BE HAPPY WITH OUR SUGGESTION AT RIGHT WING!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111111

And then it'll be some complete clickbait nonsense that means fuck all but gets people commenting

Pickford
Trent - Van Dijk - Matip - Mykolenko
Allan - Fabinho - Thiago
Gordon - Mane - Iwobi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 9, 2022, 04:47:15 pm
Just tried applying for travel insurance and got knocked back over my mental health conditions. That's never happened to me before. I wouldn't mind, but they're supposed to specialise in pre-existing conditions, including mental health. I must have not phrased my answers to their questions carefully enough.  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 11, 2022, 05:11:42 pm
People eating on Teams calls. Disgraceful
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 11, 2022, 05:14:27 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May 11, 2022, 05:11:42 pm
People eating on Teams calls. Disgraceful

At least switch off the mic and camera if you are going to do that.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 11, 2022, 06:53:32 pm
Courier claiming they tried and failed to deliver your packet around 11am when they clearly didn't because you've been up since 7.30am waiting for them. :butt
Popcorn's Art

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 11, 2022, 07:47:13 pm
Was just in TJ Maxx (aka TK Maxx) looking at socks (best place to buy adidas multipacks of socks) and some guy nudges past me and grabs a load off the rack without  even looking at them. I turn round and he's shoved them in a huge shopping bag that's already full of stuff. I then watch him walk out the shop without paying. No alarm goes off, if it did nothing would have happened anyway. That store must be getting hammered by shoplifters  :-\
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 11, 2022, 08:11:20 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May 11, 2022, 07:47:13 pm
Was just in TJ Maxx (aka TK Maxx) looking at socks (best place to buy adidas multipacks of socks) and some guy nudges past me and grabs a load off the rack without  even looking at them. I turn round and he's shoved them in a huge shopping bag that's already full of stuff. I then watch him walk out the shop without paying. No alarm goes off, if it did nothing would have happened anyway. That store must be getting hammered by shoplifters  :-\

Reminds me of the guy in TJ Hughes the other day who must have been buying literally £300 worth of clobber. T-shirts, jeans, all sorts. Each one having to be scanned by the cashier separately, whilst there was a massive queue of about a dozen people and only two cashiers on.
Popcorn's Art

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 12, 2022, 09:42:27 am
Thieves

Some fucker nicked all our scrap ali yesterday. Actually drove into the factory yard in broad daylight, somehow disabled the CCTV, filled their van up and drove off. They even took the steps that the old boy who does the cleaning uses to get up into the bins.

We usually have a few beers at Christmas with the proceeds and even pay tax on it now as its collected on the books.

Fuckers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 12, 2022, 10:47:20 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 12, 2022, 09:42:27 am
Thieves

Some fucker nicked all our scrap ali yesterday. Actually drove into the factory yard in broad daylight, somehow disabled the CCTV, filled their van up and drove off. They even took the steps that the old boy who does the cleaning uses to get up into the bins.

We usually have a few beers at Christmas with the proceeds and even pay tax on it now as its collected on the books.

Fuckers.
Scumbags.  :no

I'm sorry to hear that. I hate these lowlife parasites.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 12, 2022, 11:02:07 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 12, 2022, 10:47:20 am
Scumbags.  :no

I'm sorry to hear that. I hate these lowlife parasites.

Thanks mate. Its the nerve of it I find staggering. You cannot see it from the road or anywhere else. They have to drive at least a 100 yards down the side of the building and then turn round at the back to get it all, then drive back again, while we are all here. Apparently theres such a thing as a CCTV scrambler, I had no idea lowlifes could be that organised.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 12, 2022, 12:09:00 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 12, 2022, 11:02:07 am
Thanks mate. Its the nerve of it I find staggering. You cannot see it from the road or anywhere else. They have to drive at least a 100 yards down the side of the building and then turn round at the back to get it all, then drive back again, while we are all here. Apparently theres such a thing as a CCTV scrambler, I had no idea lowlifes could be that organised.
It's their 'job' though. When you leech off society on a daily basis, you get good at it.

I hate that decent people have to put up with these parasites.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:57:49 pm
Big thing this really. Missus has just walked the 11 yr old lad to the main road so he can go play with his mates - she's watching him cross and the dopey little twat has only looked one way, luckily she was aware and there were no cars coming. He is crossing at the exact point where, about 5 years ago, he stepped out as we were crossing and the door mirror of an Astra actually passed over his head and the car missed him by an inch. I still cringe when I think how close he came to dying that day and the dopey little fucker still won't cross the road properly.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz7KTe72UKo&amp;ab_channel=Smokinbeef" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz7KTe72UKo&amp;ab_channel=Smokinbeef</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33953 on: Today at 10:29:45 am »
Placing an order on Amazon (Prime) on Thursday to be delivered today, then getting an email at 03.41am this morning to say that due to 'lack of availability' they've cancelled my order.

There's absolutely no trace of the item on my order history now.

Then noting it's still available to buy on Amazon for delivery Monday.

c*nts.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33954 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm »
When you're waiting to cross a road at the lights, and even though you're stood right by the kerb, someone has to come and stand directly in front of you. It's always someone slow too, like someone with a walking stick or a mum with a toddler.
