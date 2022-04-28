People in the queue ahead of me ordering their coffees at the food outlet in my work building. I would categorise it under "irrational things that annoy", as they have every damn right to order the coffee that the place sells, and obtain a probably much needed pick-me-up in the morning, which I get from tea.
But by god do these endless poncey variations of the same drink take ages to make, especially when one person is buying several for people in their office and I'm just standing there wanting my damn croissant which takes 10 seconds to process.