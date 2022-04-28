« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1811886 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33880 on: April 28, 2022, 11:31:38 am »
People who think indicators are "optional extras".
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33881 on: April 28, 2022, 03:03:59 pm »
Just Stop Oil

About time these c*nts were fucking battered with a petrol pump handle
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33882 on: April 28, 2022, 04:28:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 03:03:59 pm
Just Stop Oil

About time these c*nts were fucking battered with a petrol pump handle

Dont you have lots of blind spots in your truck 🤷‍♂️
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33883 on: April 28, 2022, 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 28, 2022, 04:28:13 pm
Dont you have lots of blind spots in your truck 🤷‍♂️

The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 389
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33884 on: April 28, 2022, 05:06:17 pm »
I can see them from here.
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33885 on: April 28, 2022, 06:10:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.



Yeah I was getting at oops officer not my fault. I didnt see them 😉
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33886 on: April 28, 2022, 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.


 

Bit harsh on the brave british bobbies there,no.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33887 on: April 28, 2022, 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 28, 2022, 06:10:09 pm
Yeah I was getting at oops officer not my fault. I didnt see them 😉

When I saw the pic on a drivers group, I did think why didn't he just carry on and pretend he didn't see them ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNrMmh0Yf-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNrMmh0Yf-U</a>
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33888 on: April 29, 2022, 07:04:42 am »
Ive lost a bettery for the tv remote, so watching BBC breakfast on the iplayer
It knows  to block me when when Im overseas but doesnt know Im not in London for the regional bulletins

Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33889 on: April 29, 2022, 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 14, 2022, 06:03:22 pm
Driving down the M6 earlier on a prick in an X5 was in the outside lane towing a low trailer.
I was in the middle lane doing 70, and went to pull out behind him when I only just noticed it and was able to swerve away from it.
Fucking stupid baldy headed bearded chin fat twat  :no
Whereabouts was that mate? I think I've seen that combo on the M6 before, it really rings a bell. When I saw it he was driving aggressively, outside lane, driving close etc. I passed him when he pulled in and may have given him a glance, primarily about a trailer being in the outside lane, or maybe it was just me passing him, but he drove even more aggressively after that.

From memory I saw him M6 North. Somewhere North of Manc, but south of Preston. Can't recall exactly.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33890 on: April 29, 2022, 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April 25, 2022, 09:32:32 pm
can't stand people who leave voicemails with them talking 100mph so you have to listen to them 10 fucking times to figure out who TF they are, why TF they're calling, or - most common - just WTF that phone number was that they've babbled out. 

take a fucking breath you ignorant twats!
Totally agree with this.
My mum needs constant hospital appointments for blood tests and she relies on phone calls for the results. The other week they left a message. Spoke quickly and then mumbled the number to call back on. Eighty fucking six, and the person making the call couldn't be arsed to make sure the message was clear. Workload is no excuse because the person involved ended up wasting far more time than leaving a clear message would have taken.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33891 on: April 29, 2022, 02:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 29, 2022, 09:54:53 am
Totally agree with this.
My mum needs constant hospital appointments for blood tests and she relies on phone calls for the results. The other week they left a message. Spoke quickly and then mumbled the number to call back on. Eighty fucking six, and the person making the call couldn't be arsed to make sure the message was clear. Workload is no excuse because the person involved ended up wasting far more time than leaving a clear message would have taken.

Mr Slippers' mum is the same age.She missed an appointment with the audiologist earlier this month because she couldn't hear what they were saying when they called to tell her the time and location of her appointment had been changed.

She told them she could hardly hear them and asked if they'd send something in the post,they said they would but she's still waiting.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,130
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33892 on: April 29, 2022, 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 29, 2022, 02:06:48 pm
Mr Slippers' mum is the same age.She missed an appointment with the audiologist earlier this month because she couldn't hear what they were saying when they called to tell her the time and location of her appointment had been changed.

She told them she could hardly hear them and asked if they'd send something in the post,they said they would but she's still waiting.

