They moved a speed camera the other side of the speed limit change sign near mine recently. It's probably catching loads out that haven't slowed down in time and making them loads of money. Don't think it changes much to the road safety myself and didn't ever know it to be a part of the road that was heavy with crashes or anything.



That's all it is, revenue stream, nothing to do with making the roads safer.My old director gone done for doing 70mph in a 30 in an RS7, driving way to fast as he was late for a meeting. Because it was a mobile "safety van", he continued to speed for the next 3 miles, unaware he'd been done, great contribution to road safety that. Wife's mate got banned for 6 months when she racked up 6 pts after getting caught speeding in the same place on two consecutive days in Aughton, while running her son to infants school, taking her to 12pts. 9pts she had for speeding, she would have been better doing an awareness course. Missus did a course after getting clocked 9 years ago at 35mph on the same road noddy no shave was on last night and drives bang on the limit now due to the course. If the wifes mate had been stopped the first time, she wouldn't have been speeding the next day, so she'd have been safer and also not got the ban, which caused no end of issues as she has her own company in town and is a single Mum.