Nipped out last night to buy the lad new trainees. End of our road, there is a bizzie van parked up. One the main road, the bizzie is stood right against a tree trunk, bsaically hiding himself, holding a speed camera. Its a big wide road and we do get the odd twat driving too fast, but this was fuck all to do with road safety, as the cars getting done won't have seen him and will continue to speed for another 400 yards to the roundabout, its just a money making exercise. Whatever happened to getting pulled over, immediately stopping the offence and them having a chat with you if driving just over the limit, or letting you know you were getting done?
And if they really want to improve road safety, why not go stand by the lights instead and get the red light jumpers, or at the school crossing of a morning and do the c*nts who ignore the crossing lady and drive straight through?