Mate of mine had a voice mail from Aintree Hospital about a blood test warning him that it showed a dangerous level of potassium. No name, phone number or contact details but after a lot of phone calls, put on hold etc he managed to speak to someone who accessed his records and told him to go straight to casualty.
Long story short he spent 14 hours in casualty only to be told at 7am that their blood test showe he was fine and that the original test hadnt been carried out correctly.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,625
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33893 on: April 30, 2022, 07:09:19 am »
The fact that "Gerrard? Lampard? or Scholes?" is still rolled out as a footballing talking point

It was never an interesting question, it still isn't, and it never will be 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33894 on: April 30, 2022, 09:20:55 am »
Quote from: Slippers on April 29, 2022, 02:06:48 pm
Mr Slippers' mum is the same age.She missed an appointment with the audiologist earlier this month because she couldn't hear what they were saying when they called to tell her the time and location of her appointment had been changed.

She told them she could hardly hear them and asked if they'd send something in the post,they said they would but she's still waiting.

I'm sorry, but that just made me laugh so much! :lmao
Imagine calling someone who is coming to you because they can't hear ::) :lmao


I hope she gets her appointment soon. :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33895 on: April 30, 2022, 10:04:45 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 30, 2022, 09:20:55 am
I'm sorry, but that just made me laugh so much! :lmao
Imagine calling someone who is coming to you because they can't hear ::) :lmao


I hope she gets her appointment soon. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L7L3iSZsNpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L7L3iSZsNpY</a>
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33896 on: April 30, 2022, 10:09:18 am »
What it reminded me of is the Monty python sketch with the blind and deaf opticions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7UqhDs8zj4
« Last Edit: April 30, 2022, 10:11:03 am by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33897 on: April 30, 2022, 04:09:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 30, 2022, 09:20:55 am
I'm sorry, but that just made me laugh so much! :lmao
Imagine calling someone who is coming to you because they can't hear ::) :lmao


I hope she gets her appointment soon. :)

She's given up now,it's been going on for years.

I'm pretty sure it started before the great bog roll war of 2020.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33898 on: May 2, 2022, 10:44:11 pm »
Stood in a queue in Aldi behind a woman bagging a full shop in her trolley at the check out. Took fucking ages and the cashier should have fucking told her to bag up at the back.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,811
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33899 on: May 3, 2022, 12:05:29 pm »
Vandals.

Every tree planted by the new Lidl on park road has been snapped. 😥

Fucking scum.🤬
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33900 on: May 3, 2022, 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  2, 2022, 10:44:11 pm
Stood in a queue in Aldi behind a woman bagging a full shop in her trolley at the check out. Took fucking ages and the cashier should have fucking told her to bag up at the back.

I always get stuck behind someone who watches every single item being scanned(worried about being overcharged perhaps?) before they start to bag their shopping;and then,once they've completed that to their satisfaction spend ten minutes digging for their purse.

They've usually got a dozen out of date money off coupons as well.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,864
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33901 on: May 3, 2022, 12:34:18 pm »
They're rapid in Aldi, but generally the staff are also good at stopping people packing their bags at the checkout (unless they've got a basket). Lidl I find is a lot worse in that respect.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,130
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33902 on: May 3, 2022, 10:40:39 pm »
Cyclists whizzing around the pedestrianised Church Street, weaving in and out and not giving a shit.

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33903 on: May 3, 2022, 11:04:08 pm »
Having a quick look at the CL Final date and realising I'm on holiday then, ugh. Hope there's some good bars full of reds in Marrakech.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,111
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33904 on: May 3, 2022, 11:08:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  3, 2022, 11:04:08 pm
Having a quick look at the CL Final date and realising I'm on holiday then, ugh. Hope there's some good bars full of reds in Marrakech.

