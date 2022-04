Was reading the other week that Tesco are stopping night time restocking and will instead restock during the day.



Having worked night time restocking previously I don't know how the hell they'll do that without causing chaos, as you're talking pallets upon pallets of stuff (on top of what went out during the day as it is).



Could be due to the driver shortage, or complaints from Nimbys about noise of a night. We've been having to use Gen Haulage drivers to cover Widnes as there just isn't enough drivers there, the agency lads flat out refuse to do it as the shifts are too short. DHL took over the Goole contract 12 months ago and GXO are taking over the chilled out of Widnes this month, so its their problem now.It's like you say though, the night was always the time to restock, our kid did 3 or 4 years on the back door for Tesco and they needed the time and space. I've done Tesco at Christmas and its chaos as we were queueing up outside and they were going flat out trying to clear space for us to unload. If they start using more double deck trailers, that's 75 cages per delivery