I find it baffling that people don't look at things like this when booking things  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33905 on: May 3, 2022, 11:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  3, 2022, 11:08:09 pm
I find it baffling that people don't look at things like this when booking things  ;D
It's been booked for nearly a year, to be fair. Good thing is there certainly won't be any City fans, and Madrid fans will probably be outnumbered.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33906 on: Yesterday at 08:29:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  3, 2022, 11:08:09 pm
I find it baffling that people don't look at things like this when booking things  ;D

Missus books these things, so obviously she never considers CL Finals these days ;D

2017 she fucked up, we were on a plane to Orlando while the Europa Final was going on, so she missed that ;D

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  3, 2022, 11:18:44 pm
It's been booked for nearly a year, to be fair. Good thing is there certainly won't be any City fans, and Madrid fans will probably be outnumbered.

We fly to Crete on the Sunday, I can't even have a bevvy as I'm driving at 5am to the airport :butt

I did watch the 2019 Final in Millers Ale House in Orlando. That was brilliant, place was rammed with Reds and we had a cracking day.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,864
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33907 on: Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm »
Woman at work casually getting her nail clippers out and clipping her nails at her desk, with remnants flying everywhere  :puke2
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33908 on: Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm
Woman at work casually getting her nail clippers out and clipping her nails at her desk, with remnants flying everywhere  :puke2

I used to do that until the cleaner one day threw in "I know, I have to clean the bits up". Never did it again.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33909 on: Yesterday at 03:03:03 pm »
People in the queue ahead of me ordering their coffees at the food outlet in my work building. I would categorise it under "irrational things that annoy", as they have every damn right to order the coffee that the place sells, and obtain a probably much needed pick-me-up in the morning, which I get from tea.

But by god do these endless poncey variations of the same drink take ages to make, especially when one person is buying several for people in their office and I'm just standing there wanting my damn croissant which takes 10 seconds to process.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33910 on: Yesterday at 03:07:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm
Woman at work casually getting her nail clippers out and clipping her nails at her desk, with remnants flying everywhere  :puke2
I once worked with an exec who used to trim his toenails during meetings.  a pure "I'm powerful, you're not" move. 

but he got canned after a year with the company for lying about his credentials on his CV.  :)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,717
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33911 on: Yesterday at 04:04:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:07:18 pm
I once worked with an exec who used to trim his toenails during meetings.  a pure "I'm powerful, you're not" move. 

but he got canned after a year with the company for lying about his credentials on his CV.  :)

 :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,272
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33912 on: Yesterday at 04:20:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:07:18 pm
lying about his credentials on his CV.  :)

Just that, or was that the final nail in the coffin?
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33913 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:20:16 pm
Just that, or was that the final nail in the coffin?

That's a cute ickle pun.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33914 on: Yesterday at 08:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Yesterday at 03:03:03 pm
People in the queue ahead of me ordering their coffees at the food outlet in my work building. I would categorise it under "irrational things that annoy", as they have every damn right to order the coffee that the place sells, and obtain a probably much needed pick-me-up in the morning, which I get from tea.

But by god do these endless poncey variations of the same drink take ages to make, especially when one person is buying several for people in their office and I'm just standing there wanting my damn croissant which takes 10 seconds to process.

I'm the same in Greggs, all I want is a sausage roll, I can see it, I can smell it but I have to wait ten minutes before I can get my hands on it cos bob the builder wants a regular americano with his bacon and egg baguette and he's usually ordering for the whole site.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33915 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:07:18 pm
I once worked with an exec who used to trim his toenails during meetings.  a pure "I'm powerful, you're not" move. 

but he got canned after a year with the company for lying about his credentials on his CV.  :)
I'm now curious to know what it was he lied about
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33916 on: Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm »
Jumping red lights!!

Coming off the M60 onto the M67 I was the first car at the lights on red. 

I set off when they changed to green as 1 car went past then I had to stop at the junction as 2 more came through 🤷
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33917 on: Today at 06:29:35 am »
Smart motorways again.

My sliproad states 60, which it never goes over, then immediately at the end of the slip road its 40 and 3 of the 4 lanes are crosed off. Everyone has to drive for 8 miles like this until it states 60 again and all 4 lanes are available. All I saw was a dead hedgehog and im not sure if they were serious about the poor thing or not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Up
« previous next »
 